Yes, Some Universities Are Still Requiring the COVID Shot

Rutgers University is one of many schools of higher education that will require masking and COVID vaccination for the coming school year. Antonio M. Calcado, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Rutgers, has written that "face coverings are required in all indoor teaching spaces, libraries, and clinical settings. Compliance is mandatory." And "all students and employees are required to be fully vaccinated, obtain a booster when eligible, and upload records to the university vaccine portal."

In light of what has been learned about the COVID jab, for those parents who will be shelling out $133,828 in tuition for their Rutgers undergrads, this edict may come as an additional shock on top of the sticker price for an education.

Recently, Dr. Robert Malone cited an analysis titled "COVID-19 Vaccines and Informed Consent" by Mr. John Allison (J.D.). Allison's law practice was "devoted to the litigation of cases involving medical, toxicological, industrial hygiene and product safety issues." He was "Assistant General Counsel in the legal department of a Fortune 100 company with overall responsibility for product liability, environmental and commercial litigation." In addition, he was also "the lawyer for the company's Medical Department, including Corporate Toxicology, Epidemiology and Product Responsibility."

Allison's 53-page analysis should be mandatory reading when deciding to send a child to a university or college mandating the jab. Below are some highlights of his analysis.

1. Government misinformation about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, censorship of credible scientific and medical information about the risks of death and serious adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccines, and vaccination coercion are depriving people of their ability to give informed consent to vaccination.

2. Safe and effective drugs on the market for many years, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, have been proven by reputable doctors to be successful in the early treatment of COVID-19. If those affordable drugs had been allowed to be more widely used in the United States before people needed to be hospitalized, many tens of thousands of people who died from COVID-19 would probably be alive today.

3. The COVID-19 vaccines authorized or approved for use in United States do not meet established criteria for establishing their short-term and long-term safety and efficacy. Serious safety signals — red flags — about these vaccines have been ignored, and continue to be ignored, by the FDA and the CDC. The EUAs for the Pfizer-BioNTech, the Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines, and the FDA's approval of Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine and Moderna's Spikevax vaccine, should be revoked. All of these vaccines should be taken off the market immediately.

A number of studies demonstrate that the vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission of COVID-19. Fully vaccinated people can become infected and can also spread the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other vaccinated people and to unvaccinated people.

According to data on the CDC website, in the United States, there were 385,670 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in 2020, before the vaccines were widely available. In 2021, when vaccines were widely available and mass vaccination campaigns took place, there were 463,210 deaths attributed to COVID-19 — an increase of 20.1%.

When the delta and later the omicron variants became the dominant form of the virus, government studies in different countries showed that most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths occured among fully vaccinated people.

The COVID-19 vaccines contain genetic instructions that cause the body to produce enormous numbers of SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins in order to provoke an immune response to the spike proteins. Unfortunately, it turns out that the spike proteins themselves are toxic to cells.

A number of serious medical conditions have been associated with the COVID-19 vaccines, including blood clotting disorders, cardiac emergencies, myocarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, autoimmune disease, spontaneous miscarriages, nervous system disorders, female infertility, and menstrual cycle changes.

The COVID-19 vaccines also interfere with the natural immune system, making a person more susceptible to viral infections and cancer. Moreover, the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines diminishes significantly over just a few months.

A recent laboratory study in Sweden indicates that the Pfizer- BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine is able to enter a human liver cell line where it is reverse-transcribed into DNA within a matter of hours. The possibility that the COVID-19 vaccines affect DNA cannot be ruled out.

Because no long-term clinical studies were performed, there is significant concern that vaccinated people will suffer severe adverse side-effects in the future since the vaccines increase the potential for developing cardiovascular disease and autoimmune disease, which can both take months or years to develop.

In 1990, the government established the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), which is co-managed by the CDC and the FDA. It is intended to be a national early warning system to detect possible safety problems with vaccines in the United States. The number of serious adverse events and deaths that have been reported in VAERS for the COVID-19 vaccines is many times greater than the serious adverse events and deaths reported in VAERS for all other vaccines combined. As of July 1, 2022, more than 29,200 deaths, and more than 212,600 serious injuries following administration of one of the COVID-19 vaccines have been reported in VAERS. Yet the CDC and the FDA ignore these serious safety signals.

In contrast, in 1976, the federal government conducted a mass vaccination campaign against the swine flu. After roughly 25% of the population in the United States had been vaccinated, the government terminated the vaccination program due to reports of 25 deaths and 550 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome following vaccination.

The Society of Actuaries collected and analyzed claims data from twenty life insurance companies that provide group term coverage in the United States, representing roughly 90% of the employer-based group term life insurance industry. All-cause mortality data for the pandemic period (April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021) was compared to all-cause mortality data for the baseline period (2017 through 2019). The analysis reveals a dramatic spike in deaths from all causes during the third quarter of 2021 (July 1 through September 30). The dramatic increase in deaths from all causes during the third quarter of 2021, particularly among working-age people, undermines the claim that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

On June 25, 2021 the FDA announced revisions to the Fact Sheets for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, adding a warning about the "increased risks of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart) following vaccination." Myocarditis causes permanent damage to the heart muscle and can ultimately result in premature death.

Each booster shot will cause the body to produce an enormous number of spike proteins, which are toxic to cells, impair bodily functions, and adversely affect the immune system.

Notwithstanding the far-reaching and consequential medical issues associated with the jab, it is puzzling why university legal departments have not considered the liability implications of these dictatorial measures. Won't schools be held liable if students and employees become vaccine-injured because they were forced to take the jab?

Are health concerns the compelling reason for these dictates or is the lure of federal monies the real reason for these draconian measures? For example, "in Oklahoma, where state law bars public and private colleges from mandating COVID 19 vaccination as a condition of enrollment or attendance, both the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University announced vaccine mandates for all employees." In fact, if they do not comply, "OU runs the risk of losing hundreds of millions of dollars each year in federal funding for the life-changing research, education, and services" they provide.

In Mississippi, the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning voted to amend a prior directive that largely prohibited COVID-19 vaccine mandates at Mississippi's public colleges and universities. The Mississippi board said that "it does not support mandating the vaccine, except for clinical settings. However, the Board felt it had no choice, given non-compliance ... could adversely affect the ability of its universities to fulfill their research mission, cause a loss of federal revenue, and result in the elimination of many highly skilled jobs for Mississippians."

Given all of the above information, it might be critical to find another school that does not mandate the COVID jab. Your child's current and future health and well-being are truly at stake. Moreover, isn't it way overdue to break the federal financial chokehold on institutions of higher education in this country?

