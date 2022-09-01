Biden Takes On the Soul of the Nation

Thursday night, Joe Biden takes to the airwaves to “continue his battle for the soul of the nation.” Sounds kinda biblical -- this must be God at work. As to the outcome of this battle, Joe and his godless legions might be in for a little surprise.

Ahead of the midterms, Biden, whose handlers smell a shellacking coming Democrats’ way, is expected to try to frame the elections as a choice between Orange Man Bad’s 74 million voters and Joe’s collection of Marxists, establishment hacks, wannabe oligarchs, lifer bureaucrats, race hustlers, LGBTQIA+ zanies, and freeloaders.

Joe, at a Maryland Democrat rally the other day, described America First voters as a “semi-fascist” horde determined to kill democracy. Joe was mum about the game plan Democrats have been pursuing to “transform” democracy. For Democrats, democracy is authoritarianism with a lot of lipstick, rouge, and uses the pronoun “we,” as in we’ve got the power and you don’t.

Call Biden’s speech his Battle of the Bulge moment. Joe has to shift the terms of the elections or Democrats are beating hasty retreats to Berkeley, New Haven, and New York’s Upper West Side.

We know Biden’s motives are spotless because, in order to safeguard democracy, his agents worked overtime rigging the 2020 presidential sweepstakes. Heck, expect “democracy dies in darkness” or some-such non sequitur to trip from Joe’s blanched lips. Ah, you know what Joe means!

For all we know, democracy’s guardians are toiling in the electoral salt mines right now, busily fixing just about anything fixable to guarantee outcomes favorable to Democrats.

Hey, election tinkering may be the only way to stop those sly semi-fascists from voting in a semi-fascist Congress, which, come January 2023, would begin smashing democracy to pieces.

In stark contrast, Democrats, seeking to protect democracy, made a special effort at the 117th Congress’ kickoff. House Bill 1 -- the wryly named “For the People Act” -- which, as the number indicates, was the Democrats very first piece of legislation -- sought to centralize control of elections in Congress.

To borrow from H.L. Mencken: “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it good and hard.” Democrats skip the “know what they want” part. But they certainly relish giving the people their counterfeit version of democracy good and hard.

Lest we forget that the same day Biden was sworn in, he signed a bunch of executive orders, signaling to the nation that governing by fiat was democracy in action.

After a powerful mix of dementia meds, wobbly Joe, in something of a mockery, will be propped up before Independence Hall in Democrat-run and crime-ridden Philadelphia to make his case. Independence Hall, that is, where the Declaration of Independence was conceived and signed. It might be good for Joe and his gaggle of coconspirators (special shoutout to the DoJ and FBI) to buy a copy of the Declaration in the Hall’s giftshop and give it a look.

That hallowed document chiefly addresses the trampling of rights and casting off a tyrant in favor of a government of the people subordinate to law. The Declaration’s principal author was Thomas Jefferson. You know, the guy Democrats love to defame as a privileged white racist?

Not that we’re trying to hold a mirror to Joe’s oft-befuddled face, but what’s he doing in front of Independence Hall if the dead, rich white men who inhabited the place were a collection of slaveholders and their enablers? Isn’t there a Juneteenth memorial somewhere?

What is needed today isn’t a declaration of independence but a declaration of reclamation. Tens of millions of honest Americans -- slandered now by our withered president -- deserve far better than to be used as fodder by a fuzzy-brained demagogue. Those many millions who believe that their rights are inherent, who embrace the rule of law, who celebrate liberty, and who bend knees to no government or tyrant -- must and will reclaim government captured by corrupt, power-hungry, vain men and women. Reestablishing government by and for the people is long overdue.

After 20 months of Democrat rule from Washington; after the serial failures and disasters of Biden’s hapless, leftist-driven administration; after watching inflation and energy costs explode; after the tail-tucking retreat from Afghanistan; after laying open the U.S.-Mexican border to millions of illegals, gangbangers, and truckloads of fentanyl; after siccing the FBI -- again -- on the establishment’s nemesis, Donald J. Trump; after passing legislation more than doubling the IRS and arming agents to sic on not-rich Americans -- after all that and many other failures and offenses, old Joe will argue that such heady accomplishments merit raising the stakes. The soul of the nation is the prize, and damn it, his side -- sans a proper warrant -- is going to seize it!

Alas, Biden and his legions are destined to fail. Their incessant Alice in Wonderland narratives, unabashedly asserting that up is down, good is bad, and bad is good, might sell now only if people take enough hits off crack pipes, but citizens aren’t, so they’re not buying the blather.

Every day, in many ways, Americans are living the pain that Biden’s handlers and congressional Democrats -- and their blue state and big city partners -- are inflicting. Democrats are out-of-the-closet sadists. People’s daily experiences are incompatible with the glittering lies Biden parrots.

Reports indicate that Biden will proclaim Democrats as pro-law enforcement, yet again inverting the truth -- but assuredly twisting reality to achieve justice. Biden is expected to rollout his “Safer America Plan.” The plan -- no doubt a poll-driven concoction based on the double-secret fact that Democrats are tanking on the crime issue -- will call for greater police funding. What the extra funding will accomplish is a mystery.

Democrat-run cities -- antipolice and pro-criminal havens -- are A Clockwork Orange. These collapsing metropolises are Anthony Burgess’s eerie prophesy fulfilled, complete with droogs owning the streets.

City cops -- those who haven’t turned in their badges -- are forced to play social worker, not sweep the streets of desperadoes. Ask Chicagoans how tough on crime Lori Lightfoot is. Lightfoot is a crime fighter, all right, particularly in black neighborhoods where gangs like to stage shoot ‘em ups. Too many Chicagoans have met their ends from stray bullets.

Yet, Joe’s plan contains a solution: ban “assault weapons,” which is an entirely original idea for a Democrat. In Democrat parlance, an assault weapon is anything they say it is. Chicago’s Gangster Disciples, Latin Kings, and Vice Lords, won’t ever think to buy their guns on black markets. School shootings are tragic, but most gun violence -- due mostly to handgun use -- is concentrated in gritty, poor, inner-city minority neighborhoods.

But no need for aggressive policing in those precincts, regardless what frightened black and Hispanic residents clammer for. Stepped up policing is racist say the affluent, white progressives who run cities from behind the curtains.

Our irascible, mind-drifting president is also expected to run interference for the FBI. The FBI has become the replacement strongarm for the KKK, which used to be the Democrats’ muscle until it fell out of fashion. Joe is anticipated to claim that Republicans -- who are part of the semi-fascist throngs -- are anti-law enforcement because they dare call for body-cavity searches of the FBI, whose director, Chris Wray, tries to hide the Bureau’s endemic corruption wherever possible.

Tonight, watch Joe’s sleight of hand from Independence Hall warily. Remember, Joe and his tyranny-infatuated gang not only want the soul of the nation in their pocket, but yours as well.

Yep, there’s something biblical about that.

J. Robert Smith can be found regularly at Gab @JRobertSmith. He also blogs at Flyover .

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.