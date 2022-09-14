For the Want of a Nail

"For want of a nail, a kingdom was lost..." This maxim has been around for hundreds of years with its authorship variously ascribed to such notables as Benjamin Franklin, King Richard the Third, and Freidank Bescheidenheit. Regardless of the origin, the truth of this proverb is timeless and highlights the potential devastation that can happen when an essential action is carelessly ignored. This could be one of the reasons standard operating procedures are commonly used in industry, government, and the military, to name a few. Of course, no SOP, or set of policy and procedures, is even relevant if no one ensures they are followed.

The most glaring and vastly underreported example of failing to adhere to its own policies and procedures is the federal agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The trademarked motto under their title is: CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People. But are they? As multitudes of people in the United States are facing devastating injury and even death from the COVID-19 shot, they are largely left on their own. Watching countless vaccine-injured people giving their testimonies on the Internet and seeing their convulsions, paralysis, heart problems, and other consequences from the jab is nothing short of heart-wrenching. Have these vaccine injury and death accounts been reported on legacy news stations? Why not? The Internet is replete with vaccine horror stories; the mainstream media is mute.

In March 2022. Senator Ron Johnson wrote a letter to the federal agencies of HHS, FDA, NIAID, and CDC asking questions relative to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2022, Senator Johnson sent a follow-up letter to Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC, requesting clarification of conflicting statements made by its officials in regard to their January 29, 2021 SOP on the reporting of Vaccine Adverse Reporting Events. The CDC officials had issued two conflicting statements on Proportional Reporting Ratio, and Senator Johnson stated the obvious that both could not be true and requested clarification. It is unclear whether the CDC responded to Senator Johnson’s request. Considering the lack of apparent cooperation with congressional inquiry, the CDC’s latest compilation of U.S. COVID-19 Cases and Death may be meaningless as to accuracy.

It must not be forgotten that the COVID vaccines are not FDA-approved, but only authorized to be used under the Emergency Use Authorizations Declaration of January 2017. Was this whole pandemic really another government medical experiment foisted upon American citizens (but not on illegals overrunning our borders)? If so, this wouldn’t be the first time the U.S. government did that. The Tuskegee Experiment should serve as a reminder of what the federal government is capable of doing to its citizens.

The COVID-19 vaccine injury, deaths, and horrifying microscopy results from cadavers demand high-level government investigation with transparency and accountability. If none is forthcoming, the question honestly deserves to be asked if we have devolved into a country that ignores and is complicit in the plights of millions of its citizens suffering from government-sponsored medical experiments. If an investigation into the shots prove that Pfizer, Moderna, et al, knew the vaccines would cause harm to people, would that not nullify their immunity shield under the EUA Declaration?

COVID-19 has opened an ugly and possibly irredeemable gash right in the heart of America, as well as countries around the world. Has this really been a depopulation scheme all along, concocted by eugenicists and transhumanists who view people as nothing more than chattel to be killed or enslaved? Is this premise too bizarre to even be considered?

Take Yuval Harari. He is a leading globalist, history Professor at Hebrew University, and a top advisor to Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum. A recent Rio Times article contained a video with chilling excerpts from several talks where Harari shares his, and presumably the WEF’s, position on the fate of humans (as hackable animals) now and in the future. As Harari states at one point in an interview, the COVID-19 virus pandemic initiated surveillance under the skin to analyze biometric data. Did the substance(s) used for this surveillance and analysis affect the composition of patients’ blood? Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn in a September 5, 2022 article stated,

The alterations found after the injection of our patient/cases with mRNA materials (whatever may be in them), we found what we believe is conclusive evidence that the modifications observed, as these persons went from normal blood profiles to very abnormal ones, must be attributed to the proximate mRNA injections.

The lack of a national COVID-19 dialectic has been ongoing for nearly three years. Why have scientists, doctors, drug researchers and others been discredited and/or silenced? What happened to healthy debate around scientific inquiry? What happened to moral turpitude, basic decency, courage, truth?

In his book, The Doctrine of The Lesser Magistrates, Matthew J. Trewhella posits the notion that if an official or magistrate fails to do his job, a lesser official has the right and obligation to do it for him. On page 16, Trewhella quotes Christian author, C.S. Lewis:

Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.

On the back cover of his book, Trewhella quotes Roman Emperor Trajan speaking to one of his subordinates:

Use this sword against my enemies, if I give righteous commands; but if I give unrighteous commands, use it against me.

The antidote to tyranny from any source is truth and the courage to speak and act on it. But where is a Trajan today, or an honest and courageous subordinate willing to even fall upon his sword if it were the only way to stop this national tragedy? Will the lack of a nail or an honest magistrate to adjudicate the death and destruction caused by the COVID-19 shots lead to the loss of our kingdom, our country?

