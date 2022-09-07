RINOs Deny Funding to MAGA Candidates

For all the satanic imagery, hypocrisy, and fabrications in his August 30th Soul of the Nation speech, President Joe Biden wasted no time in attacking former President Donald Trump and his core of MAGA supporters by accusing them of being a ‘clear and present danger to our democracy” and that they represent an “extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

Instead of Biden’s threats sending them back into the shadows, it should come as no surprise that this unprovoked assault upon millions of Americans fired up the MAGA forces and, if thousands of passionate supporters who attended Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania are any indication, they will be voting for America First candidates on November 8th even if it means crawling on their hands and knees through broken glass.

These are the campaign volunteers and voters who have proven the America First concept to be a viable political agenda and have been in the forefront of significant Republican primary victories from Arizona to Washington to Michigan and Ohio. They will not be denied.

Almost immediately, Biden attempted to clarify that “Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology. I know because I’ve been able to work with these ‘mainstream’ Republicans.”

In other words, Biden was recognizing a faction within the Republican party that he refers to as ‘mainstream’ which is popularly synonymous with the RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) who have long held an influential presence within all levels of elected office; especially in the U.S. House, U.S. Senate and State House elections.

While RINO ideology bears little resemblance to today’s MAGA Republicans who are America First to the core, RINOs became a household word during Trump’s Administration. Biden’s hate speech suggested RINOs are more compatible and like-minded than America First supporters. They are, with few exceptions, well known as status quo thinkers with little interest in accountability or transparency and are known to rule with an iron hand. They will rock no boat, accept their place as secondary political participants behind the Democrats, are willing to go-along and get-along, and most importantly, are not seen as an electoral or policy threat to the Democrats.

Many RINOs achieve powerful positions by the fluke of seniority as the global roundtable introduces them to the same techno-economic elitists that the Democrats pay homage to, thereby creating a genuine Uniparty.

Currently with the 2022 election on the horizon with numerous popularly-elected Make America Great Again candidates on the November 8th ballot, the RINOs are now in the particularly awkward predicament of being forced to reveal where their loyalties lie -- with the Uniparty or with the Republicans?

Herein lie some clues:

It is reasonable to expect that after newly elected MAGA members of Congress who won their primary and November election, despite political and financial sabotage by the national Republican party, will arrive in D.C. with scores to settle. Many candidates continue to be denied campaign assistance as their opposition is being funded by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell or House minority leader Kevin McCarthy. Both leaders are known to prefer RINOs (or sometimes Democrats) rather than an America First GOP Member. By January 2023, both McCarthy and McConnell can expect the payback of open warfare that will persist into 2024.

The Senate Leadership Fund PAC under the guidance of Senator Mitch McConnell has openly denied funding or greatly reduced funding to Senate America First candidates using the self-serving rationale that he only funds ‘candidates of quality.’ McConnell has also arbitrarily chosen to invest $2.4 M in a Republican primary rather than use the funds to beat the Democrat in the general election. Uncharacteristically pessimistic for a Republican leader of the Senate, McConnell encourages voter suppression of his own party as he predicts that the Republicans only have a “50-50 chance” to take back the Senate. The SLF PAC website contains no list or photos of endorsed candidates, no info as how much the fund has raised for the 2022 election or which candidates are being supported financially.

On the House side, Minority Leader McCarthy’s Congressional Leadership Fund provides no better information than the Senate fund as McCarthy has played a similar game, denying funds to MAGA-endorsed candidates while funding their primary opposition rather than focus on beating Democrats in the general election. Dave Bart, current dean at Liberty University’s School of Business, tells the story that during his one term in the House 7th District from Virginia, if he voted against the budget or other money bills, House leadership denied him the funds to run a re-election campaign.

Regarding the Republican Governors Association (RGA), it is difficult to tell who they are endorsing since the majority of photos on their website are of Democratic governors, many of whom are strong partisan adversaries with no photos of current GOP gubernatorial candidates. And again, there is no relevant information about the candidates or how the RGA is assisting those candidates.

In addition, the recent Alaska electoral defeat of Sarah Palin is instructive as to how easily Republican voters can be snookered by a RINO-sponsored rank-choice proposal portrayed as election reform that actually favored Democrats in the state.

The bottom line here is whether McConnell, McCarthy, and the RGA are more committed to assisting RINO candidates rather than adequately representing the best Republican candidate, especially when split loyalties threaten Republican party integrity which begs the question: What is the difference between the RINOs and the Democrats?

Renee Parsons served on the ACLU’s Florida State Board of Directors and as president of the ACLU Treasure Coast Chapter. She has been an elected public official in Colorado, staff in the Office of the Colorado State Public Defender, an environmental lobbyist for Friends of the Earth and a staff member of the US House of Representatives in Washington DC. She can be found at reneedove3@yahoo.com

Image: Spartan7W