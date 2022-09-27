There's a Reason Conservatives are Becoming Less Tame

New York magazine is suddenly realizing that the Republicans will likely retake the House of Representatives in the midterm election. They are not happy. They just ran a piece titled: “The MAGA House Will Make the Tea Party Look Tame.” The article included this little beauty:

If the tea party was rightfully derided as a hard-right, recalcitrant bloc with no serious interest in governing, the 2023 House Republican majority could make that era of instability seem almost quaint in comparison.

Panic much? The title is correct, and the quote, reeking with their utter disdain for Republicans, even illustrates how we got here. But the article didn't ask the most important question: If conservatives are getting less tame, why is that?

It's because our bureaucratic overlords and their Democrat sponsors are still not listening to the grievances of a large, and growing, number of Americans.

Barack Obama was supposed to be our first postracial president. His election should have proved that we were moving past our racist history. He even promised us a unifying administration if elected. We took the bait and gave him a chance. He delivered divisiveness, uncontrolled borders, worldwide apologies for America, and started us down the path of annual trillion-dollar deficits.

We had concerns and wanted to talk. The Lightbringer's response: "The election is over." In other words: I won, you lost, no more discussion is necessary, deal with it. And with that, Barack Obama triggered the formation of the Tea Party.

The Tea Party started as a grassroots movement to push back against the leftist fiscal policies that would enslave our children to a mountain of debt. It was a peaceful movement. They held rallies and protests all over America. Everyone was welcome. There was no violence or vandalism. Rallygoers even picked up their trash at the end of every gathering. They unapologetically loved America and would do nothing to sully her.

Did Obama and his leftist elites bother to talk to the Tea Party about its grievances? Absolutely not. Instead, they called the Tea Party racist. They claimed the Tea Party was a bunch of radical extremists. Then President Obama weaponized the IRS to attack the Tea Party supporters with abusive audits and denied their organizations the non-profit status the tax code said they were entitled to.

The constitutional rights of the Tea Party supporters were under assault. As the attacks escalated, the Tea Party morphed into a movement for constitutional adherence, government accountability, and America first. MAGA was born -- though it wasn't named yet.

And then Donald Trump came down the golden escalator. He didn't create MAGA. MAGA drafted him. He agreed to fight for constitutional conservatives, and gave their movement a name -- Make America Great Again. How very radical.

The movement needed an unapologetic standard bearer to represent them -- its own George Patton. Donald Trump became that guy.

Did the Dems and our bureaucratic overlords bother to hear their grievances then? Nope. They weaponized the DoJ, FBI, CIA, CDC, and NIH. They used swamp operatives to taint an election. They accused anyone with concerns about the election of being seditious and insisted that they be punished. They not only remained unwilling to talk to conservatives, they worked to use the power of government to crush all dissenting speech.

Now we have President "Return to Normalcy" in the Oval Office. Unfortunately, normalcy turns out to be American hostages sacrificed to the Taliban, inflation at a 40-year high, recession, and open borders.

Our own government has been further weaponized against its own citizens and is attacking our freedom of speech, right to assembly, right to self-defense, freedom from unreasonable search, right to due process, and freedom from cruel and unusual punishment. Has that tamed conservatives? In no way. The list of grievances is growing by the day.

Are the leftists and their Democrat enablers ready to talk yet? Nope, not in the least. Instead, our President is now calling anyone with whom he disagrees fascists -- sorry, semi-fascists.

The DoJ is using extralegal intimidation to silence dissent. The FBI is investigating U.S. citizens as threats to national security -- because they dare to disagree with the government-approved narrative.

Does the Left expect any of this to tame the MAGA movement? If so, they aren't as smart as they think they are. Those opposing a socialist takeover of America are becoming less tame every day. And it's all the fault of the Democrat party and the leftists it has aligned itself with.

We wanted to talk politely when Barack Obama broke every campaign promise he had made. We were told to shut up.

We raised our voices with the Tea Party. Rather than hear us, the Left called us every vile name they could think of.

Now we're peacefully shouting with our MAGA megaphone. Is the left willing to talk yet? Nope. Instead, they've sent our "public servants" from the government to attack our freedom, prosperity, and civil liberties.

And yet New York Magazine has the chutzpah to complain that we're becoming less tame. And they don't even see the irony.

So, will a MAGA House of Representatives be less tame than a Tea Party House? I sure hope so.

We need a full accounting of the Americans left behind in Afghanistan, and what is being done to get them back.

We need to know who in the CDC and NIH were complicit in the lies about COVID. Every single one of them needs to learn what an unemployment line looks like.

Justice is no longer the business of the Department of Justice. The FBI needs to be dissolved and the DoJ radically overhauled.

We need a return to fiscal sanity and an overreaching federal government brought to heal.

We're still shouting -- louder every day. Our discontent hasn't turned into a brawl yet -- and it doesn't need to. But the time for "tame" is long past.

Image: Lady Butler