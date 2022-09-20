Are You Really that Smart If You Can’t Recognize B.S.?

My husband, who was a Marine during the Vietnam War, was always talking about the IQ levels of fellow soldiers, and he would express surprise at the low level of intelligence of some draftees.

We would then get into arguments on the validity of IQ testing, which I questioned did not take into consideration an individual’s environment. But considering the past decade as the utter complete dumbing down of our populace, maybe I should reconsider my dismissal of testing. What exactly does a person’s IQ mean?

Modern intelligence tests often focus on abilities such as mathematical skills, memory, spatial perception, and language abilities. The capacity to see relationships, solve problems, and remember information are important components of intelligence, so these are often the skills on which IQ tests focus.-(verywellmind.com)

Now what’s missing from this description? How about the ability to reason? How about the ability to figure out what is total nonsense and check out who’s spouting that nonsense? How about the ability to recognize that the media and certain politicians on both side of the aisles are self-serving and unconcerned about your best interests unless it lines their own pockets?

Having a degree from an ivy league university and several letters after your name doesn’t necessarily mean that you can reason well and not fall prey to indoctrination from the public academia system.

That’s why my husband and I scraped and saved to have all six of our kids attend parochial school and our kids are doing same with our grandchildren. Full disclosure--they are all super smart and conservative.

My youngest daughter was tested in first grade and scored in the genius level. She graduated summa cum laude from St. John's University with a B.S. degree in computer science. She constantly dismisses the appellation of genius by saying she’s just good at taking tests. She may humbly say this but the truth is she’s a bona fide super intellect and my personal IT wizard.

Maybe the modern IQ tests are all deliberately off base and thus give the impression that some people are really smarter, but they’re not.

I’m willing to bet that there are more high IQ geniuses among the ‘deplorables’ than there are among the pink pussy hat-wearing Hillary supporters who broke down in tears in 2016.

Every time I read that some indisputably brilliant person (e.g., Alan Dershowitz) admits to having voted for Biden, then I view that as evidence that they’re not really all that bright.

When I was at the New York Sun, I received a call from the great Nat Hentoff who told me he had no intention of joining the anti-war protestors against the Iraq War. Hentoff was an activist against the Vietnam War in the ‘60s but he said this situation was completely different. This was about 9/11 and he couldn’t understand how some New Yorkers just didn’t get it.

Hentoff, who was a libertarian and an atheist, nevertheless became a strong advocate for the pro-life movement and was vilified by his former cohorts for it.

He said: “Here were liberals, decent people, fully convinced themselves that they were for individual rights and liberties but willing to send into eternity these infants because they were imperfect, inconvenient, costly. I saw the same attitude on the part of the same kinds of people toward abortion, and I thought it was pretty horrifying.” … “The ‘slippery slope’ business began to make sense to me then,” he says. “From there it was ineluctable – not just abortion, but euthanasia as well.”

Nat Hentoff was a very wise man and no doubt highly intelligent because he was able to change his opinion on important issues once he viewed them in an unobscured light.

Seriously smart people have the ability to change their minds when their brain alerts them that they are being hoodwinked.

Since the beginning of this century, it seems to have been super easy to convince people of the most absurd notions that only the most intellectually impaired would accept. Gender status is now fluid even though there are only two genders, male and female. A planet that has existed for billions of years is in danger unless we recycle cans and bottles and eat less meat because cows’ farts are killing the planet.

Who is shilling out this nonsense and why?

It’s all about the money and power. Journalism is dead, but there should still be some investigative souls who will do some digging and find out who have became billionaires from the climate change hoax and the insidious, malevolent and criminal pandemic overkill.

Why have so many bright Americans caved in to swallow senseless ideologies? When did they stop thinking for themselves instead of losing themselves in groupthink? Where are the mavericks, the innovators, the rebels in our government?

Both Elon Musk and Joe Rogan have concluded that voters should vote for Republicans next time. We, the unwoke Trump supporters, welcome them to the real world.

