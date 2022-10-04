Democrats: Importing racism, sexism, and terrorism

The Democrats are obsessed with racism, sexism, terrorism, and LGBTQ+. Why then, are they encouraging an open southern border, and giving preferences to Muslim immigrants, when both increase all of the above because ingrained biases travel with immigrants across America’s borders?

Since Biden came into office, there have been 4.5 million encounters at the southern border. The number of crossers remaining in the United States legally and illegally is a well-guarded secret. Perhaps it’s because Mayorkas and Biden are leveraging the use of temporary parole, refugee, and temporary protection (TPS) statuses to import “legally” an unlimited number of immigrants with minimal qualifications and background checks.

People from 13 countries can come to the border and qualify for TPS. This includes people from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Haiti, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen. Many TPS immigrants have lived here for over 10 years. In 2021, more “temporary” immigrants became citizens than new arrivals.

Unaccompanied minors (under 21) are immediately designated as refugees, but not counted as refugees. Under Biden, over 260,000 unaccompanied minors have been processed, of which 82% were from Central America. (Between 2014 and 2017, the total was 3,092.) A 2015 study showed that 12% of minors were sponsored by criminals, including human traffickers.

In 2021, 66% of the unaccompanied minors were males, and 72% were 15-17 years old. It’s unknown how many will join gangs or work for cartels because post-release follow-up is optional. When Team Biden says the border is secure, it’s concealing that hundreds of thousands of virtually unvetted people walk across the border and live in the United States “legally.” The absence of transparency on immigration is scandalous.

There are also completely unvetted illegal immigrants. Between January 2021 and January 2022, an estimated additional 1.13 million illegal aliens arrived. The majority are Latinos living in sanctuary cities, where most unacceptable behaviors are concealed.

Image: Illegal aliens on the Southern border. YouTube screen grab.

In the United States, anyone who questions the goodness of legal or illegal immigrants is silenced as a racist. The result is that many Americans don’t know that the immigrants themselves are a continuous source of racists, sexists, and terrorists to America.

The increasing Latino population parallels increasing gang membership. Between 2010 and 2015, membership increased by 11%. This is tied to reintroducing a policy to give refuge to minors from Central America. The average age of a gang member is 17-18. Latinos make up 18.5% of the population, but they are an estimated 46% of gang members, while Blacks are 35%, Whites 13%, and Asians 4%.

Gangs are responsible for 13% of all murders, 48.9% of violent crimes, 42.9% of property crimes, and 39.9% of drug sales. Gangs are terrorists, but the FBI appears to see “White” as a requirement for categorizing someone as a domestic terrorist.

Gang members can arrive through the southern border, but most are homegrown. Young Latinos are marked by gang recruiters; the same goes for young first- or second-generation Muslims. They are marked by militant recruiters. Since 2007, there have been, respectively, 23 and 16 documented cases of young Somali-Americans joining or trying to join Al-Shabaab and ISIS.

The so-called “brothers in the fight for equality,” Blacks and Latinos are anything but. Most countries see discrimination as useful for hierarchically ordering societies, and they carry their discriminatory practices across the border. Nations in LatAm are no different. That’s not good for Native Latin Americans and Afro-Latinos living in the United States.

African American gang members are also well acquainted with the missing Black and Latino brotherhood. In 2007, 2011, 2016, and 2018, there were documented incidents of Latino gangs in Los Angeles engaging in ethnic cleansing and fire-bombing Black communities. African-American job seekers are also most likely to lose jobs to Latinos.

The U.S. Muslim population has grown by 3000% since 1965. The Administration decides which refugees come to America. Since 2010, including paroled Afghan refugees, upwards of 50% of refugees have come from Muslim-majority nations. Some have arrived through America’s Diversity Visa lottery. In FY 2023, Muslims will make up more than half the winners.

Many refugees and “temporary” aliens come from countries like Iran, Afghanistan, and Venezuela that don’t keep or share records of their citizens with the United States, and U.S. data on foreigners is limited. After the 2022 Afghan refugee airlift, it was discovered that 31 had red flags. Homeland Security located three. Another 50 “indicated potentially significant security concerns” because their fingerprints had been found on improvised explosive devices.

In August 2022, Muslims and non-Muslim Americans were busy accusing White people of a murderous hate crime against four Muslim men. It turns out the perpetrator was a wife-beating, serial-killer Afghan refugee.

Many Muslims are anti-Semitic, racist, sexist, and anti-LGBTQ+. The Muslim population’s increases have paralleled an increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes, and this rises when conflicts flare up between Israel and the Palestinians. White Muslims have a long history of bias against Blacks that ties to the Arab slave trade that ended in 1962.

That hatred doesn’t stop at the border, and it doesn’t stop when Muslims are Black. Homosexuality and changing genders are illegal in most Muslim-majority countries, where those behaviors are abhorred. Muslim men “are allowed more sexual freedom, but homosexuality is still seen by some as beyond the pale.” Muslim-Americans have argued in court that “sex is binary, fixed, and immutable.”

Most Muslim nations are non-secular. Depending on interpretations of Islamic law, forced marriage, child marriage, and polygyny are legal; women are the property of their husbands and fathers; it’s legal to beat a disobedient wife; and spousal rape is impossible. Women have restrictions on non-marital sex, what they wear, and where they go. In U.S. training centers, refugees are taught which Islamic legal behaviors are illegal, but ingrained behaviors are hard to change. Several Afghan refugees have been charged with sex with a minor and wife beating.

Sexism is also rife in Latin America, a top region for intimate partner violence and femicide. But battered undocumented Latinas, like Muslim women in America, do not seek help. Latinas fear deportation, while Muslim women fear their families.

Honor killings are new to America, and about 25 occur annually. The perpetrators are mostly Muslim residents. Female genital mutilation (FGM) was foreign to the United States. That is no longer true, and most victims are Muslim residents. Femicide is up in the United States. Is this due to the increasing Latino population? That’s unknown.

The FBI categorizes people by race. “This is white, black, Asian, and American Indian.” Latinos, unless they are Black (3.7%), are categorized as White. This ends up allocating extra blame to Whites for crimes like femicide, and gang-related crimes. FBI Data limitations notwithstanding, immigrants with an unequal view of women may help to explain why, despite #MeToo, sexual assaults have been increasing.

When will the government remove its blinders and recognize that outside the West, racism, sexism, and anti-LGBTQ+ are ordinary, tolerated, and often legal? Violent criminals are also common because policing is corrupt or in a nascent state. The Administration’s deceptive immigration practices are endangering Americans. Where is the truth and transparency Biden promised?