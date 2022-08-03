The Covid ‘Vaccine’ Scam

“Emergency Use Authorization” (EUA) came into prominence with the “Right to Try” law. This law was another way for patients who had been diagnosed with life-threatening diseases, who had tried all approved treatment options and who were unable to participate in a clinical trial, to access certain unapproved treatments.

What is the difference between FDA Approval and Emergency Use Authorization?

“FDA Approval” from the Food and Drug Administration is an independent, scientifically reviewed approval for medical products, drugs and vaccines. Approval is based on substantial clinical data and evidence, the product is deemed safe, effective and able to be produced within federal quality standards. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is a mechanism used by the FDA to facilitate making products available quickly during a public health emergency, when there is no other adequate and approved medical product available.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California said during a vice presidential debate that she does not trust the Trump Administration’s push to rush a coronavirus vaccine into production. When she was asked if Americans should take a vaccine, she responded with, “If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it. I’m not taking it.”

What is the difference between an EUA “vaccine” under President Trump and the same one under President Biden? One was available and the other became mandatory.

Democrats so frightened at least 81 million of their voters that when Joe Biden was elected, they and billions of others around the world raced to get jabbed with what they thought was a typical vaccine. These are either the inactivated vaccines, which are used for polio and influenza, which kill or inactivate the germ, but retain their ability to produce antibodies to fight future infections; or the attenuated vaccines—those that are used for measles, mumps and rubella as well as chickenpox, which contain a weakened version of the virus, again, to boost antibodies.

What was Sen. Harris going to take? What is in the EUA “vaccine” exactly? This new technology—mRNA—has not been FDA approved after over 20 years of research?

Consider there was no vaccine for HIV after 40 years of research. There were no vaccines for cancer after 100 years of research. No vaccines for a coronavirus—the common cold or some derivative which historically lasts two years before dying out—such as SARS and MERS. And yet when a mysterious deadly coronavirus from China appeared on America’s shores, within a year we not only have a “COVID-19 vaccine” but a “vaccine” found by four pharmaceutical companies within a week—with new technology that you will be impressed with. But there is a catch: we cannot ask any questions, like asking your doctor if 32 pages of side effects is right for you.

The unvaccinated wanted to know what’s in the “vaccines.” Are they inactivated vaccines or attenuated vaccines? No one knows because there are no documents to attest the EUA concoctions are Wuhan wet market sewer water or the biological equivalent of the FDA Approved vaccine or something else, like mRNA. It is revealing that the pharmaceutical companies have been unwilling to reveal the contents of their mRNA EUA “vaccines.” They want to wait 75 years before telling anyone. Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology said the vaccine is gene therapy.

When you have to be poked, prodded, pressured, persuaded, cajoled, guilt-tripped, shamed, lied-to, coerced, threatened, criminalized, dehumanized, and destroyed, you have a tyrant on your hands. If all of this is necessary to gain your compliance, then you can absolutely be certain that what is being promoted against your will and common sense—no voluntary informed consent allowed—is not in your best interests.

Why were they so hellbent in trying to get every single person on the planet “vaccinated” when Drs. Fauci and Birx knew from the beginning that the “vaccines” were deeply problematic? They knew there was over twenty years of research on messenger RNA gene therapies that killed all the lab rats and test animals. Did Fauci and Birx ignore the science and hoped it would work on humans?

Why didn’t the government constantly inform its citizenry of the difference between FDA Approved and EUA?

Why did the FDA suddenly proscribe and prohibit the use of proven coronavirus therapeutics and prophylaxes immediately after President Trump extolled the virtues of off-label medicines like hydroxychloroquine—see Dr. Anthony Fauci’s 2005 paper—and before any EUA “vaccines” became available? You didn’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to know something was going wrong when in a political year people were racing to “flatten the curve” but the FDA pulled medicines that had been approved for decades and in use across the globe. People in the malaria belt didn’t take what the Drs. Fauci and Birx prescribed. So called “experts” still do not understand why Haiti and Sub-Saharan Africa enjoy the lowest number of COVID cases. The ladies on The View are clueless on the benefits of hydroxychloroquine.

The unvaccinated recognized the tyranny of the Food and Drug Administration when they flipped their shingle for Biden. The government of Joe Biden viciously attacked the unvaccinated with the full force of government with inducements, confiscations, mandates, lockdowns, firings, and bad conduct discharges.

For the unvaccinated, to remain a pureblood was no idle pledge. As the vaccinated boasted and threatened, they were being maimed by the EUA “vaccine” side effects. Even when fired or quarantined, the unvaccinated held fast. Many lost everything. Few of the unvaccinated defected. Their honor and blood remained unsullied as their fellow vaccinated Americans are now recording record breaking “excess deaths.” The EUA “vaccines” are killing people. Drs. Fauci and Birx and Joe “did that.”

In the short-run, the tyrants lost in their scamdemic-engineered coup attempt. Now they are back at tilting at unconstitutional windmills trying to abolish AR-15s. We do not need a poll to determine how many of the unvaccinated are gun owners. But to tyrants, gun ownership is anathema to their cause. For once you take the guns from law-abiding citizens, the tyrant will steamroller the population and all will be lost. See Nazi Germany and Zimbabwe.

Our grandfathers didn’t sleep in muddy foxholes and wear gas masks in faraway lands, clutching pictures of grandma as they fought the tyrants in Europe just so we could let Biden, Birx, and the buffoons in Congress strip away our citizenship, our First Amendment rights, and our right to protect ourselves.

The courts are overturning their tyrannical edicts; here, here, here, and here and even overseas, and there will be many more in the coming months. The midterms are nigh. With Republicans in charge, there will be investigations. Democrats will need lawyers. Lots of lawyers.

Photo credit: Gov. Tom Wolf CC BY 2.0 license