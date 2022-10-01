Black Lives Matter: An Empty Slogan

The status of Black Lives Matter as a credibly alleged race-hustling fraud against the trust of the American people was reinforced during the past week, as reported in "Wilkes-Barre man charged with nearly striking officer, selling crack cocaine." A nearby crowd nonetheless took the suspect's side during the confrontation: "a crowd gathered and began yelling, 'Black Lives Matter' and hurled expletives toward officers, according to court records."

The police in question arrested this individual because Black lives matter. Crack cocaine is just as capable of messing up the lives of a drug-dealer's Black customers as it is of his Caucasian ones. There are in fact roughly four drug overdose deaths for every homicide in the U.S. (100,000 versus fewer than 25,000), so police who care about all human lives will arrest those of any race who essentially poison their customers, again of any race, for money.

Felon Lives Matter, Black Lives Don't

This is far from an isolated incident, as perhaps nine out of ten BLM protests, which often escalate to looting and rioting, are on behalf of criminals rather than victims of racially motivated and therefore unlawful abuse. Wikipedia, for example, links a video of protests over the death of Ma'Khia Bryant, who was shot by a police officer when she menaced another Black woman with a knife. The innocent Black woman's life mattered to the officer, which is why he shot Bryant. He tried verbal commands first because Bryant's life also mattered, but, when Bryant forced him to choose between her and her intended victim, he had to use his sidearm.

They're saying the names of would-be cop-killer Hakim Littleton and Michael Brown, who was shot when he tried to grab a police officer's gun and possibly turn it against him. They're saying the name of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot when he disarmed a police officer of his Taser and turned it against him, but they're not saying the name of Secoriea Turner who was shot during a BLM-related "demonstration" on Brooks's behalf. They're saying the names of the Caucasians who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse when they menaced him with violence, but not the name of Anmol Khindri, whose car dealership was trashed during the same riot. BLM, in fact, libelously accuses Rittenhouse of murder. They are not saying the names of the numerous business-owners of all races whose livelihoods were ruined because their insurance did not cover the full costs of riot and looting damage.

It's also to be remembered that Saint George Floyd himself was not, unlike Martin Luther King, James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner, murdered for civil rights activism. Floyd was a violent thug who did prison time for a gun-armed robbery, and his sole claim to fame is that he encountered another violent thug with a gun and a badge he should not have had. Our courts of law did not, however, need riots and threats of violence in the event of an acquittal to convict Floyd's killer. The only thing threats from a BLM activist and Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) might have achieved, in fact, would have been a mistrial of Chauvin and therefore no justice for George Floyd.

Even a broken clock is right twice a day, but we don't need BLM to say the name of Ahmaud Arbery because Georgia's justice system did not need BLM to put his killers in prison, where they belong. (Mehmet Oz's Senate campaign in Pennsylvania needs to take notice, by the way, that the Democrat candidate, John Fetterman, also chased a Black man while armed with a shotgun because he thought he might have done something wrong — although, in this case, race didn't seem to play a role.)

What does BLM Call a Black Cop? The N-Word.

BLM is meanwhile not saying the name of retired police officer David Dorn, who was murdered during yet another riot. It is well known, however, that Black lives cease to matter as soon as they put on blue uniforms, whereupon they become what BLM and its associates call "pigs" or even the N-word. This is from Kemi Badenoch, exchequer secretary, minister for equalities in the United Kingdom. "I have been told of white Black Lives Matter protesters calling a black armed police officer guarding Downing Street—I apologise for saying this word—"a pet n*****." There is video of a white BLM protester calling an African-American officer a POS to which he allegedly added the N word, and another BLM protester directing the N word at an African-American officer in Detroit. BLM apologists might argue that this is the behavior of only a few individuals but many others in Detroit physically assaulted the officers, including presumably the Black ones, which is even worse.

The So-Called "Pigs" Arrest Hate Crime Perpetrators

When BLM and its "allies" meanwhile call for defunding or even abolition of the police, they need to remember something. Dylann Roof was arrested by the so-called "pigs" for shooting up a Black church, and he is now rightfully on Death Row. Here is video of the response to the mass shooting in a Black supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The vehicles of the people who came to help the victims are marked "Police," not "Black Lives Matter" or "Antifa." The individuals who are handcuffing the alleged shooter, Payton Gendron, are all wearing uniforms and badges. John William King was meanwhile executed in Texas for dragging James Byrd, an African-American, behind a pickup truck in Jasper, Texas. Here is the man who arrested King, and that sure looks like a police uniform on him, too.

A poll in Minneapolis, which is hardly a bastion of conservative politics or the Republican Party, adds, "When the pollsters asked 500 Black voters in Minneapolis their views on trimming the size of the police, a whopping 75 percent of them said they oppose cutting the number of police officers."

Nobody Condones Bad Cops

We do not need an organization whose civil rights agenda seems selective as to which Black lives matter and which ones do not, and whose behavior includes anti-Semitic denial of Israel's right to exist along with credibly alleged misuse of 501(c)(3) tax-exempt resources, to tell us that the handful of bad actors among our police are greater menaces to our society than most criminals. Municipalities don't want to be sued for false arrest or, even worse, civil rights violations under color of law. Police don't want bad actors in their ranks, either, noting that a bad partner can put an officer's life at risk or even ruin his career. Derek Chauvin's "leadership" in George Floyd's arrest ruined the careers of three other officers. Boston police who responded to the Boston Marathon bombing pointed firearms not only at buildings and bystanders, but also at each other. One officer allegedly fired on an unmarked state police car, and the state trooper and another Boston police officer inside. We don't need BLM to point out the obvious problems with this.

You are either part of the solution or part of the problem, and BLM has yet to do anything that shows it is part of the solution. The Republican Party needs to pick up this ball and run with it for a touchdown during the final weeks before the midterms.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. The author is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

Image: Andy Witchger via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.