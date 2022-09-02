America: In the Midst of a Communist Color Revolution

Many thought it was odd that during the entire time leading up to the last election, Joe Biden rarely campaigned and refused to come out of his "basement," while President Trump held huge rallies with more than 50,000 in attendance.

Whenever Biden did step out of his basement, the numbers in attendance could be summed up as a few dozen here and there.

Anyone with eyesight could see that Trump was on his way to victory which made Biden's invisibility was incomprehensible.

With hindsight, Biden, and the cabal behind him, had no need to campaign because his selection was smugly secured. As Biden, in a rare moment of truth, once stated, "We have assembled the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of the United States". He and his cabal (George Soros called it a "temporary glitch") were not going to permit a replay of 2016 once again. They were simply going to take the presidency by any means necessary.

With more than enough evidence to support the charge the 2020 presidential election was stolen by the Democrats through a myriad of mechanisms, representative government is no longer a guaranteed option. Using hackable voting machines, Zuckerbucks, mail-in ballots, zero voter IDs, and ballot harvesting as the means for voting, Americans no longer trust the integrity of elections.

On his first day in office, Biden began to issue his exhaustive list of executive orders to undo the policies President Trump enacted in his mission to transplant our constitutional republic into a socialist/communist state. He and his cabal wasted no time marketing the new language of "wokeism" to an unsuspecting, gullible public.

Following the playbook of past communist revolutions, erasing our history began immediately (and even in the summer before) with the destruction of historical statues and monuments by Antifa and BLM mobs, the unofficial paramilitary arm of the DNC.

Our new administration said and did nothing as statues were torn down, blocks of cities burned, stores looted while police and civilians were murdered. Along this backdrop and a first in our history, a barbed wire fence was erected around the Capitol with 20,000 National Guardsmen standing guard to protect the Thief-in-Chief and his accomplices. The hundreds, if not thousands, who engaged in actual physical violence were not arrested; nor charged for the nationwide chaos and destruction they caused. The irony of it did not go unnoticed when hundreds of January 6 protesters were arrested, charged, and placed in jail indefinitely for the crime of trespassing at the Capitol in what increasingly appears to have been an inside job by Capitol Police, some members of Congress, and Antifa thugs masquerading as Trump supporters.

The FBI and the DOJ are holding 14,000 hours of video tape which they refuse to release for fear it may incriminate them; however, there are several viewable public videos which vindicate and exonerate the Trump supporters. The videos show Trump supporters openly being led into the Capitol building by Capitol police. If it was, as the mainstream pundits like to point out an "armed insurrection," then why would the Capitol Police usher in "armed protesters" into the Capitol building? Clearly, they were unarmed, and the entire narrative was a set-up!

As the Biden administration began to operate, Cultural Marxism was inconspicuously introduced using palatable language such as "equity," "intersectionality," "love is love," "white privilege," Critical Race Theory, gender fluidity, and social emotional learning. We encounter it in our schools, universities, our press and media, television programs, our news, movies, corporations, and in all professional walks of life. Politically incorrect views are not tolerated in the classroom or in the boardroom.

Censorship is alive on the information highways by Big Tech at the urging and illegal demands of the FBI and the Biden administration. With the advancement of communism, equity is now the principal criteria upon entrance into medical school, law school and in the hiring practices of airline pilots. Where once the goal was a colorblind society, today there is open discrimination against Whites in the pursuit of equity. In the field of science and medicine where data was once held up to scrutiny, those who question or criticize scientific findings are marginalized, ostracized, and often fired from their positions.

Parents, frustrated with school curriculums that divide today's students by race and gender, have made their voices heard at school board meetings throughout the land. In return, the DOJ's Merrick Garland, has labeled parents who seek a voice in their children's curriculum "domestic terrorists". The agenda to sexualize our children and to designate them as non-binary continues as children are asked not to tell their parents of what goes on in the classroom. When drag queens are invited into classrooms for story time and when children are taught there are more than two sexes, it is a sign we have lost our grip on public education and the moral compass of future generations is now in doubt.

Civility and respect for our institutions have declined dramatically as obscenities in language and dress have become the norm. Norms and mores are non-existent. Once respected and held in esteem, judges and teachers are now threatened by roaming bands of virtuous leftist demonstrators at their place of work and in their homes while the DOJ and the FBI silently stand by. To make matters worse, elected officials such as Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Maxine Waters, and Vice President Kamala Harris openly defy their oath of office when they encourage violence and threats against their opposition. To date, they have paid no price for their shameful endorsements of lawlessness. While on the other hand, President Trump, his advisors, attorneys, and supporters have been subjected to numerous investigations. Some, such as Trump advisor Peter Navarro have been arrested, shackled, their phones confiscated, and jailed.

The raid on President Trump's home on August 4 by more than 30 armed FBI agents over something not clearly defined has set a new precedent. Never in the history of our country did a president raid the home of his predecessor and potential rival in the next presidential election. The search warrant was issued by a former defense attorney for Jeffrey Epstein's employees-turned-federal magistrate, and whose prior Facebook comments clearly showed a bias against President Trump. His warrant and the heavily redacted affidavit used to justify the warrant is highly suspect, especially considering President Trump's cooperation with the National Archives. Initially, Biden denied he knew of the raid ahead of its execution, but it has now come to light that Biden was the one who authorized the raid on his political opponent. Americans are rightfully asking whether the FBI is now Biden's personal Gestapo?

As I write this, Biden in a speech in Maryland to supporters declared "You MAGA right wingers will need a lot more than guns to fight this government, you will need F-15s."

What a shameful ominous display of goading and threats from a man who considers half of this country his enemy.

Is Biden now threatening to use the military against his own population? Does the FBI, whose role it is to protect us from the enemy, now consider fellow Americans the enemy? Words have power, and as Biden and his administration continue to refer to Trump supporters as "white nationalists" and "semi-fascists," it is eerily reminiscent of Hitler's and Goebel’s tactical use of language to dehumanize Jews. The dehumanization of Jews was used as a justification for their elimination.

It should be noted that in 1943, the following directive was issued from party headquarters to all communists in the United States. It read:

When certain obstructionists become too irritating, label them – after suitable build-ups - as Fascist, Nazi, or Anti-Semitic, and use the prestige of anti-fascist and tolerance organizations to discredit them. In the public mind, constantly associate those who oppose us with those names which already have a bad smell. The association will, after enough repetition, become fact in the public mind.

Biden and his cabal are replaying the communist playbook here in America to advance a communist mission.

Considering the seven years of persecution against the former president and his associates, it is reasonable to ask if millions of Trump supporters will be next?

Mark Zuckerberg has openly admitted on Joe Rogan's podcast that the FBI specifically asked Facebook to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story lest it influence the 2020 election. That explained a lot.

According to one poll, some 47% of voters including 71% of Democrats polled have stated that they would have changed their vote had they known the laptop story was not disinformation.

In essence, the FBI interfered with the outcome of a presidential election and in the process democracy was erased. Justice demands a redress. By asking for a redress, considering all the evidence of election interference, do we risk arrest for challenging the election? Will we be hounded by the newly hired 87,000 armed IRS agents?

President John F. Kennedy in a speech to the American Press Association in April of 1961 warned: "For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence -- on infiltration instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, economic, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations."

Today, Kennedy's prophetic words have come to life as every agency and institution we once relied upon to protect us can no longer be trusted.

When a former president is treated as the enemy, his supporters designated as “white nationalists,” parents are declared "domestic terrorists," and censorship is employed throughout the country, we may no longer be living in a constitutional republic.

