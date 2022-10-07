7 Fundamentals Before the Midterm Elections

As the November 8 elections near, now is a good time for a personal inventory of sorts. Our goal is always to advance the founding principles of our constitutional republic and stand unflinchingly for the individual freedoms bestowed upon us by Almighty God. We do this by being fearless in spite of the adversities that come our way. We also give each other courage, so that our steadfast purpose will succeed. "As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another." We choose to protect life, liberty, mutual fellowship, and personal ownership over the fruits of our labor — guiding lights that lead us on our journey. We choose to limit government power, fight corruption, reject propaganda, and seek truth — struggles that are not won overnight. Committing ourselves to pursuing virtuous lives unleashes more power than the evil around us ever could, even if that reality often seems in doubt. When in doubt, stick to the fundamentals for balance and clarity.

(1) Vote.

I cannot say this enough: make sure to vote. It matters. It may not seem so, when we have watched our courts and legislatures turn a blind eye to the numerous 2020 voting irregularities, violations of state election laws, and identified mail-in ballot fraud, but getting out to vote for the best possible slate of candidates is important. There is a reason Donald Trump's massive rallies scare the permanent political Establishment in Washington: they provide demonstrable proof of his deep public support. (Remember, no candidate has ever received more votes than Trump...except for Dementia Joe, who managed to lose traditional bellwether counties around the country by double-digits while still miraculously receiving fifteen million more votes than Obama did in 2012.) When we go to the polls en masse, it becomes exceedingly difficult for fraudsters and political cheats to overturn elections. Sure, they can protect election theft by censoring debate and free speech — just as they did after the 2020 election — but the more our voting numbers force them to engage in authoritarian, seedy, and belligerent behaviors, the harder it is for their con to win hearts and minds.

(2) Talk Openly.

If you have ever found yourself whispering in a restaurant so that your political beliefs do not "offend" other patrons, stop self-censoring. God gave you a brain and the ability to speak for good reasons. When you sacrifice both on the altar of "political correctness," you deny others both knowledge and fellowship. There are many people in the world who have never thought about the important issues of our day as much as you have. Do not fear exposing them to truth. There are many people in the world who believe what you do but fear saying so out loud. When we stand up for what we believe, we give courage to others. Courage is a light that, once lit, spreads uncontrollably until darkness fades.

(3) Fight and Forgive.

Churchill, as is often the case, said it best: "Never give in. Never, never, never, never — in nothing, great or small, large or petty — never give in, except to convictions of honor and good sense. Never yield to force. Never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy."

That said, when those who once worked against us join our cause, have the honor and good sense to grasp their hands and forgive. It is natural to look at the destruction in our country today and become angry with those who cannot see its origins. Evil draped in the mantles of Marxist-socialism, State propaganda, and "political correctness" remains alluring. Many smart and well-intentioned people have fallen prey to hideously seductive lies. When former foes see the light, "make merry and be glad," for those who were lost are now found. Their return to our flock makes us stronger.

(4) Defend Free Speech.

The War for Free Speech is here and now. It is becoming increasingly normal to hear political leaders, academics, celebrities, and financial titans praise censorship and demean free speech. Their efforts to seek control over language reveal a deep fear over an awakening population no longer enchanted or enchained by their lies. Free people, with free will, are freely thinking for themselves, and those who harness tremendous power by keeping people mentally enslaved want no such social revolution in their midst. Among all the many ideological battles being waged today, the clash between State control and freedom of speech courses through them all. Those who oppose us seek our permanent silence. In refusing to abide by their censorship, we make it impossible for them to succeed. Those who wish to control language wish to control lives with lies. When we refuse to yield the power of our voices, we refuse to relinquish our freedom.

(5) Choose Self-Government over Global Government.

Global government in all its forms is wretched. The United Nations, European Union, World Economic Forum, International-this, Transnational-that — wherever financial and bureaucratic tyrants meet to concentrate great power over everyone else, they fabricate institutions that are irredeemably wicked. When self-described visionaries begin preaching about "good intentions" or the "greater good," they seek to suffocate individual free will, imprison free men, and transform the sanctity of life into something profane. Global government elevates no one but those who wield its colossal powers. No matter how much it is fraudulently portrayed as "cooperative" or "altruistic" or "peaceful," it is instead manifestly oppressive, self-interested, and dedicated to coercive force. Pretending that international institutions have more legitimacy or moral purview than local self-government is a "noble lie" used to conquer humanity with the delusional and nonsensical assurance that those with the most power in the world are somehow less inherently corrupt than those with the least. Individual agency and personal liberty should always be the highest ends of any civilization, and any government that seeks their erosion or outright abolition is dedicated not to advancement, but rather to civilization's end.

(6) Have Faith.

Just as voting, free speech, and individual agency lay the bedrock for our civil rights, faith in God steels our enduring resolve. Anyone who has fought and suffered in life learns a precious truth: sometimes, when it seems we have "won," we are close to losing all, and sometimes, when all hope seems lost, victory is within reach. No matter how bad things might appear to be, do not give up. I cannot put into words the miraculous nature of being saved despite long odds or the number of times heartfelt prayer has lifted me to higher ground. I do believe with all my soul in the Lord above, and I have seen His works. Hard times forge good men, and when good men refuse to buckle, goodness does prevail. Iron sharpens iron, and steadfast faith sharpens souls.

(7) Find Fellowship with Family and Friends.

Lastly, have fun. The struggles of life mean little without the fellowship of family and friends. It is the bonds we forge with others that make the wars we fight worth fighting. When we fill our hearts with love for others, there is no enemy who can wear us down. When we cherish human connection, no evil can tear us asunder. When we seek happiness with each other, no merchant of hate can pierce the shield of fellowship that protects us. We alone control our fates. Seek strength with others, and you, too, shall be found.

Image: Eric Fischer via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).