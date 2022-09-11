9/11: What Do Americans Actually Know About This Terrible Day?

Twenty-one years on, and where are we? What do our children know about 9/11 and the Islamic terrorists who attacked our country in the worst attack on our homeland in American history? In a word, nothing. Or worse.

Why did the attackers do this? Discussing their motive today, twenty-one years later, is tantamount to a hate crime. The jihadis’ last letters have all but been scrubbed from the public record.

Read the “martyrdom” letters left by the Muslim terrorists. Allah is mentioned over ninety times. “Remind your brothers that this act is for Almighty Allah,” done for the cause of advancing Islam.

Before the attack, one of the Muslim terrorists who struck our nation on September 11, 2001 wrote: “When the confrontation begins, strike like champions who do not want to go back to this world. Shout, ‘Allahu Akbar,’ because this strikes fear in the hearts of the non-believers. Allah said: ‘Strike above the neck, and strike at all of their extremities.’”

But how many American schoolchildren know or understand that the attackers were Islamic jihad terrorists? How many know what a jihad is, or what the objective of the 9/11 attacks was?

On the morning of September 11, 2001, jihadis attacked the homeland when four commercial airliners were hijacked by Muslim terrorists. The first two planes, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, were flown into the two towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. A third plane, American Airlines Flight 77, hit the western side of the Pentagon, just outside Washington, D.C. The fourth hijacked plane, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed in a field in rural Pennsylvania, never reaching its intended target because its crew and passengers fought back against the terrorists. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks, a number that would almost certainly have been significantly higher if not for the actions of those aboard Flight 93.

On that fateful morning, Muslim terrorists hijacked American Airlines Boeing 767 loaded with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel, and crashed it into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City at 8:46:40 am, instantly killing hundreds of people and trapping hundreds more on the building’s higher floors.

Eighteen minutes later, at 9:03 am, a second hijacked airliner, United Airlines Flight 175 from Boston, turned sharply toward the World Trade Center and sliced into the south tower and exploded.

At 9:45, the jihadis struck the nerve center of the U.S. military: Flight 77 slammed into the Pentagon.

10:05 a.m.: The south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed, plummeting into the streets below. A massive cloud of dust and debris formed and slowly drifted away from the building.

10:10 a.m.: United Airlines Flight 93, also hijacked. crashed in a field in rural Pennsylvania, never reaching its intended target, because its crew and passengers fought back against the jihad terrorists. The hijackers were targeting the White House, the U.S. Capitol, the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland or several nuclear power plants along the Eastern seaboard.

Here we are twenty years on and... they’ve won. Biden has unleashed the dogs of war. Surrendering Afghanistan to the Taliban was just the beginning, not the end.

If someone had told you in September 2001, as the Twin Towers fell and people in the Pentagon perished, that on the 20th anniversary of this atrocity America would be contemplating aligning with the guys who helped to do it, you would have thought them insane.

The post-9/11 war on truth and reality was the successfully implemented template for the propaganda and misinformation machine the Democrats have employed to destroy our country and dismantle our freedoms. Censoring the truth while smearing, defaming, and attacking anyone who dissented from the lie is now the daily business of the Democrat party and its running dogs in the media, academia, entertainment axis. The Democrats honed this approach in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, defaming and destroying anyone and everyone who dared even to get close to the truth of what happened on that day, and why.

And so almost the entirety of the post-9/11 generation has no idea why it happened, or what can and should be done to prevent it from happening again. And so on one terrible day in the not-too-distant future, it will happen again. For that, we can thank the left’s denial and willful ignorance, and its ruthless pursuit of its authoritarian agenda.

Image: USGS Landsat 7 team/NASA