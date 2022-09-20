The ‘Big Guy’ Resurrects Big Brother NewSpeak

George Orwell’s 1948 dystopian novel, 1984, is eerily familiar to Americans or should be. Today, Big Brother has returned as the “big guy.”

Orwell described a totalitarian ruled by Big Brother, who communicates in NewSpeak, a language that alters the meaning of common words and phrases. NewSpeak is designed to limit a person’s ability to articulate or even think a “thoughtcrime,” such as free will, personal freedom, free speech, or any speech opposed to Big Brother and the state’s totalitarian ideology.

President Biden (the “big guy” on Hunter Biden’s laptop) and the ruling Democrats use NewSpeak for the same reason as Big Brother: to suppress speech or thought opposed to Democrat orthodoxy and their power addiction. They censor or demean any speech or writing that is considered politically incorrect. To Big Brother’s “war is peace,” “ignorance is strength,” and “freedom is slavery,” Democrats add:

Image by Andrea Widburg.

Insurance equals care.

Misinformation is anything Republicans say.

Voter ID is voter suppression.

The Democrats’ goal, aided and abetted by the complicit legacy media, is to resurrect Big Brother’s tyranny.

Following are translations of Democrat NewSpeak.

Progressive Democrats call themselves liberals, but they are not. Liberalism (from liberalis, Latin, meaning “of freedom”) is a political philosophy that elevates individual freedom or personal liberty above all other considerations. John Locke and others developed it during the Age of Enlightenment in response to the church’s authoritarianism (effectively totalitarianism) during the Middle Ages.

Today’s self-identified liberals are not liberal. Instead, they believe in a nanny state where government provides everything except the right to personal choice. A 2022 self-styled liberal is vehemently, sometimes violently, opposed to the fundamental tenet of liberalism: freedom of thought, expression, and action.

Misinformation is defined as incorrect information. Disinformation is misinformation known to be inaccurate and intentionally made public for some nefarious purpose. Democrats applied those labels to any published report or data that contradicted official Democrat statements. For Democrats, contrarian “misinformation” or “disinformation” is an Orwellian thoughtcrime to be suppressed at any cost.

When the architect of mRNA technology, Robert Malone, questioned the medical appropriateness of Biden’s vaccine mandates, the Washington Post accused him of spreading “falsehoods,” the White House labeled his reports misinformation, and Twitter banned him.

Democrat NewSpeak conflates medical care, a service, with health insurance, a document. They would have people believe that, by granting Americans the latter, they will get the former. Insurance is not care. Medical insurance is a promissory note that the government cannot make good. Care is medical services you need when you need them. People with government insurance, such as Medicaid or Medicare enrollees and veterans with Tricare, experience death-by-queueing, dying while waiting in line as the government fails to deliver on its promised insurance benefits (medical care).

After President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law, he admitted that, when he said he would reform health care, he really meant he would reform health insurance. Insurance is not care, even if NewSpeak uses them interchangeably.

For Democrats, turnabout is not fair play. Consider the phrase “stolen election.” After Mayra Flores (R-Texas) won the election for an open House seat in the usually Democrat stronghold 34th Texas Congressional District, Democrat candidate Vicente Gonzalez accused Flores of “stealing “the election. Similarly, Hillary Clinton railed against Trump for stealing the 2016 presidential election. But when Republicans suggested that the 2020 election was fraudulent, the Democrat judiciary and the complicit legacy media brushed off such claims as “baseless” and “without merit.”

In 2017, Adam Schiff (D-CA-28) repeatedly promised, “I have the evidence” of collusion between President Trump and the Russian government. He never produced the evidence because it did not exist. The translation of his promise to produce the evidence is, “When I announce I have evidence, people will think there is evidence.”

According to Democrat NewSpeak, racism goes in only one direction: Whites are racist, but Blacks or Browns are not. Such illogic ignores the BLM riots during Summer 2020 and the “White oppression” taught to school children, medical students, and the military through mandatory critical race theory indoctrination. It ignores a Minnesota teachers’ union contract that favors “people of color” over White teachers when layoffs become necessary.

ReverseSpeak is a variation of Democrat NewSpeak that is particularly insidious. It involves speaking words that are the opposite of the truth. Democrat ReverseSpeak is readily observed in the titles of Democrat legislation. For example, the Inflation Reduction Act increases inflation. The Affordable Care Act doubled insurance costs and reduced access to care.

ReverseSpeak was most evident during the Russia collusion fiasco. Democrats spent more than two and a half years falsely accusing Donald Trump of colluding with Russia. The reverse is what actually happened. It was the Democrats, not Trump—specifically, the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign—who paid for the concocted Steele dossier in collusion with Russian operatives.

Beware of Democrat NewSpeak and its cousin, ReverseSpeak. “Ignorance is [NOT] strength.” “Freedom is [most definitely NOT] slavery.” Racism goes both ways. Voter ID is not voter suppression. Today’s liberals are not liberal. Insurance is not care. Saying you have evidence does not mean evidence exists. Misinformation and disinformation are not political pawns. Facts are facts no matter who speaks them, and no one, including the California legislature, should suppress free speech.

Deane Waldman, M.D., MBA is Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics, Pathology, and Decision Science; former Director of the Center for Healthcare Policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation; and author of the multi-award-winning book Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare and Market-Based Medicine.