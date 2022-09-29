Conservatives Defend Their Mountaintop

We can hear the battle cry of the progressive left soldiers standing on the hills, mocking our way of life. They yell for unlimited abortion, restricting free speech, limiting the 2nd Amendment, eliminating capitalism, open borders, a secular society, and a whole list of other insanities. Although many of us do not understand why any American would defend these hills, we are at least aware of the tactics and lawless means by which they will defend each mound of polluted soil.

Rational people of faith understand the moral and practical implications of allowing such hills to spread and flourish. These toxic fungi–covered hills are in stark contrast to purple mountain majesties above the fruited plain.

We do not have to be mycologists to understand the danger of this fungus. We already know who the progressive leftists are and their diabolical intentions. I do not believe that this is the case in their understanding of freedom-loving Americans.

While they are ranting and raving on the hills, we are uniting on a single mountaintop, defending our faith, family, and freedom. While their power comes from an ideology derived from man, we are strengthened by the word of Almighty God. While they plot to purge us from our country, we are raising the flag and digging in.

They see people who disagree with their progressive ideology as just ignorant, intolerant fascists. While this makes for a passionate battle cry, until you actually face your enemy, it is nothing more than a temper tantrum. When the progressive left is eventually forced to face us, they will come to understand exactly who we are. Even with cover from the media and favorable prosecutorial discretion, the true character of all involved will be revealed.

Our battle cry comes from the sound of brave men shivering from cold crossing the Delaware River in the dark of night during a winter storm. It comes from the sound of waves crashing on the beaches of Normandy. It comes from the sound of a gentle breeze blowing across Arlington National Cemetery. Our battle cry is to let freedom ring.

This clash of ideologies was inevitable, and the current political climate may prove to be the tipping point. Although tensions are high, please do not misunderstand me. I am not advocating for another civil war. This country has lost enough brave American patriots here and abroad. However, we do have a dilemma.

The progressive left is confrontational and hell-bent on burning the Constitution and permanently transforming this nation. With no compromise in their rhetoric and actions, they are giving freedom-loving Americans no option but to stand up and defend a nation we love — a nation that has brought freedom, prosperity, and the belief that flawed men can embrace noble principles for the betterment of mankind.

We all witnessed the crime, violence, and destruction perpetrated in U.S. cities during the 2020 riots. Since almost 70% of the American population lives in suburban or rural communities, most watched this anarchy from the safety of their living rooms. Others in the direct path of this destruction were forced to watch helplessly as their communities were set ablaze.

Is it a coincidence that since 2000, the two years of record gun sales were in 2020 and 2021? This is not the action of a people who will go quietly into that good night. It appears to be the action of ordinary American citizens who want to protect their families, property, and way of life.

I will certainly admit that the left's relentless attacks and indoctrination have brought this nation to a breaking point. However, if we are to believe that this country is inherently flawed and the current actions and positions of the progressive left are necessary to "save the nation," how could only 29% of likely U.S. voters think the country is heading in the right direction?

Regardless, the time for analyzing polls and developing long-term strategic plans for either the preservation or transformation of this country has passed. The moment of truth is here. The progressive left has forced freedom-loving Americans on that mountaintop not only to preserve the founding of this country and our way of life, but to defend the honor of those brave men and women who gave everything to ensure our freedoms.

To those standing on the hills, I ask you this: "What is your game plan?" You do not understand who we are, so how do you ultimately expect to defeat us? Take a good look at the people standing on the mountaintop. If you for once got off those hills and traveled beyond the populated cities, you would understand who stands in your way. We know what it means to have the earth in our hands, to work long hours providing for our families, to come together as a community in time of need, to bow our heads and pray for God's grace.

The progressive left constantly dismisses and insults a large portion of the American people. White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms during an MSNBC interview on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart stated the following: "There is a MAGA Republican agenda that gives no consideration to the rule of law." She said, "I think it will be important for all of us who care about the United States of America to call out what we see, and what we see, again, with this MAGA Republican agenda is an effort to disrupt our democracy." So much for "Bringing America together. Uniting our people. And uniting our nation."

Perhaps this dangerous rhetoric is the final phase in the progressive left's grand scheme to transform America. Convince one portion of America to hate the other, and use governmental agencies to ensure that the odds are forever in your favor.

Currently we are in a dangerous game of tug-of-war. With each shift of momentum, those seeking victory desperately grasp the rope. We as a nation feel the tension and the burning as violence and crime destroy our communities.

Eventually, this tug-of-war for the soul of the nation is going to come to an end. Currently, the playing field is not level. With cover from the media and a two-tier justice system, the progressive left does not have to play by the rules. We as a young nation have been in situations where the odds were stacked against us. I have faith that with God's grace, we the people will dig in and pull this nation to victory.

