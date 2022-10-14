GOP: Lead, Follow, or Get Out of the Way!

The Republican party has three choices. It can lead in a resurgence of individual liberty, follow grassroots state organizations in victory...or get out of the way.

"There's something happening here, But what it is ain't exactly clear"

—"For What It's Worth," Buffalo Springfield (1966)

Lead

Consider these items of the past few days in light of the "projected" commie tsunami that was nothing more than a tiny wave in the cesspool that is the "Democratic" party.

Rising star Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) recently urged the fossilized faction of the Republican party to "stop accepting the rhetoric of the left in the media [and] instead, go on offense."

"Democrats want to kill our country, but on November 9 it is wake-up day for Republicans and they better gird their loins because we are going to hold Republicans accountable to fight for the American people," he added.

"You've got to lead, dammit! Get up and stand up for something, and stand up for America"



Rep. Roy challenges GOP to "go on OFFENSE" against Dems who "want to KILL our country"



Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the nation's socialist "Democratic" party and its divisive, anti-liberty agenda.

The fossilized faction of the Republican Party needs to look at these events and the trends in polling despite the nation's socialist media's usual tricks and consider what can happen if the party can resist shooting itself in the foot for a few days. Looking at you Lindsey, Mitt, and Mitch.

To paraphrase the saying, they have one job, and that's the leadership of the party. It's not to compromise with the collectivists or negotiate some of our rights away, only to have them come back later with more demands to diminish our liberty.

Something is happening, and all of the cruelties mentioned in the song "For What It's Worth" are coming from the anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left, from the war-mongering to throwing people in jail for peaceful protests.

So, for Mitch, and the rest of the folks in the fossilized faction of the GOP, it's time for some good old-fashioned leadership. It's time to stand up for the Bill of Rights and our basic freedoms and liberties. They need to embrace the concepts in the Commitment to America and then go beyond this to restore our liberty and basic civil rights that have been under constant assault by the anti-liberty left. They need to stop compromising with collectivists that arguably want to destroy the country and democracy.

We get the feeling that they don't want to win, for reasons unknown.

That must be why they rejected the Tea Party movement, and why they rejected President Trump.

Perhaps they wanted good press from people who hate the pro-freedom right, so they thought throwing the game will engender glowing articles about "bipartisanship" and willingness to compromise.

Well, we need to let them in on a little secret: leftists are liars. It's why both words start with an "L," and they have sinister connotations. If they can't find it within themselves to do their one job, they have two others. But to quote one of the greatest movies of all time, failure is not an option.

Follow

The Republican party has a second choice if it can't figure out how to save the republic from the anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left. Then the least they can do is stop trying to sabotage our efforts to save it. In plain English, this means letting the people take over and give up trying to "help" by taking careful aim and shooting themselves in the foot whenever they can.

Grassroots state-level organizations need your help in a myriad number of ways. They are working overtime to conserve our liberty, and they could use everyone's help — from volunteering to help with e-mail communications to alerting people to the issues at hand to distributing voter guides or assisting with get-out-the-vote efforts.

Defending The Republic has a few suggestions of what you can do if the GOP doesn't follow through:

If you can, contribute directly to candidates. Help canvas neighborhoods.

Offer to drive people to the polls on election day

Talk to your friends and family about voting.

Volunteer with your county party to see where they need help. And as always, your greatest gift is that of prayer for our country.

Or get out of the way!

If the GOP cannot manage either one of the first two options, it should know that we're not going to play this little game of "bipartisanship" again. We're sick of their acting like the on-court foils to the Harlem Globetrotters. This is the third option for the Terrapin set; this is going to be the case either way in November. If they lose, that's probably it for the country, and their status will be irrelevant.

If there is anything right in this world, the socialists of the nation's anti-liberty left will be soundly defeated, saving our constitutional republic from their attempts at destruction.

The problem is that we all know what is going to happen next.

The minute the pro-freedom side takes the plaudits, en masse, the nation's socialist media will collectively "rediscover" two words, buried in the mists of time of the past two years. Two words that are pure magic to the exploitation lexicon of the cruel collectivist left are "compromise" and "bipartisanship." Yes, those will be their two favorite words; they will try to outdo themselves repeating those magic phrases, morning, noon, and night.

Even worse, our ever-so-helpful Republicans that are drawn to the media like flies to fresh manure will parrot the clarion call for compromise.

Forget about the fact that for the past two years, "bipartisanship" was considered only when the RINOs were negotiating away our rights.

Anti-liberty leftists didn't care about the concept. Then, suddenly, that will all change.

Well, we're here to let them know they are going to reject those calls for compromise. No one should have any doubt that this was all part of the plan. The authoritarians of the fascist far left were pushing the "Overton window" as far as it could go, knowing that our ever-unreliable Republicans will botch the response and refuse to repair the damage.

This means that the Republican Party has one last chance — one last chance to fix the damage done to it by the enemies of liberty on the left. The people who hate limited government, economic freedom, and free enterprise are simply planning on sitting back and holding onto their gains, lying in wait for their next opportunity.

This is why Republicans need to do something different and do whatever they can to fix the damage wrought by the anti-liberty left. If they cannot, they need to leave the job to those who can. Those are the only options.

