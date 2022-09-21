The Jab Put Me on a Journey I Didn’t Expect -- Or Want

This is my COVID story, which is more about the vaccine than the virus. It doesn’t represent scientific evidence -- but then the medical experts refuse to give us any real scientific evidence -- only the prevarications of Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx.

For some background: I am a 66-year-old man. I do have a few comorbidities as I have diabetes. However, I am in fairly good condition. Up until a year prior to the COVID outbreak I was a diver for our sheriff’s department and passed the IADRS swim test every year.

I have never been an anti-vaccine nut, and have tended to trust the medical industry. That is a trust that has been forever shaken by the events of the past year.

I decided to get the vaccine in the spring of 2021. Almost immediately, I developed an annoying chronic cough. I didn’t think much of it because it was spring and pollen was in the air. After a few months of dealing with the cough, I was tested for allergies. Testing showed that I’m not allergic to anything. The doctor figured it was probably nasal inflammation and prescribed an antihistamine. Two shots up the nose every day and I should be fine. The medicine did improve the cough, but it never went away.

By the fall of 2021 I was beginning to experience shortness of breath when doing routine things like climbing stairs. My wife encouraged me to see a doctor. I decided that getting back in shape was a better idea. I increased my exercise routine. But every time I exercised vigorously my blood pressure would nose-dive -- leaving me tired and lightheaded. I cut back my exercise routine a bit, and that’s how it went for several months.

In the spring of 2022, we attended our nephew’s graduation from the Naval Academy. We actually got to hear Joe Biden lie about being appointed to the Naval Academy and prattle on about his bromance with John McCain. That’s when I found out how useless the COVID vaccine is. Upon returning home from the Biden super spreader event, I came down with COVID.

I felt like crap, but it didn’t seem like anything life-threatening. After a week I was still under the weather and my wife insisted that I go to the doctor. Then when all hell broke loose. The doctor listened to my heart, did an electrocardiogram, and sent me immediately to the emergency room. I was in atrial fibrillation. Part of my heart wasn’t beating correctly. The condition was making my heart much less efficient and put me at risk of a stroke.

At the ER, the doctor ran additional tests and discovered that I was in congestive heart failure -- caused by a buildup of fluid around my heart. He concluded that I had been in heart failure for many months -- preceding catching COVID. It seems that catching the virus didn’t cause my heart problem, it revealed it.

The ER doctor put me on medication to slow my heart rate, minimize the stroke risk, and force my body to eliminate the excess fluid I was retaining. I lost 23 pounds in just a couple of weeks. That’s almost three gallons of fluid that was squeezing my heart to death.

And then for the first time in 18 months, my cough went away -- the cough that I had acquired just after getting vaxed. Which brings me to the point of this long story. In my opinion, my cough wasn’t from allergies, nasal congestion, or global warming. It was a side effect of my heart failure. The heart failure that began just after I got the COVID vaccine. I can’t prove it, but I believe just as confidently as I believe that Joe Biden didn’t get 81 million votes from his basement, that the vaccine put me in heart failure. That would be the same vaccine that Biden attempted to mandate for everyone holding down a job.

I began wondering how many other people have had similar experiences. Over 340,522 people have reported negative COVID vaccine reactions to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). As of last May (only five months into the vaccine frenzy) 4496 people had died. Statistically insignificant? Maybe, or maybe not. But in 1976 the government pulled the swine flu vaccine after only three people mysteriously died.

A study by the DoD reported that among 436,000 military members, the incidence of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) quadrupled after the vaccine was administered.

In Italy, Franco Giovannini, M.D., Riccardo Benzi Cipelli, M.D., and Gianpaolo Pisano, M.D. did a study of 1006 people. They found that 94% showed the presence of abnormal microscopic structures in their blood after receiving the vaccine. This statement was included among their conclusions.

With the hematological pictures we have presented here it is reasonable to expect reactivation of oncological disease along with blood circulation disorders.

They expect the vaccine to trigger cardiovascular issues and drive cancer patients out of remission.

According to a poll done by Children’s Health Defense, of the 232 million Americans who have taken at least one dose of the vaccine, 15 percent report being diagnosed with a new medical condition in the weeks or months following getting the jab. This isn’t scientific proof that the vaccine is unsafe. But the lack of curiosity from the CDC and the NIH should alarm all of us.

Had COVID not caused me to go to the ER, it may have been months or even years before my symptoms became severe enough for anybody to realize what was happening to me. While I can’t prove it, I believe the vaccine put me in congestive heart failure. If my suspicion is correct, my story illustrates that the vaccine may be causing health problems, whose symptoms come on slowly, but could ultimately be life-threatening. The irony is that the virus may have saved me from the vaccine that was supposed to protect me from the virus.

Officials at the CDC and NIH are still not being honest about the vaccine’s effects. We were promised that the vax would keep us from catching COVID. It doesn’t. They claimed the vaccine was safe. We still don’t know that. Now they’re telling us that the vaccine will lessen the severity of the illness. Says who? The people who’ve been wrong about everything COVID for the past 2+ years?

It'll be a long time before I trust another government expert again. I know they’re getting ready for a big pre-election push. Call it COVID 3.0, or maybe it will be monkeypox this time. But after our collective experience with COVID, we should know that science has nothing to do with the things the people of science are telling us. They are playing politics with our lives -- and doing it rather shamelessly at that.

PS: My cardiologist corrected my heart problem and I’m doing fine now.

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He has written for American Thinker, American Free News Network, and The Blue State Conservative. He can be followed on Facebook or reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: Jkgroove