Is This the Beginning of the End for George Soros?

It's no secret that billionaire philanthropist and financier George Soros has had a hand in the rise of many major political players. From his heavy investment in the sheriffs in Arizona to his funding of grassroots activists in Ferguson, Soros's money and influence seem to be nestled in every nook and cranny across the country. But just in the past month, two judges in two different states have stood up against prominent figures that are heavily funded by Soros: Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Virginia's Loudoun County commonwealth attorney Buta Biberaj.

Stacey Abrams Election Fraud Lawsuit is Discarded

On September 30, U.S. district judge Steven Jones threw out the lawsuit filed in 2018 by Stacey Abrams and her political action committee, Fair Fight Georgia. The Epoch Times reported that the lawsuit alleged election irregularities, and Judge Jones ruled that "although Georgia's election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the [Voting Rights Amendment]." However, Abrams was still able to reinstate 22,000 rejected provisional and absentee ballots after the 2018 election.

This judge was on to something when he said Georgia's election system isn't perfect. Here are just a few of the inconsistencies from the 2020 election you can find documentation of on the VoterGA website:

There are six sworn affidavits of counterfeit mail-in ballots in Fulton Co. election results scaling into the tens of thousands. All 350,000+ original in-person ballot images in Fulton are missing in violation of federal and state retention law. All 393,000+ original ballot images in Cobb are missing in violation of federal and state retention law.

This is also not the only legal action that Abrams has initiated over elections. First, we have the now-infamous consent decree, which stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Abrams prior to the 2020 election, making it nearly impossible to verify signatures on ballots. The lawsuit claimed that minorities were disproportionately impacted with ballot rejections.

Then, back in December 2020, we had the ruling from a judge who happened to be Abrams's sister, which blocked two Georgia counties from purging its voter rolls of roughly 4,000 allegedly inactive voters ahead of the following week's runoff elections for U.S. Senate.

It is well documented that Abrams receives most of her campaign funds from George Soros. These contributions go back as far as 2013, but more recently, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Soros just dropped $1 million into Abrams's gubernatorial campaign.

George Soros's financial connections also extend to the Republican Party in Georgia. Soros is the primary investor in Rivian, having invested about $2 billion at the end of 2021. The plans for this electric car plant in Georgia are moving forward thanks to the tax breaks being generously offered by Governor Brian Kemp to Rivian. Kemp is also pursuing the suspension of EPA regulations in order to build and operate this $5-billion facility.

Buta Biberaj is Removed from Scott Smith Case

Virginia attorneys such as Steve Descano, Buta Biberaj, and Parisa Dehghani Tafti have all received significant financial backing from Soros. According to donation reports from TransparencyUSA.org, in 2019, Soros's Justice and Public Safety PAC donated $601,368.95 to Descano, $621,144.87 to Tafti, and $861,038.62 to Biberaj. And a particular judge in Virginia has been calling out Loudoun County commonwealth's attorney Buta Biberaj over concerns of her being impartial, as well as soft on crime.

On September 2, Virginia circuit court judge James Plowman removed Biberaj from the case of Scott Smith, a parent who was arrested in June 2021 at a school board meeting when he showed up criticizing the school district over concerns that they were covering up the sexual assault of his daughter by a transgender boy in a girls' bathroom the previous month. Instead, Plowman appointed a special prosecutor, Stafford County commonwealth's attorney Eric Olsen, to oversee Smith's appeal to the disorderly conduct charge he incurred at the school board meeting in June 2021.

Regarding his reasons for taking Biberaj off of Smith's case, this is what Plowman wrote in the order: "The concerns about the public confidence in the integrity of the prosecution as well as the Defendant's concerns regarding the impartiality of the Commonwealth's Attorney are sufficiently grounded. As a result, the integrity of the Defendant's due process rights is in jeopardy and must be protected." When Smith was arrested last year at the school board meeting, he also incurred an obstruction of justice charge, which Plowman has already dismissed.

Scott Smith's arrest was a major story last year, and the video of Smith being restrained by authorities went viral. It came out that Smith's concerns were in response to Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) superintendent Scott Ziegler's statement, made at the school board meeting, that "the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist," and that to his knowledge, "we don't have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms," as reported by Fox News. But contradictions were made to this statement when it was discovered that on May 28, right after the rape of Smith's daughter, Ziegler sent out an email stating that there was a sexual assault incident at Stone Bridge High School that was under investigation. Ziegler claims he misinterpreted the question when he publicly claimed that the transgender predator did not exist at the school board meeting in June 2021, where Smith was subsequently arrested.

The unnamed transgender boy was found guilty of raping Smith's daughter, and Smith's attorney, Elizabeth Lancaster, told the Daily Wire that the boy's official charges were two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy, and one count of forcible fellatio. After Smith's daughter was raped on May 28, the accused assailant was then transferred to another school in the same Virginia district, where he was charged with another sexual assault that occurred on October 6, and he pleaded no contest to the charges for that case.

The teenage rapist has been sentenced for both sexual assaults and placed on probation and in a juvenile detention center until he turns 18. But the judge who initially placed him on the sex offender registry ended up reversing her decision, after defense attorneys pointed out that Biberaj and the prosecution failed to provide a written motion giving advance notice that she would seek the offender's placement on the sex offender registry, therefore violating his due process rights.

Besides this, there are other concerns that have cropped up recently about Biberaj:

In June of this year, Judge Plowman also removed Biberaj from the case of burglary suspect Kevin Enrique Valle, for "deliberately misleading the Court and the public" regarding the defendant's previous criminal history.

In February of this year, the Washington Free Beacon reported that a registered sex offender was hired as a paralegal for Biberaj, and was let go only after inquiries were made by the paralegal's probation officer.

The Beacon also reported in February that former Loudoun County prosecutor Jason Faw expressed concerns over Biberaj's handling of several domestic violence and child endangerment cases, accusing her of being lenient on the offenders.

Whether these rulings indicate a broader trend for the future, only time will tell. I reached out to both Biberaj and Abrams for comments on these developments and have not heard back.

