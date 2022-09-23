Running the World into the Ground

The actions of the people who are in charge of governments are supposed to benefit the countries they serve -- in theory, at least. In practice, the opposite is true. In the West, our leaders are destroying everything they can get their hands on.

This is certainly an apt description of the Biden/Harris administration. They inherited a healthy country from President Trump. The economy was taking off, inflation was practically nonexistent, the U.S. was energy independent for the first time in decades, and the border was closed. So what did Biden do? He immediately set out to reverse everything Trump achieved.

Who can claim to be better off under Biden? The economy has tanked, inflation is at a 40-year high, people can’t afford to heat their homes or fill up their cars with gas, crime statistics are off the charts, and confidence in America is at an all-time low. Biden’s open-border policy, which is opposed by a majority of American citizens, is leading to social unrest and economic chaos. A country without a functioning border is not a country, yet that is where Biden has taken us.

America is marching toward totalitarianism as Biden empowers the DoJ and FBI to go after his political opponents, i.e., at least half of the population. His worst offense, however, is following the climate dictates of the World Economic Forum. Biden is torpedoing the robust U.S. economy in service of a totally false assumption -- that human beings are able to change the planet’s climate. He is raising taxes so that billions of your dollars can be wasted on ridiculous anti-fossil fuel projects.

Biden has declared war on the energy industry in the name of global warming. He wants us to believe that oil, gas, and coal are killing the planet. What is the result of his climate policy so far? “Harvesting of fuel was cut back drastically,” explained Bill O’Reilly, “and that caused the price of oil worldwide to rise, and that caused the price of gas at the pump to rise, and that lit inflation, as all other goods went up in price as well because they are trucked in to the stores and businesses. That is all on President Biden.”

First, human beings are incapable of controlling the climate, which operates in cycles and always has since the planet was created. Second, our economy is dependent on fossil fuels, and -- contrary to the lies fed by the administration -- fossil fuel alternatives do not exist, and will not exist in the foreseeable future.

Climate Change Business Journal quantified the cost to the U.S. of the green agenda at a whopping $1.5 trillion per year. That is the equivalent of economic suicide. And what do we get for this waste of time, money, and effort? Danish environmentalist Bjorn Lomborg calculates that even if every nation in the world adheres to its climate change commitments -- which they won’t, by the end of the century it will reduce the world’s temperatures by a mere 1/20th of a degree. In other words, the quality of our lives is going to plummet based on a monumental hoax.

If Biden gets away with his green policy, it will play right into Obama’s socialist dream of fundamentally transforming America. Under the guise of responding to climate change, the Left wants to take what we have and redistribute it to the Third World even if it means crippling the U.S. economy. Rampant crime, insane immigration policy, assault on individual rights, suicidal climate dictates -- Americans are being sold out by the politicians in charge, who happen to be members of the Democratic Party.

Now let’s talk about our friends in Europe. The criminal politicians who are in charge on the other side of the Atlantic are no better than their American counterparts. Europe’s social fabric was destroyed when Angela Merkel decided to open Germany’s borders to an onslaught of immigrants from the Middle East and Africa, most of whom are either unwilling or unable to assimilate into European culture. Other countries followed Merkel’s deranged example. The appalling result is that France, the U.K., Holland, Belgium, Denmark, and Sweden are on the verge of civil war as they struggle to deal with hostile Muslim newcomers.

The takeover of Europe by Islam was predicted by Mark Steyn in his 2008 book, America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It. “What happens,” Steyn asked, “when a Western world so in thrall to platitudes about boundless ‘tolerance’ allows the forces of intolerance to carve it out from the inside? Much of the Western world is engaged in an act of auto-genocide, and Islam will be the immediate beneficiary.” European politicians have opened the doors to people who are opposed to the Western way of life and whose mission is to stamp it out.

On the economic front, European leaders have, like Biden in the U.S., succumbed to the delusional World Economic Forum. In a mad rush to eliminate reliance on fossil fuels, European economies are going into the winter without adequate energy supplies. The poor citizens of the continent are being told to anticipate blackouts and food shortages. They are about to discover that without fossil fuels, their way of life is going to hell.

What recourse do we voters have against the irresponsibility of political leaders who are obsessed with the lure of power? Is it too late to stop them? In the U.S., we have the possibility of Republican resurgence in the 2022 and 2024 elections. We need Donald Trump or someone like him to execute a return to sane policymaking. I’m counting on it. The alternative is just too bloody awful.

Ed Brodow is a conservative political commentator and author of nine books including his new #1 Amazon besttseller, America on its Knees: The Cost of Replacing Trump with Biden. His website is www.edbrodowpolitics.com.

Image: MaxPixel