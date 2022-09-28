Donald Trump and the Future of Western Civilization

The panoply of heads of state leaders at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II highlighted the dire reality that there are at present no resolute statesmanlike leaders capable of reversing the accelerating decline throughout the whole of the Western world, thereby averting the very real possibility of a global conflict with an allied Communist China and Russia.

The West, in particular the United States, is currently populated with patronizing, oblivious, and callous leaders more concerned about themselves and globalism than the people and the future of their respective countries. Nor do they acknowledge that Western Civilization, because of its roots in Christianity, has increased freedom, wealth, health, comfort and life expectancy to unprecedented levels throughout the world.

When virtually all Western nations pursue the same ruinous policies, and their ruling classes have the same self-absorbed characteristics, decline and collapse from self-immolation is inevitable.

In the debauched current state of Western Civilization, the sole path of reversing this decline and collapse is for a tenacious and intrepid egalitarian leader from one of the major Western nations to assume the mantle of leadership. The only experienced and successful current or past leader with these attributes in the West today is Donald Trump, who temporarily stanched and exposed the factors behind the downfall during his four years as president. With the specter of China/Russia hegemony and the accelerating deterioration of the West looming over the United States and Europe, Trump must seriously consider running for president again in 2024.

Early in his presidency, in a landmark speech delivered in Poland on July 6, 2017, President Trump delivered a Churchillian-style message about Western Civilization and its accomplishments -- and more importantly its future. That day, in a speech largely ignored by the entirety of the American and much of the European media, President Trump declared that he was resolved to stop the decline of Western Civilization. He stated:

Today, the West is also confronted by the powers that seek to test our will, undermine our confidence, and challenge our interests…. Americans, Poles, and the nations of Europe value individual freedom and sovereignty. We must work together to confront forces, whether they come from inside or out, from the South or the East, that threaten over time to undermine those values and to erase the bonds of culture, faith and tradition that make us who we are. If left unchecked, these forces will undermine our courage, sap our spirit and weaken our will to defend ourselves and our societies. [Emphasis added]

Trump understood that the West is under siege not only from radical Islam and the Communist Chinese but also from within the United States and many countries of Europe. Such groups, oftentimes allied with the ruling classes, seek to destroy traditional culture and moral values, as they believe the State is more important than the family, the individual, or the nation. Trump also instinctively recognized that after decades of indoctrination and the re-writing of history, far too many in the United States had lost confidence in American and thus Western civilization.

Richard Koch and Chris Smith in their book, Suicide of the West, wrote:

One hundred year ago, most Westerners felt tremendous pride and confidence in their civilization. They knew what it stood for, and they believed in it. Today that sense is gone. That is largely because the six principal ideas which underpinned Western confidence -- those of Christianity, optimism, science, economic growth, [classical] liberalism and individualism -- have suffered a century of sustained attack. These ideas no longer inspire or unite the West as they once did…

There are three ongoing phenomena, either individually or collectively, that will precipitate the collapse of Western Civilization if not aggressively addressed. First, the degeneration and moral collapse of societies and subsequent acceptance of autocratic police states. Second, the willful destruction of economies and standards of living brought about by the inane determination to eliminate fossil fuels and nuclear energy. Third, the inevitable threat of Chinese global hegemony and their potential alliance with Russia.

Throughout all Western societies, Christianity is being replaced with secularism and fealty to the state. Child abuse, pedophilia and degeneracy are being normalized as the natural family structure, the fundamental building block of society, is under siege. Greed, apathy, narcissism, censorship and repression are rapidly becoming the hallmarks of Western Civilization. Cultural icons are being abandoned and destroyed as history is falsely re-written.

Other than Donald Trump, no Western leader in the past 20 years has addressed or even acknowledged these civilization-ending developments that are devastating and dramatically weakening the nations of the West. He did so in yet another powerful speech on July 4, 2020 as well as with his pro-family, anti-censorship, and religious freedom policies.

In an ongoing effort to transform the entirety of the Western world into a monolithic socialist oligarchy, the Western ruling elites, or globalists, have been promoting a “green agenda.” They are well aware that these policies will ultimately create massive economic decline and irreversible vulnerability. Yet, these “elites” claim to believe that a theoretically healthy relationship with the Earth requires making energy, the lifeblood of modern society, scarce regardless of economic or security implications.

Donald Trump has been the only Western leader to vociferously point out the duplicity of the globalists and that total reliance on unreliable renewables would greatly weaken economies, wipe out jobs, put money in the hands of authoritarian governments out to destroy the West and have no detectable influence on the world’s temperature or climate.

Meanwhile, Trump massively grew the American economy by expanding fossil fuel production, lowering the cost of energy and making the United States energy independent and able to supply other nations in the West. Unlike the timorous and imperious elites in Europe and America, Trump understood that having access to reliable, affordable energy isn’t just important for the economy, it’s a matter of national and regional security.

The avoidable invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the subsequent irresponsible determination to force regime change in Moscow by Western leaders has opened the door for an alliance between Russia and Communist China. If this alliance is allowed to come to full fruition, China will effectively subjugate Russia and its massive reserves of natural resources and fossil fuels.

While the West is willfully destroying their economies, a China/Russia axis would dominate and effectively control virtually all economic activity throughout the world. This coalition would have a massive manufacturing base, nearly unlimited energy sources, as well as an overwhelming military and nuclear arsenal to enforce their hegemony. Thus, potentially relegating the United States and the nations of Europe to subservience and ending Western Civilization’s global dominance.

Donald Trump was the first and still only Western leader to stand up to and definitively state that Communist China is the foremost threat to world peace and to change America’s defense strategy to include both Russia and China as the West’s major adversaries.

With the unprecedented success of the Abraham Accords among many other accomplishments, Donald Trump has become the most consequential and successful foreign affairs president since Ronald Regan, as he has shown he can negotiate once-thought-impossible peace agreements and avoid or resolve military conflicts. As such, he is uniquely qualified to shepherd the United States and the Western World through the perilous Chinese/Russia morass created by the current feckless Western leadership.

I had previously taken the position that Donald Trump’s overwhelmingly successful legacy was set in stone and as he and his family have sacrificed and paid a massive personal and financial price on behalf of the American people, so he should rest on his laurels and not run in 2024. However, the accelerating downward spiral of the United States and the rest of the Western world combined with the specter of Chinese/Russia hegemony necessitates that he should seriously consider running.

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore CC BY-SA 3.0 license