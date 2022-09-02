In San Francisco, It's Anarcho-Tyranny, and It's Set to Spread

A man wakes up in San Francisco, has breakfast, showers, and gets ready for work. As he opens his front door, he discovers a fresh deuce on the stoop of his seven-million-dollar row home. In a previous time, he would have noticed it earlier in the morning when he went to fetch the San Francisco Chronicle and the New York Times or Wall Street Journal newspapers.

Today he stumbles past the foul-smelling excrement on his way to see if his Range Rover is still where he left it the previous night. He notices the depositor of the morning gift two stoops down curled up in an unwashed mess, his pants around his ankles and his butt cheeks smeared with evidence of his offering. Completely out in heroin dreamland, the perp’s right hand limply grasps a clear and orange syringe with black etched lettering along the side that reads: Courtesy of the law-abiding tax-paying citizens of San Francisco.

Last year, this man paid $59,000 to the state of California for the privilege of this morning’s experience, and another $122,000 to the federal government, which is in the process of funding tens of thousands more armed IRS enforcers to make sure this man or any other working citizen doesn’t get any funny ideas about keeping one dollar more than they’re allowed from the fruits of their own labor, by a government that offers them nothing in return and openly detests them.

When this man arrives at his Range Rover Evoque, which he upgraded to heavily tinted windows, thinking it would deter thieves, he finds his action did the exact opposite: the passenger front window was broken again. It’s the third time in as many weeks. As he approaches the windshield, he notices an envelope beneath the windshield wipers. This man, on this morning, has been cited for parking slightly in a fire hydrant zone. His tires and front bumper were just across the line of legal allowance, so he must pay the city $350 for his urban infraction. A penny less or refusal to pay will eventually result in a bench warrant for his arrest.

This man will again soon vote for the very people responsible for this soft Anarcho-Tyranny that blesses his days and exploits his labor earnings while refusing to provide a modicum of protection of property or liberty.

Anarcho-Tyranny.

The term gets little attention or press because it originates from conservative academic social science and exposes the destructive policies of liberal politicians with whom the media work directly in tandem to shield from any criticism.

There are various definitions of Anarcho-Tyranny floating around, but most involve the absence of basic protections assumed under state authority on the backs of tax-paying citizens, who are instead made targets of persecution by the state.

Lew Rockwell concisely described the hard version of Anarcho-Tyranny in a piece about lawlessness in Iraq twenty years ago, “It is a situation in which government does everything but what it is supposed to do, namely protect life and property.”

In the past decade, it has become more ambiguous as a deliberate subversion of basic institutions like local and national judicial systems are corrupted and no longer serve to keep society orderly and safe, but instead make life disorderly, chaotic, and dangerous. Justice is no longer blind, and with the blindfold removed, she ends up favoring certain political, racial, and cultural groups over others.

In the past it was assumed this occurred as a result of incompetence and bureaucratic negligence. Today, it can be surmised with little proof to the contrary, and a trail of financial evidence from George Soros-funded groups pointing to the same culprits of organized global chaos that Anarcho-Tyranny is now intentional and deliberate domestic policy. However, the organizers of global chaos dress this policy up as something righteous so those who blindly accept anything ordained as "progress" embrace and help sell it to the masses.

Today, it is sold as curing social ills such as “racism,” and “mass incarceration” for the “social justice” movement, people who do not see they’ve been co-opted by all institutions of power, including banking and finance, and corporate America, to intentionally create socio-cultural and racial strife. That's so that the people do not notice their true common enemies responsible for the actual damage, including, but not limited to, the destruction of the once-thriving great American middle class.

The social justice movement, often referred to by its diminutive cousin “woke,” is the perfect dummy movement to create policy solutions that end up harming those they claim to represent, making life even more miserable for so-called “oppressed groups.” The attack on law enforcement through “defund the police” movements and Black Lives Matter has made things exponentially more ominous in recent years, but that’s exactly what those funding these groups want -- social division, chaos, cultural strife, high crime, lawlessness, and the absence of basic state functions of serving and protecting the people and private property.

Vilifying law enforcement increases community tensions so that any events where excessive force is utilized against a member of an oppressed group can be politicized and weaponized as fuel for incitement. The results are catastrophic for the “oppressed groups” in these communities, who end up rendering them ash heaps after weeks, or even months, of rioting, looting, and terror.

In an election year, these events can be downright beneficial. When a felonious thug who once robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint ingested ten times the lethal limit of fentanyl and began suffocating (respiratory arrest is a side effect of fentanyl overdose), his very public death beneath the knee of an imbecilic white cop set the stage for the 2020 summer of love that enflamed racial tensions on a transnational scale. The hysteria was amplified by the media and social media monopolies and every corporation did its part by bailing out rioters and looters. Politicians of the Anarcho-Tyranny party even promoted crowdfunding for the liberation of incarcerated criminals.

For the entire month of June 2020, the pandemic was no longer a threat to the population and nationwide protests were allowed, with millions marching in cities where the virus was told to stand down for political circumstances. To this day, parts of Minneapolis are still failed communities that look like dystopian ghettos, and the elites who helped fan the flames of racial and social hostilities will never have to live with these consequences.

Anarcho-Tyranny will continue in Democrat-controlled urban areas, where Soros-funded prosecutors and state Attorneys General have been installed to make sure it is weaponized against the law-abiding citizens who foolishly choose to remain and suffer the consequences. Not a day goes by where thugs aren’t beating elderly or handicapped people or robbing the blind, where carjackings and brazen daylight robberies at gunpoint don’t result in the arrested perps being released within a few hours and not held on bond. And when a shopkeeper is a victim of assault and dares fight back, as one bodega worker in the Bronx did last month, he is charged with murder and held on a quarter-million dollars bond. Bodega robberies are up 160% over the past year in New York City.

This lawlessness, where criminals roam free, is a form of intentional domestic terror that makes local headlines every night in Chicago and New York City, Philadelphia, or Los Angeles. They leave the public revolting in horror, only to find themselves getting up the next morning to go to work to keep paying for the prosecutor’s salary.

Politically and demographically, this portends future alterations in the national blue-state red-state standoff. Those no longer interested in subsidizing localized crime and terror are fleeing in droves to states where law and order are still valued. Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Idaho, Montana, and other states have seen a massive net influx of people desperate and financially secure enough to flee the oppressive urban degeneracy of blue state chaos.

The natives aren’t too thrilled about this demographic shift, and are skeptical of the judgment of their new arrivals, fearing they might not exercise wisdom at the ballot box in their newly adopted states. They fear the new arrivals will bring with them the chaos they helped fund and create where they fled.

And really, who can blame them?

T. Goode Charley's Substack, The Good Citizen, can be read here.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License