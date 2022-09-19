Will the Democrats’ Stance On Education Be Their Undoing?

Perhaps the most significant issue leading to a Democrat debacle in November is the party’s position on children’s education. Many Democrat leaders are convinced that voters will not punish them at the polls for proclaiming that children, in effect, belong to the state. Governor Terry McAuliffe discovered that mothers will not tolerate leaders who want to limit parental involvement in their child’s education. McAuliffe proclaimed, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” This statement probably decided the Virginia gubernatorial election.

As the Justice Department intended, many mothers are not speaking out because they have been intimidated. However, they will not be silent in the voting booth.

Opposition to the progressive agenda is portrayed as “far-right extremism” by the education establishment, media and government. Former President Obama commented, “We don’t have time to be wasted on these phony trumped-up culture wars, this fake outrage, the right-wing media’s pedals to juice their ratings.” Congressman Tom Malinowski called parental concerns “made-up cultural bullshit” stemming from a “fringe movement.”

Democrats are trying to associate protesting parents with white supremacists. Attorney General Merrick Garland claimed, “In the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocated for the superiority of the white race.” President Biden announced, “According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today, Not ISIS. Not Al Qaeda. White supremacists.”

Merrick Garland explained, “Threats against public servants are not only illegal; they run counter to our nation’s core values.” MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez commented, “Things have become so scary at these meetings that the organization representing school boards are (sic) asking federal to help, arguing these actions could be equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism.”

Perhaps they are concerned about Crook County, Oregon, parent Jennifer Stevens. Stevens asserted during a school board meeting: “I’m a mom who’s fearless, and I will come after you.” This “threat” has earned her a file in the National Security Division of the Justice Department. Suburban housewives are now the major concern, not ISIS, not Al Qaeda.

The mayor of Hudson, Ohio, is also on the NSD’s list of possible terrorists for his comments to a school board: “I’m going to give you a choice. Either choose to resign from the board of Education, or you will be charged.”

What is the “made-up cultural bullshit” causing “fake outrage” that agitates these furious mothers? It is not just the education establishment’s obsession with sex. (At Least 181 K-12 educators have been arrested for child-related sex crimes in the first half of 2022. ) It is their obsession with pathological sex.

Mrs. Stacy Langton of Fairfax County, Virginia, confronted her school board about two books available to students: “Lawn Boy “and “Gender Queer.“ She commented, “Both of these books include pedophilia, sex between men and boys.” She also commented, “This is not an oversight.” The board responded by turning off her microphone and sending security to remove her from the podium.

The effort to normalize pedophilia is just beginning. As always, it started in the Universities. An assistant professor at Old Dominion University claims the acronym MAP (Minor Attracted Persons) is the preferred term for pedophiles because it does not carry the stigma.

A year later, students recorded a high school English teacher telling them to stop calling people pedophiles. “We’re not gonna call them that. We’re gonna call them MAPs, minor-attracted persons. So don’t judge people just because they wanna have sex with a 5-year-old.” Without the video, this incident would have gone nowhere.

How many other teachers are instructing students in the same fashion?

Indoctrination starts early. Chicago’s preschoolers (ages 3-5) are taught what “Queer” means and what “Non-binary” means. They are told: “When someone is not a boy or a girl, maybe they feel both, they are non-binary or queer.” Public schools in Portland, Oregon, are defending their decision to teach kindergartners that boys can have vulvas and girls can have penises via a PowerPoint presentation on transgender ideology. The guidelines for “PRIDE Community Circles” issued by Austin’s Doss Elementary School were leaked, showing the school instructing students as young as four years old to keep their LGBT class discussions confidential.

This indoctrination has been extremely successful. Dr. Erica Anderson told the Los Angeles Times that she believes that some children identifying as trans are falling under the influence of their peers and social media. She neglected to mention the public school establishment. One Austin, Texas, teacher says 20 of her 32 fourth-grade students have ‘come out to her as ‘LGBTQIA+’. The New York Times reported on the sharp rise in transgender young people in the US.

The transgender movement has provided vast opportunities for sociopaths to exploit. The young boy in a skirt who sexually assaulted two female students in Loudoun County is an example. The transgender “woman” who impregnated two inmates at a NJ prison is another. Transvestite Lia Thomas’ University of Penn teammate complains that the trans swimmer doesn’t always cover up “her” male genitals when changing.

Part of the thrill of being transgender is the attention one receives and craves so badly. Another benefit is the ability to outrage normal people. Critics of the transgender movement are accused of being intolerant.

Chris Cuomo made this point when he was asked what to tell a 12-year-old girl who doesn’t want to see a penis in the locker room. Cuomo responded, “I wonder if she is the problem or her overprotective and intolerant dad? Teach tolerance.”

Who will suffer the consequences of this abnormal behavior? An 80-Year-Old Woman was banned from a community pool for complaining about a cross-dressing man watching little girls undress in the locker room. If you want to be accepted, if you want to remain employed, if you want to receive your pension, it is advisable to remain silent when this subject comes up.

John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations from St. Mary’s University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. He is featured on the BBC’s program “Things We Forgot to Remember.”