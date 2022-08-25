What's Going On in America

As we look around today at the American political, social, and cultural system, we wonder what is going on. With due respect to Marvin Gaye's soulful Motown classic "What's Going On," most Americans cannot believe what we see going on in American life today.

Gaye's sorrowful, heartfelt classic of 1971 was an indictment of America's trials, tribulations, and turbulence of the 1960s: poverty, unwed pregnancy, assassinations, police brutality, inner-city violence, and the Vietnam War.

What's going on today does not make sense — especially for those Americans who want America to succeed and remain the number-one superpower on Earth. When Mr. Biden allows for the FBI to raid his once and probably future political opponent's personal home and threaten his political opponent with jail time in our democratic republic, we know that's not fair, not just, and un-American. When we see fences around the White House, fences around the FBI headquarters, and fences surrounding the Capitol dome, yet there are no fences on our southern border, we know it's just not right. When we are forced to take experimental vaccines (a clear violation of the Nuremberg Code) or not allowed to work or move about the country freely, we know that's just not right. When we see that $85 million of American military equipment left for terrorists and goat-herders in Afghanistan who hate us and want our destruction, we wonder who is fighting for us.

When we see adults in leadership who have made it legal for minors, very young minors, to have permanent, life-altering sex changes, while it would be a crime to give these very same minors cigarettes, alcohol, or the car keys, we can't believe what's going on. When China, Russia, and Iran no longer fear us, and Israel, Japan, and South Korea no longer trust us, we know that leadership is making purposeful mistakes. When kindergarten students are still being forced to wear masks that do not work, and everyone knows they don't work, we wonder aloud why. When J-6 political prisoners are still being held in D.C. gulags without charges being filed against them or bail being afforded to them, we know that this is just not American. When there is practically no border at all on our southern flank, and we know that all sovereign nations do in fact have borders, we know that history shows us clearly that this is suicidal for a people.

When we see that over the last year, more illegal immigration has happened than in any year since records have been kept, we can't believe that's going on. When we see that our government has created inflation at a 40-year high, we know that the people running it are not that stupid, so why did they do it? When we are no longer energy independent, when we have to beg our sworn enemies for the energy we need to exist, and when we know we have enough natural energy within our borders to fulfill our needs, we wonder whom in the elite leadership of D.C. this financially benefits. When we now experience a government-instigated food shortage, we ask why. When we are allowing Iran the mechanisms to have The Bomb, but those in D.C. leadership just don't understand Jerusalem's fears, we think the Deep State cannot be that dumb.

We wonder what is going on when we see that the placeholder in the White House is clearly suffering from dementia or something similar, yet we are not supposed to notice or speak of it. We ask where the media and arbiters of truth have gone. When Mr. Biden and his Deep State try to create a Ministry of Truth, we ask why the ACLU was so silent on this First Amendment attack on Americans. When George Orwell's 1984 no longer appears as fiction, but more like current front-page news stories, and again the ACLU and CBS/NBC/ABC are largely silent, we wonder if they themselves have become the propagandists for the regime. We wonder what's going on when "equal opportunity" is now a racist term and "equal results" and "equity" are where it's at. We wonder if we ourselves are now allowed to be discriminated against.

When we see flash mobs looting downtown stores with no, absolutely no law enforcement or punishment happening to these criminals, we wonder if America is now a third-world country. When we see unmitigated and unprovoked violence against innocents and nothing happens to these felons, we start believing that America's future is on the decline. When we see churches, synagogues, and cathedrals closed down by government edicts, but blue state and cities openly and without shame call for fourth-term abortions, we ask God what is going on. When it is OK and justified to discriminate against white men in jobs, promotions, and college acceptance, but it is a hate crime not to allow transgender adults to indoctrinate our youth, we then start studying the reasons for the fall of the Roman Empire. When it appears that those in political leadership in D.C. along with the Deep State are perfectly fine and even encouraging America's demise and China's rise to superiority, we begin to reread and study Sir Francis Tytler's Eight Stages of a Democracy.

We ask ourselves what is going on when the FBI/CIA/NSA appear to be violating American laws and the Bill of Rights with impunity. We wonder if our nation is a setting sun. When it appears that the First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments are only suggestions to the FBI/CIA/NSA, we start looking at the historical resemblance to Germany in the '30s, the Soviet Union in the '50s, and China in the '60s. When the CIA by all appearances is spying on Americans on American land, and we know that this is illegal, we have learned that there are dangerous historical parallels. When the PATRIOT Act is obviously being used on Americans in America by the American government, we know that this is not American. When Biden's America will not use deadly force to protect our borders, but will use deadly force to collect our taxes, we know something sinister is going on.

Marvin Gaye's clarion call to the American people seemed to touch a nerve, reach across the political aisle, and motivate a citizenry to do better and make things more just. Hopefully, the good Lord will instill power and courage to new leadership that will step up, regardless of the obvious personal dangers, and demand that America do better than we are in the year 2022. Hopefully and prayerfully, statesmanlike leadership will rise up with courage to help us know our history, understand the gravity of our present, and show us the suicidal dangers we are now following.

In Gaye's 1968 America, many people believed that America was falling apart and could not be put back together again. Many historians, sociologists, and political scientists today believe that America is now heading toward a future that we cannot come back from. One hopes leadership is rising that will help us change the course, right the wrongs, and deter us from a future existence that is indeed dark. One hopes that soon, very soon, despite the real and significant dangers that it presents, the future will hold promise — a promise where the government has to obey their own laws. A promise where government cannot shut down places of worship. A promise where it is not illegal to say, "The king has no clothes on." And a promise where our leaders do put America First.

Hopefully, that is the future of "What's Going On"!

