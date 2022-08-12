This is not what any of us were promised. Some of us never believed their promises anyway.

The current state of America’s economy, individual freedom and prosperity, and our global reputation are far worse than they were 19 months ago. America has been weakened, our enemies have taken notice, and the world is far less safe.

The media cabal —Time actually ran a piece titled, “The Secret Bipartisan Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election” — that conspired to install the current occupant of the White House promised much, much more. According to them, the Trump administration had damaged America beyond all measure, and only a man of Joseph R. Biden’s sterling credentials and government experience could hope to restore America to the right path. Their collective assertions were that only Joe Biden could correct what they viewed as the horrible electoral miscarriage that was Donald J. Trump.

We must all take a close look at the abuse we have suffered at the hands of the leftist Democrat Party, and their never-ending litany of lies trying to cover their failures. What I want to know is, after 19 months of predictable results for their failed policies, when are Biden voters going to get angry?

I do not blame them for thinking, “Things can only get better now,” after bad actors deposed President Trump, and Sleepy, basement-dwelling Joe ascended to the Oval Office. The abuse the Democrat faithful endured during the Trump presidency was relentless: every hoax imaginable about Russia, every night a lying, conspiratorial, gaslighting grift of “evidence will show,” and all manners of character assassination. By January 2020, we were all worn out from the non-stop barrage of bad news, while the narrative they crafted ignored or falsified the rays of hope.

However, what Biden voters were sold has not been delivered — Biden has not governed as the refreshingly wonderfully moderate he was made out to be. Instead, he and the Democrat Party are beholden to radical leftists. One could say Ol’ Joe was over-sold, and whoever is behind the scenes and administering the abuse has under-performed (or, some might say, performed exactly as intended), resulting in complete destruction.

Biden voters are rarely heard now. Some apologists are mainstays on the liberal, corrupt, corporate state-controlled media stage, but new data is revealing that hardly anyone wants Joe to run again. A CNN poll found that about 75% of Democrat voters would prefer another candidate in the 2024 presidential election. Well, well, well, welcome to the party….

The long list of failures and abuses are evident and continue daily: an open border across which there is the unchecked flow of both illegal immigrants and deadly narcotics, out of control crime and a never-before-seen degradation of America’s most beautiful cities; the decimation of the U.S. petroleum industry, resulting in high gas prices, and loss of energy independence all for the sake of a pipe-dream Green New Deal; unusually low workforce participation which has crippled the supply chain and all manner of services; the humiliating and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan; the weakening of the Armed Forces by requiring experimental vaccines and the purge of any who have valid questions or objections; a federal law enforcement and investigative department that understands only the power of the state and ignores the constitutional rights of the citizenry with the unconstitutional imprisonment of political opposition, while clearly illegal behavior of any favored allies goes uninvestigated and unpunished…. And many, many more usurpations and offenses to the Constitutional rule of law and violation of their Oath of Office.

What is happening to every American is abuse, pure and simple. Here is a definition of abuse I saw a few months ago, and I wrote it down because it seemed to me to be exceedingly prescient in our current national and globalist-directed calamity:

Abuse is about power and control. If one leaves an abuser, their need for control does not diminish or disappear. As the abuser loses control, they will not accept this loss but will use other means to regain control. This extends to the systems one uses for correction, protection, and support. (Source unattributable)

One need only consider the great and relentless outcry from media elites, celebrities, politicians, and the deep state to use every weapon at their disposal against us. Those of us who legally and constitutionally elected Donald J. Trump did so in an attempt to throw off the shackles of government overreach and tyranny. It was also our unshakeable belief that Hillary should never have Commander-in-Chief access to the levers of power she so desperately desired and sought. We wanted to leave the abuser — the D.C. Swamp, the corrupt media, and the deep state. On November 8, 2016, the American people sent a clear message to our abusive overlords.

Consistent with an abuser’s behavior, they sought to teach us a stern lesson. The morning of November 9, 2016, the evil empire struck back and has never let up. They concocted their lies: Russia collusion, the Mueller investigation, and the impeachment sham. It was all meant to undo the results of the 2016 election, and all because We the People, the American electorate, had the nerve to tell our abuser, “NO! Enough! Stop!”

What could not be accomplished from November 2016 to January 2020, the pandemic enabled the Swamp to complete. They were in full cover mode, enabling the Biden campaign to tell bold-face lies, with a complicit media engaged in censorship to alter the outcome of the election.

The Democrat Party’s pattern of abuse has intensified with the installation of their preferred figurehead.

And slowly — much too slowly — the façade is peeling back on the deep state, while those who are known to be responsible for the Russia Collusion Hoax have evaded accountability. Remarkably, the Left no longer attempts to hide their intentions, but instead, they openly declare what they would never have admitted B.T. (before Trump). Yet one thing is certain — they will deny responsibility for every failure, and every problem they worsen or create anew.

As one friend of mine observed the other day, “I’m not mad about the mess they have made. Hopefully everyone can clearly see how bad everything is and learn a lesson about voting for Democrats.”

One can only hope. Too many of the Democrats who voted for Biden are either silent or persist in their Biden apologetics. It is neither honorable, nor is it rational, reasoned, or logical. Compared to the irrational, unreasonable, and illogical screeching about all things Trump for five years — most of which was based on bold-faced lies — it is intellectually dishonest as well.

When are these Democrat voters going to recognize their abuse, and divorce the lies they have been told? When, and what will it take, to hold the Doomsday regime to account for what is happening in America? When are these Biden voters going to demand an end to the abuse by those who deign themselves to be our minders and our betters?

There is more than sufficient evidence and many good reasons to join the rest of us in rejecting this abuse.

Jeff M. Lewis is a Christian, a husband and father, a Veteran, and a small business owner who resides with his family in South Texas.