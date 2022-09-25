Aren’t we lucky that both the mainstream and social media blocked the news about Hunter’s laptop? Aside from all the disgusting images found on it of Hunter’s drug and orgy-filled days and nights, the “Big Guy’s” take from the Chinese bribery was kept from the voters when it surely would have made a difference.

Big Tech teamed up to suppress one of the biggest stories of the cycle: the Hunter Biden laptop story. A post-election poll found that 17 percent of Biden voters would have reconsidered their decision had they been aware of the laptop story alone, not counting the hundreds of Breitbart News stories voters didn’t have access to due to Google censorship. Biden’s margin of victory in three swing states was less than a percentage point, making tech censorship a pivotal factor in the outcome.

Bought Biden stays bought. Here’s his payback to Xi: Energy policies that hamstring domestic energy production, fueling inflated prices, and shortages of everything including food. Policies which benefit China, which is presently spewing more carbon-dioxide emissions into the world’s atmosphere than any other country on the planet -- 30%. And this will probably rise as the U.S. and Europe stupidly abandon fossil fuels before there are any viable alternatives.

Now we learn that in addition to China’s long-known industrial espionage, the administration has made it easy for China to steal our nuclear secrets. The great Daniel Greenfield reports:

“At least 154 Chinese scientists who worked on government-sponsored research at the U.S.’s foremost national security laboratory over the last two decades have been recruited to do scientific work in China -- some of which helped advance military technology that threatens American national security -- according to a new private intelligence report obtained by NBC News. The report, by Strider Technologies, describes what it calls a systemic effort by the government of China to place Chinese scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where nuclear weapons were first developed. Many of the scientists were later lured back to China to help make advances in such technologies as deep-earth-penetrating warheads, hypersonic missiles, quiet submarines and drones, according to the report.” We are literally financing our own destruction in every possible way. It’s not surprising that Communist China would want to plant its own people at Los Alamos. The mindboggling thing is that they were able to plant over 150 of them. No waiting.

The Trump administration tried to put a halt to this in 2018 with its “China Initiative,” but Biden undid this plan, claiming racism was behind it, and suggesting such efforts were hate crimes.

The Department of Justice put on its virtue-signaling cloak and announced this February:

We have heard concerns from the civil rights community that the “China Initiative” fueled a narrative of intolerance and bias. To many, that narrative suggests that the Justice Department treats people from China or of Chinese descent differently. The rise in anti-Asian hate crime and hate incidents only heightens these concerns. The Department is keenly aware of this threat and is enhancing efforts to combat acts of hate. These efforts are reflected in the Attorney General’s memorandum issued last year following the enactment of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. There are also increasing concerns from the academic and scientific community about the department’s pursuit of certain research grant fraud cases. We have heard that these prosecutions -- and the public narrative they create -- can lead to a chilling atmosphere for scientists and scholars that damages the scientific enterprise in this country. Safeguarding the integrity and transparency of research institutions is a matter of national security. But so is ensuring that we continue to attract the best and the brightest researchers and scholars to our country from all around the world -- and that we all continue to honor our tradition of academic openness and collaboration. In light of these concerns, we began a review soon after I took office. The review’s purpose was forward-looking. The key question was whether this framework still best serves the strategic needs and priorities of the department. While I remain focused on the evolving, significant threat that the government of China poses, I have concluded that this initiative is not the right approach. Instead, the current threat landscape demands a broader approach. I want to emphasize my belief that the department’s actions have been driven by genuine national security concerns. But by grouping cases under the China Initiative rubric, we helped give rise to a harmful perception that the department applies a lower standard to investigate and prosecute criminal conduct related to that country or that we in some way view people with racial, ethnic or familial ties to China differently. I began my career as a trial attorney in the Civil Rights Division. The department is committed to protecting the civil rights of everyone in our country. But this erosion of trust in the department can impair our national security by alienating us from the people we serve, including the very communities the PRC government targets as victims. Our reputation around the world for being a country dedicated to civil rights and the rule of law is one of our greatest strengths.

Greenfield asks how it was possible for these 154 Chinese scientists to get the Q clearance needed to work there, reminding us that up until now it was almost impossible for scientists with family ties to foreign nations, especially enemy nations, to get such high-level access to security information. Surely, intelligent scrutiny should be able to screen and distinguish Xi opponents from China from men like these 154 scientists whom he categorizes as returnees to China, not “defectors.” Someone ought to ask the “Big Guy” these questions.

Silicon Valley with its Google, Facebook and Twitter censors, along with the New York Times and Washington Post, surely share some responsibility for this major security breach with the Biden administration, and likely none of them will be held accountable.