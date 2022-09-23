Connecting the 87,000 Dots between Trump and You

Letitia James, the New York attorney general, has filed a civil lawsuit of $250 million against Donald Trump, his children, and the Trump Organization. She alleges "Staggering Fraud."

There may be fraud in the reason for her action. The focus may start with President Trump, but he is just a means to an end for the Democrat party. It ends with you, the taxpayer, and the citizens of the United States. As "Deep Throat" says to Robert Woodward in All the President's Men, "follow the money."

In June of 2021, I wrote in American Thinker how Letitia James has President Trump in a Catch-22. If President Trump and his accountants were to follow the law, the laws of the Internal Revenue Service, and the rules of accounting as they are pronounced by the accounting profession, James could accuse Trump and his organization of accounting and tax fraud. She would be right in stating that all those calculations and valuations are different. That would be because the Trump organization followed the law. That's the Catch-22. Following the law, the tax law, and rules of accounting, is not fraud.

There is something deeper going on here. There is more than James doing this for political reasons. Put all the pieces of the puzzle together, and we have a clear picture of the ulterior motives of the entire Democrat party.

Going back to the 2020 election, regardless of whether the truth about election fraud is real or not, why are the Democrats so fearful of Donald Trump running again? If he was beaten as badly as they claim, by seven million popular votes, he should be history. Apparently, he's not. There is much truth to his claim that they are after the citizens of the United States and he is in the way.

Take a look at the legislation the Democrats have written — completely partisan for the most part. Look at what Janet Yellen, the Treasury secretary, proposed: taxing unrealized capital gains. Succinctly stated, what she proposes is equivalent to what has become a buzzword – Enron accounting. You can't violate laws without having consequences — not even laws of accounting.

Add to this proposal the latest insanity, the Inflation Reduction Act. The breadth of this bill is too much to describe here, but a key provision in it is alarming. The bill "invests" $80 billion in the nation's tax agency over the next ten years. That is how it is described in the Forbes Advisor. The Orwellian Newspeak is the word invests. No accountant or financial adviser would call this expenditure an investment — unless of course, he expected a return on that "investment."

Indeed, the Democrat party does expect a return on that investment. The IRS will employ up to 87,000 more agents, armed and ready to do battle with the public. The ad on the IRS letterhead calls for "50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends," plus "[c]arry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary." It also states that the applicant "must be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments." Sound familiar?

Think about the recent raid on President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago. FBI agents raided his home in a manner that many legal scholars claim was unconstitutional. According to many, the Biden Department of Justice shredded the Bill of Rights. If they'll do this to a billionaire who is a former president of the United States, what chance do the rest of us have?

This isn't about any wrongdoing by President Trump; it's about the wrongdoings of his adversaries, and they are doing it to the nation. They are doing it to the Office of the President of the United States. If you think that is no concern of yours, think about this:

"The Office of President belongs to the American people and is not for sale."

—Harry Truman, 33rd president of the United States

That was what President Truman said after he had left office, in response to those who approached him trying to gain influence.

We are a republic. People need to remember that we still have choices.

David Ennocenti is a retired accountant and graduate of the State University of N.Y. at Buffalo, School of Management with a degree in accounting and finance. He passed the CPA Examination in 1983. His writing has appeared in American Thinker, USA Today, The New York Times, and several other publications. His screenplay, "Sniper Queen," was an official selection of The Artemis Women in Action Films Festival. He is a past winner of the Writer's Digest Annual Competition. His essay "1984 Arrived: Now What? How Progressive Policies Decimated a Once Vibrant Community" is available on Amazon.

Image: TravelingOtter via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.