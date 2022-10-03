Mamma Mia MAGA

Italy has spoken. And the White House and the media don’t like it.

Politico White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire claimed that the election of "far-right" Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was met with "deep, if private, worry within President Joe Biden’s administration."

Going further in Politico, Lemire wrote that despite the White House’s acceptance of Meloni’s win, they view her recent victory as part of a "concerning trend" of "right-wing wins" in Europe. Concern for the White House means jubilation for most of the rest of us.

It’s so bad that the media is invoking the F-word. Not the usual one but “fascism.”

Another Politico article refers to Meloni and her fellow political supporters as, “Meloni and her ‘post-fascist’ Brothers of Italy.” The mainstream media has been voicing angst over Meloni’s election, concern which has included comparisons of the new government to the fascist Mussolini regime.

Is she an Italian MAGA politician?

AP’s headline invoked the F-word, “How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy.” The Guardian went further in their headline with some misogyny, “The election of Italy’s fascist-adjacent Giorgia Meloni is a public reminder that women can be just as awful as men.” When the media tires of “fascist” they can trot out “far right nationalist,” forgetting that the prominent fascists in history were leftists and socialists.

YouTube screen grab

For the left, including the Democrat party and the media, fascism is more of the same name calling that in recent years was “racism” or any of the many “phobias” used, in Alinsky fashion, “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, polarize it.”

If you don’t like mass shootings or bombings carried out in the name of Jihad, you are “Islamophobic.” If you believe boys and girls should compete in sports separately, you are a “transphobe.”

The Atlantic bemoaned, “The return of fascism in Italy.” Does the left even understand what fascism is? I doubt it.

The left loosely defines “fascist” as anyone they disagree with, from parents attending a local school board meeting, to Donald Trump's voters. Also included are those questioning the science behind COVID and vaccines, or climate change, gender pronouns, or any other issue dear to the left.

The globalist and left-leaning Council for Foreign Relations (CFR) offers a definition:

Many experts agree that fascism is a mass political movement that emphasizes extreme nationalism, militarism, and the supremacy of both the nation and the single, powerful leader over the individual citizen. This model of government stands in contrast to liberal democracies, which support individual rights, competitive elections, and political dissent.

The nationalism and militarism bits may sound like MAGA but the reality is that all governments should be nationalistic in terms of looking out for the interests of their country and citizens. What sane country doesn’t want a strong military in what can be a dangerous world? Meloni is a “MIGI” leader – Make Italy Great Again. Compare that to most other western world leaders who seem to be deliberately destroying their countries and cultures.

How ironic that they define “liberal democracies” as supporting individual rights, honest elections, political dissent. These rights sound more right than left on the modern political spectrum.

The current leftist U.S. administrative state quashed these rights and continues to do so. Individual liberties went out the window with COVID mandates and restrictions. Honest elections are a myth in America, with involvement of social media, the FBI, sketchy voting procedures, social media billionaires, and hackable machines influencing electoral outcomes. Political dissent is fine for BLM and Antifa rioters but not for January 6 protesters or parents attending school board meetings, who are now labeled as domestic terrorists and threats to democracy.

The CFR also noted, “In many ways, fascist regimes are revolutionary because they advocate the overthrow of existing systems of government and the persecution of political enemies.” Which party wants to abolish the Constitution and Bill of Rights? Which party weaponized the FBI and DOJ to harass, intimidate, and even arrest its political enemies? Is there any doubt that fascism is aligned with the political left rather than the right?

Two famous fascists serve as examples from a century ago. Benito Mussolini was “originally a revolutionary socialist,” editing several socialist newspapers, before pivoting to fascism and national power in Italy. Adolf Hitler presided over the Nazi party, the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, and was clearly both a socialist and fascist. Fascism is a movement from the political left, not the right.

But it’s Giorgia Meloni who is the fascist. Rather than Joe Biden, who on his September 1 speech at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, with a blood red background and two Marines in the background, proclaimed in Mussolini fashion, “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Merriam-Webster’s definition of fascism includes, “A centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.” That describes Biden and his enforcers quite accurately.

What has the new Italian prime minister said that was so horrifying?

Yes to the natural family, no to LGBT lobbies! Yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology! I am Giorgia. I’m a woman, I’m a mother, I’m Italian, I’m Christian. Our main enemy today is the globalist drift of those who view identity and all its forms to be an evil to overcome. And constantly ask to shift real power away from the people to supernational entities headed by supposedly enlightened elites. Let us be clear in our mind, because we did not fight against and defeat communism in order to replace it with a new international regime, but to permit independent nation states once again to defend the freedom, identity and sovereignty of their peoples. It means that whether the false democrats like it or not, national conservatives in every latitude are actually the only real Democrats. Because it is only by defending the nation states, that we defend the political sovereignty that belongs to the citizens of that state.

This sounds more like a MAGA speech than Biden’s dark and threatening diatribe delivered from ironically the birthplace of America. Yet the media praised Biden’s speech while after Meloni’s speech, the media was petrified over a world leader promoting freedom and liberty. The Washington Post warned, “Danger lurks after Italy’s shocking election.”

A true fascist would not praise religion or Christian values. Mussolini, a true fascist said, “God does not exist—religion in science is an absurdity, in practice an immorality and in men a disease.”

Meloni is far from a fascist but instead is more of a MAGA Republican, much to the dismay of the corporate and global left which views her as an existential threat. So they call her names. When everyone is a (fill in the blank – fascist, Nazi, racist, etc) then no one is a (fill in the same blank). Leftist name calling has become hackneyed and is losing its effect.

Simply calling one’s political opponents names like 'fascist' is projection, attributing one’s own feelings or deficiencies to others. The MAGA revolution is alive and well, in America and around the world, in different forms but with common themes, leaving American NeverTrumpers and the ruling class to cry “mamma mia”!

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, and LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph.