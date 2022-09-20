Shades of Mengele

“But, take heed of the false prophets, who come unto you in sheep’s clothing, and inwardly are ravening wolves. From their fruits ye shall know them.” – Jesus of Nazareth, in Matthew: 7:15-16

President Ronald Reagan once opined that the nine most terrifying words in the English language were these: “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” Americans laugh at this Reaganism only because it’s so true. What is also true, although it’s in no way funny, is the fact that Dr. Anthony Fauci — who has been “helping” since 1968 — has rendered “aid” to Americans that has taken the sinister form of medical coercion: Get a vax, or lose your job! This government guidance was executed by corporatist entities, in an effort to make an end-run around the Constitution. Every experimental vaccine was given without receiving the informed consent of the patient. A terrible result of this unethical coercion — a reality that patently defies the Nuremberg Code — has been a wave of mysterious deaths; even typically healthy athletes have been hard-hit. This has earned Dr. Fauci the reputation of having become an “Angel of Death” — a veritable Dr. Mengele in sheep’s clothing.

The late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko referred to the COVID jab as “poison death liquid.” Zelenko pointed out that, in 1976, “the swine flu vaccine killed 26 people. The entire program was scrubbed.” In the fall of 2021 when Zelenko spoke out, the VAERS database reported upwards of 16,310 deaths due to the COVID shot. So, why is it that — long after these grave consequences came to light — Fauci still saw fit to promote this poison death shot?

Dr. Fauci falsely claimed that Hydroxychloroquine was ineffective against SARS-CoV-2 (aka COVID-19), although his own National Institute of Health’s Virology Journal published a renowned article, in 2005, stating “that chloroquine has strong antiviral effects on SARS-CoV infection of primate cells….” The NIH verified that Fauci “ranked thirteenth among the most-cited authors from 1983 to 2002 among the several million authors in all science fields,” so it would be difficult to believe that such a notable virologist as he could be ignorant of the important facts reported by the famed article. Because the SARS-CoV-2 virus (aka COVID-19) shares 79% of its genome with SARS-CoV-1, both viruses use the same host cell receptor to gain entry to a victim’s cells. Thus, Hydroxychloroquine, a milder form of Chloroquine, has proven to be effective against COVID-19. It is import to note that Fauci likewise denounced Ivermectin, another cure for COVID, calling it “horse paste” — although it is common knowledge globally that Ivermectin, like Hydroxychloroquine, has the power to cure COVID-19.

The upshot of the growing awareness that two effective therapeutics for the treatment of COVID preexisted the pandemic is that people are now realizing that the jab was manifestly unnecessary, and that the government’s war on Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin caused a fatal crisis of major proportions. There is no excuse for Fauci’s criminal behavior over the last two years, since the medically proven therapeutic effects of Hydroxychloroquine against COVID have been well-known, since 2020, with the effectiveness of Ivermectin having been widely established as well.

Although a one-size-fits-all prescription for every member of the general public is pure quackery, Fauci and his governmental partners in crime issued pharmaceutical diktats that amounted to just that. Dr. Russell Blaylock has warned patients not to trust the assertions of self-serving policymakers. Fauci and his dictatorial collaborators encouraged many a willing doctor into committing malpractice, lest he or she suffer “loss of license, removal of hospital privileges, shaming, destruction of reputations and even arrest” for refusing to follow government guidance.

While many members of Congress preserved their own lives by using therapeutics, not all Americans were so lucky. On Twitter, Dr. Pierre Kory shared this “fun fact”:

Between 100-200 United States Congress Members (plus many of their staffers & family members) with COVID were treated by a colleague over the past 15 months with ivermectin & the I-MASK+ protocol at flccc.net. None have gone to hospital.

So, as Fauci promoted potentially lethal injections for average Americans, government elites received restorative cures.

According to The Hill, the OneAmerica life insurance company found that the U.S. death rate is up 40%, “primarily among working aged people between the ages of 18 and 64 who are covered by OneAmerica’s group life policies.” These are the workers who were bullied into taking the Fauci-prescribed jabs for jobs at the highpoint of the vaccine push. In the aftermath of this medical coercion, the trajectory of workers’ collective life expectancy took a nosedive. Even NBC News felt obliged to report that American life expectancy “was 78 years, 10 months, in 2019[,]” but last year, it “fell to about 76 years, 1 month.” There is little doubt that the shorter lifespan came about due to the utter disregard for long-accepted medical ethics established by the Nuremberg Code. Physicians and scientists in 34 countries, however, have now issued a declaration, warning of “an international medical crisis due to the diseases and deaths co-related to the administration of products known as ‘COVID-19 vaccines.’” These righteous petitioners for redress are calling for a cessation of COVID vaccines worldwide, along with an investigation into the sudden deaths of all vaccinated people who were healthy previous to receiving the jab.

The experimental injections for treating COVID have already proven more deadly than the Nazi medical experiments in Hitler’s Germany. It has been confirmed that at least 4,364 fatalities occurred under Hitler, due to medical coercion, while the death toll under Biden is 30,935 fatalities and mounting. Dr. Josef Mengele, the most notorious of Hitler’s death-dealing doctors, escaped justice and never stood trial. Fauci, however, has committed his crimes in plain sight and inhabits a world where digital tracking would render escape significantly more problematic than in the day of Mengele.

Michael R. Marrus wrote that the standards set during the Doctors’ Trial at Nuremberg were “admirably high and were solemnly declared.” He also quotes Justice Robert Jackson, from his opening address at the Trial:

The wrongs which we seek to condemn and punish have been so calculated, so malignant, and so devastating, that civilization cannot tolerate their being ignored because it cannot survive their being repeated.

As a result of the Doctors’ Trial, the Nuremberg Code was established to prevent the future recurrence of a government’s intentional enabling of such perilous medical protocols. Given the unethical practices perpetrated by the U.S. government of Joe Biden, under the medical malfeasance of Anthony Fauci, perhaps a do-over of the Nuremberg Doctors’ Trial is in order. With a Republican Red Wave in the offing, come November, this possible future reality has become more likely, perhaps even probable. In the Nuremberg Doctors’ Trial, the first case prosecuted was United States of America v. Karl Brandt, et al. Perhaps as a result of Fauci’s own crimes against humanity, United States of America v. Anthony Fauci, et al. may now be firmly within the realm of possibility.

