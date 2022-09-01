Gene Editing, Hackable Humans, and Informed Consent

Does a globalist Big Pharma have the power to bring about a zombie apocalypse? Sounds ludicrous on the face of it, like a big joke given voice by crackpot conspiracy theorists. In fact, the idea has been a running gag of sorts, in movies and assorted media, going back eight decades and more.

In the 1940 movie The Ghost Breakers, there is a humorous scene – featuring the talents of Paulette Goddard, Bob Hope, and Richard Carlson – where Carlson, a man with intimate knowledge of the undead, is being queried by Hope about zombies; Carlson responds by saying, “It’s worse than horrible, because a zombie has no will of his own. You see them sometimes, walking around blindly with dead eyes, following orders, not knowing what they do, not caring.” “You mean like Democrats?” quips Hope in response. This joke continues to elicit laughter to this day – although, post-COVID, amusement tends to be tempered by sober reflection, seeing how so many people behaved like unthinking automatons during the COVID lockdowns, unquestioningly following dictatorial orders issued by authorities.

The concern that so many Americans simply followed orders is a serious one, since doing so showed a willingness by many to subordinate themselves to public servants, in effect making servants into masters – in precise opposition to the principle that, in America, the people govern. And, in addition to public servants being promoted to public masters, a new threat to America’s free republic now looms on the horizon: transhumanism.

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology being used in the COVID vaccines, has expressed his justifiable concern that there is a World Economic Forum agenda to use these vaccines as a gateway drug to usher in an era of transhumanism: “There’s a joint report from the government of the UK and Germany about transhumanism…. This is one of the agendas of the World Economic Forum. It’s not hidden, it’s not a conspiracy – transhumanism – and they talk about the RNA vaccines as an entry point for kind of opening that space, ethically and otherwise.” It is a dangerous precedent to give globalist politicos and medicos consent to control what goes into the body of any people who might hope to remain free.

Yuval Harari -- a lecturer at Hebrew University of Jerusalem who has said, “History began when humans invented gods, and will end when humans become gods” – has actually warned of the real threats being posed by what may become “digital dictatorships” worldwide, due to the hackability of the human animal. Harari knows that, if people can be hacked, then their genes can be edited to make them behave in ways contrary to their God-given nature – no school indoctrination or media brainwashing required.

Klaus Schwab, of the World Economic Forum, has said of genetic editing by mRNA vaccine, that “it doesn’t change what you are doing; it changes you. It is you who are changed, if you take a genetic editing. And, of course, this has a big impact on your identity.” The result of undergoing such a process as genetic editing is that not only could one’s physical well-being be affected, but the very way one reasons and moralizes. What happens to the consent of governed, if enough people who submit to being genetically edited are changed in such a way that they no longer yearn to be free?

Why do they dress like sci-fi supervillains? Klaus Schwab looks like he could be on the set of Babylon 5 or The Expanse. pic.twitter.com/qgQVUDALDt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 20, 2022

Government guidance can never be relied upon to be pure science, for it is almost always going to be tainted by politics. In American Greatness, Dan Gelernter has explained that his physician – prizing political correctness above informed consent – sought to persuade him to take the COVID vaccine, assuring him that it was safe. Gelernter withheld his consent, causing the disapproving doctor to exclaim, “This is an emergency, and you should get it for the good of society. Think of the women and children! Think of your elderly family members! You might be killing them!” However, if the vaccines really protected the vaccinated, what need would there be for vaccine recipients to coerce others to get the jab as well?

In truth, the COVID vaccines have turned out to be gravely injurious to many. Knowing this, Gelernter continues thus: “Well now. Who has been killing whom . . .? I just want to ask all the doctors who injected their patients and promised total safety – when they knew they had no right to make such a promise – what are you going to do now? What if it gradually becomes clear that you have harmed and damaged hundreds or thousands of people, perhaps permanently?” Indeed, it has become quite clear that medical experts can wreak great havoc on the body politic of a free republic.

America’s founders never envisioned experts of any kind controlling the people. In the history of fallible mankind, experts fall victim, time and again, to their own confirmation biases. Per the New York Post, “About two-thirds of the findings published in top medical journals end up being refuted within a few years. As much as 90% of medical knowledge has been gauged to be substantially or completely wrong.” The “universal right” to withhold consent from medical treatment is an important freedom to maintain. The risks of submitting to doctors – who possess the power to gene-edit their patients at the point of a needle – are potentially deadly, harboring the possibility that a collective zombification of significant proportions might be carried out against the American polity which could result in the extinguishment of the people’s ability to deny consent to dictators. This could do tremendous damage to the collective ability of the citizenry to remain free. All humor aside, to avoid Big Pharma’s version of a zombie apocalypse, gene editing must be guarded against to preserve the ability of the people to give and to deny the consent of the governed.

Paul Dowling has written about the Constitution, as well as articles for American Thinker, Independent Sentinel, Godfather Politics, Eagle Rising, and Free Thought Matters.

Photo ceredit: Twitter