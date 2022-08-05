Time to Give the Conspiracy Theorists a Break?

How many times have you heard, "That sounds like a conspiracy theory to me"? Was it because you asked if the virus was released from a lab in China? Or did you question the safety and effectiveness of the "vaccines"? Did you ask why doctors and nurses are not free to treat their patients according to their best judgment instead of government protocols? Or maybe you asked about the decrease in energy, selling our oil to China, the problems with supply chains, government deficit spending, censorship on social media, inflation, food shortages, the rise in racism, the burning of our cities, our unprotected border, and the release of criminals. Did you wonder why everything is getting worse? Is there is a plan to destroy Western civilization?

Dismissing questions about the decline of our country as conspiracy theories is an attempt at intimidation in order to discourage people from further investigations into those questions. Or even investigations into conspiracy theories themselves. Maybe we should take a look at the possibility of conspiracies since the left seems so intent on invalidating them.

A conspiracy is a secret agreement between two or more people to perform together an illegal, wrongful, or subversive act. A conspiracy can be a little plan or a big one, and it may or may not involve the government. The claim has been made that conspiracies can't exist because it only takes one person to reveal the plan, and then everyone knows about it. This isn't necessarily true. For one thing, whistleblowers are often viewed as crack pots, and their message is frequently disparaged instead of investigated to determine if it is true. Furthermore, the leaders of some perverse movements have stated their despicable goals outright, and their messages have been ignored. So no matter whether there is a whistleblower or an outright admission of the plan, conspiracies are not necessarily taken seriously, so the plan can remain a secret right out in the open for all to see.

It just isn't true that conspiracies don't or can't exist. There have been secret plans throughout history:

Genocide in Nazi Germany

The bombing of Pearl Harbor

911

Germany's pretense for invading Poland in World War II

Bombings/attacks by terrorists

Assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand

Bank robberies — e.g., in Lincoln, Nebraska 2017

Communist control of citizens by spying on and murdering them

Communist reconnaissance missions in foreign countries

Menendez brothers' murder of their parents

Kidnapping conspiracy by Iranian intelligence officials

The 1793 military coup called the Newburgh Conspiracy

Espionage attempts by former CIA agents

Media cover-up of Stalin's famine, which resulted in millions of deaths in Ukraine.

An example of a current conspiracy is the movement of hatred against humanity, which includes racism against whites and a crusade against the United States and our way of life.

Thirty-six years ago, the leaders of the environmentalism movement expressed the desire to eliminate human life on Earth. In 1986, Paul Taylor, philosopher and environmentalist, stated that the "total, absolute, and final disappearance" of human beings would enhance the well-being of the Earth, and be greeted with a hearty "good riddance!"[1] On October 22, 1989, support for human extinction was stated openly in the Los Angeles Times by David Graber when he wished for "the right virus to come along."[2] In 2010, Bill Gates stated that we could lower the population if we do a "really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive services." In 2020, Patrisse Cullors, founder of Black Lives Matter, said they are trained, organized Marxists, and Black Lives Matter leader Lilith Sinclair admitted that she was organizing for the abolition of the United States.

We have to take leaders of movements seriously, because they are the people who drive those movements. The environmentalist groups have the desire to terminate human existence, and Marxist groups are determined to extinguish the United States, and it should be noted that both those groups are organized. It is no coincidence that we are now facing the destruction of our country.

What is the motivation of those who don't want us to talk about conspiracies? Would they have stopped us from talking about the Jewish genocide in Nazi Germany?

The purpose of accusing people of being conspiracy theorists is to discredit those who notice patterns, connect dots, and ask questions. And the goal is to shut down not just their speech, but also their thinking. If all the naturally analytical people stop themselves from theorizing about what they're seeing in the cultural and political landscape with a dismissive conspiracy theory wave, well then, the enemy can get away with a lot more. And if you think that is a conspiracy theory, there is a bridge I want to sell you.

Conspiracies have happened in the past, and to think they can't happen again is naïve at best and suicide at worst. The possibility of bio-warfare has been talked about for years. Genocide has happened before, and it can happen again, and it doesn't take a gas chamber to do it. Evil people have existed before, and they exist now. Conspiracies are a possibility, and we ignore that fact at our own peril.