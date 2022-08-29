Transgender Regret Coming Out of Closet

Ms. Jay Langadinos can offer Hollywood celebrities a more realistic view of the horrific realities of the medical procedures associated with the popular cause of “transgenderism.”

She, admittedly, got swept up with the romanticized image of “gender transitioning” and claims she was left “disfigured” and “disabled” having attempted to change from female to male, according to a lawsuit filed by Ms. Langadinos in Australia.

Her anger is directed at a medical system, and more specifically, her psychiatrist, Dr. Patrick Toohey, with whom she met with for an alarmingly short period of time -- one session. He was to set in motion the medical procedures she claims that were to eventually “ruin her life” without properly evaluating her case.

Integral to the lawsuit is Ms. Langadinos claim she was never “properly informed” of the complications related to hormone therapy and the extent of the trauma of surgeries that left her “disabled.” Her greatest regret involves surgical procedures concerning removal of her female organs: uterus, ovaries, and drastic breast reduction. She was 19 at the time she started the medical procedures.

Regretting the first and second surgery was one thing, but Langadinos was equally unprepared for the fallout from being prescribed massive doses of “cross sex” hormones. She claims the hormone therapy left her suffering from severe anxiety, depression and early menopause.

Dr. Toohey will be required to explain in court (if the case doesn’t settle) his reasoning for “approving” the transitioning process while failing to better understand the patient’s mental profile and failing to inform the patient of the possible irreversible harmful effects.

It became apparent that Langadinos was devastated by her teenage-decision to undergo the medical procedures saying in an interview: “Knowing that I can’t have children is absolutely devastating.”

In hindsight, Dr. Toohey is also seeing things differently writing in a letter to a fellow at Concord Repatriation General Hospital: “Ms. Langadinos had a past history of significant social phobia and depression which may bee been beyond gender dysphoria.” No doubt Langadinos’ attorney will further pursue that professional insight.

While her psychiatrist may be more circumspect in future, Langadinos is fairly typical of the uninformed and depressed teenagers who diagnosis their own condition by researching the internet for answers. “As my unhappiness grew, I felt the cause of my unhappiness was because I was not male, so the answer was to change my body even more.”

It might be useful for socially alienated teenagers to learn “transition” had led to “even more unhappiness” in hundreds of cases, according to Charlie Evans, founder of the non-profit Detransition Advocacy Network. Ms. Evans is among the growing number of transgenders who wish to serve as an example and assist others from making “terrible mistakes” which cannot be corrected. She had attempted to transition from female to male, but returned to her birth sex.

Data amassed by Evans indicates Langadinos is merely one of several hundred transgenders who regret their “uninformed decisions” while in their teenage years. Evans, at age 17, attempted to live as a boy, binding her chest and shaving her head. She has admitted to being overly influenced by medical professionals and finds virtually no support in the LGBTQ community in her efforts to help others make better informed decisions or support for those attempting to return to their birth sex.

Evans appeared on a popular show, the United Kingdom’s “Sky News,” to publicly announce her decision to stop being transgender and make public the catastrophic consequences of the process for many transsexuals. Those who contacted Evans after her media appearance “tend to be (mostly) in their mid-20s, mostly female, and mostly same-sex tracked and often autistic as well.”

This profile fits Langadinos, along with wanting to help others see past the “cultural deceptions” and prevent naive teenagers from making decisions that they may live to regret.

One of the transgender teenagers, according to Evans, turned to the LGBTQ community in hopes of seeking guidance. Evans claims the teenager (a woman now wearing a full beard) “felt shunned by the LGBTQ community for being a traitor.” The teenager is attempting to withdraw from the transgender process.

This sort of behavior -- of treating trans-regret teenagers as pariahs -- inspired Evans to launch the Detransition Advocacy Network. One of the teenagers who contacted Evans wrote: “I didn’t feel like there was any support out there… I want there to be more options for us because I think there is a system of saying. ‘Okay here’s your hormones, here’s your surgery, off you go.”

Shoving “trans-regret” back into the closet may lose traction in the years ahead. Langadinos isn’t alone in targeting her anger at licensed professionals who “encouraged” them without fully informing them of the dangers ahead.

“We can expect to see extensive litigation in future years related to gender-affirming cross-sex hormones and surgeries,” says Anna Kerr, an attorney with NSW’s Feminist Legal Clinic. She had referred Langadinos’ case to the law firm she has retained, Slater and Gordon.

The case is pending with the New South Wales Supreme Court: It is known to hear the more serious cases of which Langadinos’ attorneys have already met the standard and await their day in court.

Image: John George Brown