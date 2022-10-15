Is the Climate Being Engineered?

He who controls the weather controls the world.” These ominous words were spoken in 1962, at Southwest Texas State University, by then Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson. In that Cold War era speech, he was alluding to what could happen after the “development of a weather satellite that will permit man to determine the world cloud layer and ultimately control the weather.”

Later, as president, LBJ would authorize Operation Popeye, the spraying of silver and lead iodide into monsoon storm clouds over Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam to facilitate U.S. military operations by causing landslides and washing out river crossings. This was exposed by reporter Jack Anderson (in an 18 March 1971 column in Washington Post), Seymour Hersh, and the Pentagon Papers in the New York Times. America and the world woke up to the possibility that weather engineering could be part of invisible warfare, producing cloud cover, droughts, storms, or floods.

Large-scale weather manipulation may be a reality today. And, while the world stands deeply divided on climate change, Dane Wigington, the founder and lead researcher of GeoEngineering Watch (GEW), is determined to expose the immense danger to the future of our planet that he alleges.

He has been studying covert climate ops for over 20 years, scouring government and military documents, reviewing film footage, and performing atmospheric data testing. Most concerning, he says, is the fact that scientific inquiry on the subject is being censored and critical data suppressed.

Wiginton recently produced The Dimming: Exposing the Global Engineering Cover-up, a documentary alerting the public about the serious implications for the atmosphere, human health, and ecosystems. He alleges that geoengineers aim to put 10m-20m tons of nanoparticles into the skies annually. Like fine ash from large volcanoes, these particles block out the sun.

Wigington states that they are being sprayed into the atmosphere from aircraft, like the iodides used for artificial rain, and leave ubiquitous chemtrails, which are explained away by complicit scientists and media as contrails (or condensed vapor trails from aircraft). But Wigington, who says he has studied the contents of the trails, rejects the explanation: he says condensation is limited at flying altitudes because of low humidity, and it’s impossible for condensate to block out so much solar energy. Chemtrails, he says, play a major role in this ongoing interference with the atmosphere.

For the past few years, Wigington and his colleagues have collected video footage of aircraft with visible nozzles being turned off and on and even uncovered films of World War II B-17s turning off a sprayed dispersion. They have sampled particulate matter from below, above, and through the confluent layer of haze emitted by large jets at 40,000 feet. They have detected significant and growing amounts of aluminum, barium, and strontium that linger and expand into cloud cover.

Extraordinarily powerful radio frequency microwaves are then used to manipulate the cloud cover loaded with nanoparticles, Wigington says. Higher frequencies heat the loaded cloud cover, creating pressure zones in the upper levels of the atmosphere that steer wind currents to move air masses and maneuver weather systems. Lower frequencies cool the air and calm it down.

Such climate engineering operations are also saturating our atmosphere with light-scattering particles that alter the light spectrum, its quality, and intensity. This affects photosynthesis and plant health. With the ozone layer damaged as a result, this also exposes the earth and its inhabitants to high levels of radiation – UVA, UVB, and UVC.

Wigington explains that aluminum particles are highly reflective and reduce direct sunlight. They are also desiccants that reduce atmospheric moisture and relative humidity, disrupting the hydrological cycle. GEW researchers allege that these stratospheric sulfate aerosols have caused a build-up of light-scattering particles in the atmosphere, creating a dimming effect. These reckless experiments – a global enterprise – are causing untold damage to the planet and human health. Precipitation has allegedly increased 10-30% as a result.

Over 50 countries are involved independently in the creation of this Frankenstein’s monster – Australia, India, Russia, Thailand, South Africa, and of course China. Wigington points to the appearance of crippling snow storms in Beijing in 2009, the earliest recording of snow in 22 years. Apparently, the city’s Weather Modification Office had resorted to cloud seeding by dropping silver iodide into the atmosphere to cause water vapor to crystallize at lower temperatures than normal.

GEW has researched the manipulation of hurricanes through frequency transmission, patented processes which have existed for quite some time. In fact, weather modification patents run into the hundreds. They call for seeding of storms from above by aircraft, after which ground-based frequency transmission facilities can increase precipitation in some areas and decrease it in others.

Project Cirrus as early as 1947, tried to modify a hurricane. The project was a collaboration between General Electric, the U.S. Army Signal Corps, the Office of Naval Research and the U.S. Air Force. In that first attempt, the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Group flew along the rainbands of a hurricane and dropped 180 pounds of crushed dry ice into the clouds. The subsequent change in the hurricane’s direction was blamed on the seeding, but later, in the face of lawsuits, human intervention as a causative factor was denied.

There have been more projects since, trying to weaken cyclones and disrupt hurricanes, but to cover up, they were dismissed as ineffective. GEW, however, has captured footage of hurricanes steered by using radio frequency transmitters to manipulate particulate matter sprayed from aircraft. It also has NASA satellite images showing the manipulation of cyclones off the west coast of Africa.

The High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP), a $330 million military project to explore electromagnetic warfare capabilities, was designed to achieve the goals laid out in Full-spectrum Dominance (2020) and Owning the Weather in 2025. Initially, its website listed the program purpose thus: “HAARP is a scientific endeavor aimed at studying the properties and behavior of the ionosphere, with particular emphasis on being able to understand and use it to enhance communications and surveillance systems for both civilian and defense purposes.” The part after the comma has since been dropped. The government claims to have shut down the project in 2013, but many suspect it is still in operation for weather control – to cause earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis, and disrupt communication systems.

All of this sounds like science fiction – human beings playing G-d to control the weather. Is climate engineering destroying the climate cycle, the ozone layer and bombarding forests with intense UV radiation that is killing the planet’s flora from the top down? Has it been responsible for altering upper-level wind currents that alter the ocean currents? Is the planet more electrically conductive because interventional ionization of the atmosphere is causing more lightning and igniting more fires?

Wigington and his researchers at GEW strongly believe all of that is true. Are he and his researchers credible? They believe that it’s climate engineering – not climate change from human activity – that’s destroying the planet.

Photo credit: Felton Davis CC BY 2.0 license