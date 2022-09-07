November’s Choice: The New Aristocracy Or Our Traditional Liberties

America rushes toward an extraordinary political contest on November 8, 2022, one occurring after our bloated, bipartisan government has run amok, creating decades of gargantuan failures. Meanwhile, the pace of technological change accelerates ever more rapidly, threatening to remove a growing swath of the population from the workforce, dangerously shrinking potential tax revenues.

Most Americans know that America’s political course for several decades has not made us safer or secure economically. Too naively, we trusted experts, academics, pundits, and elected officials to repair things. Instead, we find that insiders go from strength to strength, somehow clinging to power even when their side loses in national elections. Meanwhile, Americans are witnessing scenes playing out in energy- and food-starved nations and, we hope, are beginning to grasp that there is no global safety net available to bail out profligate nations and organizations and none will come together anytime soon.

Those who think for themselves understand that private sector workers in America are the ultimate guarantors of this nation’s mammoth government obligations—yet our incomes, adjusting for inflation, have been crushed by the headlong rush to embrace unregulated globalism. That globalism leads to cheap labor and neutered national governments that cannot hope to police their insiders’ corruption and financial shenanigans.

The 2022 election should not simply be a referendum on individual Republican or Democrat candidates; optimally, it should lead to indicting and convicting entrenched politicians and operatives in both political parties who relentlessly rush to surrender America’s sovereignty to hostile and corrupt schemers at the United Nations, World Economic Forum, and other odious globalist organizations and profit personally in the process.

Image: Some of America’s political dynasties. YouTube screen grab.

Corruption in “public service” to anti-Constitution overlords is an affliction long prevalent in both established parties. As the election approaches, voters should ignore labels and look carefully at politically prominent families, both their records and their suspicious enrichment. In politics, payoffs are readily disguised, and greed is certainly not good.

Should law-and-order conservatives and moderates regain Congress, they must make examples of globalist profiteers in both parties who ladled vast streams of American taxpayer funds towards domestic donors and, especially, towards disguised foreign ones, all while snuffing out our “protected” liberties. Voters must also reject, not simply reset, the “New World Order” that George H.W. Bush readied us for, that Clinton implemented, and that 21st-century presidents other than Trump advanced in place of the three-branch system of national government enshrined in our Constitution.

After Americans rejected monarchist autocracy in 1776, too many voters eventually surrendered to a modern version. Instead of kings and nobility, we have dynastic political families and the donor class, people who trade comparatively modest sums to reap outsized rewards, courtesy of our Treasury.

Modern globalist autocracy “works” for a self-selected elite, not for most Americans or for our supposed allies. Fortunately, although insiders labor to alter evidence of the pain that workers and savers experience daily, America’s globalists may now be failing because, as John Adams so poignantly noted before America’s Revolution began in 1770, “Facts are stubborn things, and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.” Simply put, individuals understand too well that towering debts take us to bankruptcy, not to prosperity.

It is now time to embrace facts and reject the fiction, spun in newsrooms or spooled out in classrooms, that crony capitalism, and influence-peddling under unregulated globalism have improved our daily lives. We should see clearly now that too many leaders in our sprawling American government long ago forgot crucial lessons learned in the earliest decades of the Republic.

Writing in 1782 to French allies who wondered about America’s Revolution, Thomas Jefferson observed, “Reason and experiment have been indulged, and error has fled before them. It is error alone that needs the support of government. Truth can stand by itself.” Considering events under an intolerant and evidently ignorant Uniparty, Jefferson has certainly been proven correct.

The universal lies asserting America’s supposed progress never explain the insatiable appetites of federal, state, and local governments for trillions of dollars that we do not have, and our federal government’s manifest failures in spending borrowed money for domestic and foreign misadventures

At home, despite mammoth expenditures promised to improve American life, we have soaring homelessness, poverty, crime, and rancor in a population that—thanks to “guidance” from intolerant and arrogant grifters who are drunk on power and, in key instances, stuck on stupid—rejects the lessons learned painfully over time.

Abroad, military leaders and diplomats shred the goodwill of selfless patriots who died over centuries earned defending and advancing our constitutional ideals. Allies increasingly do not trust the Biden-Harris Administration, while enemies and rivals certainly do not fear America.

As we gather to try to enjoy the waning days of summer and share food and comfort with our families and friends, we must understand that “great change” is coming after November 8, 2022, the kind that Ronald Reagan foretold, though perhaps not in the direction he favored:

And let me offer lesson number one about America: All great change in America begins at the dinner table. So, tomorrow night in the kitchen I hope the talking begins. And children, if your parents haven’t been teaching you what it means to be an American, let ‘em know and nail ‘em on it. That would be a very American thing to do.

In 2022, it is time for educated parents to do the speaking about liberty, responsibility, and law, and for younger Americans to learn much more about the dangers of mindless conformity, tyranny, and wanton recklessness.

Much hangs in the balance on and after November 8, 2022.