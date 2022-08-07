Patriotism Is Kryptonite to America's Communist Class

Project Veritas's whistleblower materials revealing that the FBI views the Gadsden and Betsy Ross flags, the Liberty Tree, and a smorgasbord of other Revolutionary War symbols as evidence of domestic terrorism are just further proof that the feds' secret police force no longer bleeds red, white, and blue (although it does probably give new recruits hammer and sickle tattoos). A federal agency with both intelligence-gathering and law enforcement functions is dangerous enough to any free society, but one that openly views the spirit of 1776 as a threat to the Republic has lost any vestige of a more noble purpose to defend the country from its enemies.

Something is surely rotten at the Bureau when it is more than willing to "take a knee" in a Marxist show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter anti-American anthem protesters but denigrates pro-American emblems as evidence of violent extremism. Independence Day celebrations each year must be grueling for federal agents trying to protect the nation from its own rebellious past. Now that patriotic displays of affection for the country have been relabeled as potential signs of domestic terrorism, hot dogs and fireworks require a new national security threat assessment. All agents, be on the lookout for Americans engaging in too much fun on the Fourth of July. Be advised: children with patriotic face paint, persistent Liberty Bell ringing, and unexpected outbursts of support for freedom may warrant further investigation. Should you encounter any reference to the 1773 Boston Tea Party, the modern Tea Party Movement, or strong distaste for tea, in general, immediately call for backup. This much is clear: when the FBI honors America-haters and vilifies American patriots, love for America is perceived as not only suspect, but also dangerous to the Deep State. That says a lot about our current predicament.

Chalk up the FBI's hatred for Betsy Ross's needlework as yet another instance of a federal institution subverting its own mission directives to safeguard the country by somehow turning ordinary Americans into the bad guys. For those desperately trying to follow the feds' new classification system and avoid arrest, Christians are now "patriarchal white supremacists," America First voters are xenophobic "fascists," free speech proponents are "threats to democracy," and gun-owners brazen enough to believe in self-defense and the Second Amendment are straight-up "murderers." Basically, if you pray to God, cherish the Bill of Rights, despise communism, respect national borders, or would defend freedom at any cost, you're a suspect. Hide your copy of Thomas Paine's Common Sense, and don't get caught flying the Bunker Hill Flag on your lawn (It includes St. George's Cross, for Heaven's sake!). Forget Paul Revere; you never knew the man, and he certainly never rode past your home in the middle of the night! And if anyone asks, "Don't Tread on Me" has something to do with a tire commercial. This is how absurd America's self-immolation has become. Ridiculous!

Have you noticed that hating America is, more or less, a job requirement for high office these days? Clueless Joe Biden and the commiecrats regularly disparage America as a racist, sexist, genocidal land of evil. The "woke" military brass push Marxist Critical Race Theory, transgender drag shows, and climate change dogma down troops' throats. Obama spent his presidency traveling the world apologizing for all the Americans who lost their lives these last two and half centuries in defense of foreigners' liberation. The State Department seems to specialize in cozying up to the worst communist dictators and authoritarian hacks around the globe. The Intelligence Community has decided that hunting down American patriots as domestic terrorists makes more sense than hunting down Islamic supremacists as foreign terrorists. And when they're not toppling historic statues and memorials, removing the names of Founding Fathers from public buildings, stamping "trigger warnings" on the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence, or rewriting America's story for their own nefarious Marxist purposes, the America-haters controlling the vast federal bureaucracy dedicate their time and taxpayer-funded resources to lecturing Americans about why they've always been so darn awful.

What absolute insanity! Shouldn't the people who "run" America actually, oh, I don't know, like America? Is that really too much to ask? No nation dedicated to despising itself can long endure. No government that treats its citizens as suspects can last. No society that attacks patriotism as if it were a cancer while injecting multiculturalism as if it were some universal cure can expect to survive. When common purpose and shared identity disintegrate, countries simply do not persist. They fade away or perish. Sheesh, it's almost as if the Soviet Union actually won the Cold War, and we're now suffering through the uncomfortable "re-education" period of a depressed and conquered state. That says a lot, does it not?

All of this leads to a remarkable truth: when battling the "Great Reset" globalists working feverishly to demolish America and build a Davos slave state in its wake, defending America's history is a strikingly effective way of fighting for America's future. Pride in America is like kryptonite to America's communist class, so never forgo an opportunity to be patriotic. How many times have you heard a celebrity mouth-breather express astonished annoyance at having traveled across the country only to see Old Glory waving prominently from every rural home and pickup truck throughout red-state America? How many times have you endured the morally insipid and intellectually deficient musings of some professional athlete insisting that the National Anthem is a defense of racism or some such bollocks? How many times have you heard some loony leftist politician or pundit claim that "freedom" is really code for "white supremacy" or that "individual rights" are "systemically racist"? I hear that rubbish all the time, and two thoughts go through my head: (1) the lib-labs sure have taught the morons how to speak commie quite well, and (2) rejecting all of America's great historical accomplishments to appeal to a hateful minority with daddy issues only makes America's defenders stronger.

I know I'm biased because — unlike the FBI — I actually love America, but when we "own" all the pro-America ideological battleground because Chuck Schumer's commie friends can't stomach "land of the free" language, then we get all the valuable real estate in America's glorious past by default. The battles ahead of us will be fought tooth and nail for the hearts and minds of Westerners everywhere. The war is between freedom and control. It is a contest pitting State authority against enduring personal liberty. It is the latest attempt to drop a new totalitarian Iron Curtain (now in Great Reset form) down around us all. And it is for all the marbles.

We choose American freedom; they choose Stalinist slavery. We choose the Declaration of Independence; they choose the Communist Manifesto. We seek expansive liberty; they seek total compliance. In essence, we wholly embrace America's history, while our enemies reject it.

I like those dividing lines. They're firm and easy to understand. People will know exactly why they're fighting. For all of these reasons, I suspect that's why our compromised FBI decided to turn Betsy Ross into a terrorist. After all, communism can't take hold without first purging inconvenient history. And America's historical fight for freedom is entirely inconvenient.

How do we fight back against those who hate America? Two words: be patriots.

Image via Max Pixel.