Joe Biden and the Ides of August

William Shakespeare, in his play Julius Caesar, wrote of a soothsayer warning Caesar of his impending demise during the Ides of March. But when it comes to his political demise fueled by catastrophic decisions, Joe Biden, as president, faces the Ides of August.

On the 14th of August 2020, Politico Magazine, in a lengthy article, revealed for the first time Barack Obama’s true opinion of Joe Biden together with his warning to the people of America. During the 2020 primary Obama told a fellow Democrat: “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up.” In light of August 2021 and 2022, were these revelations published during the Ides of August in 2020 just a coincidence or a foretelling?

On the 15th of August 2021, Biden unleashed a deadly and unfathomably haphazard de facto surrender in Afghanistan. He heartlessly and deliberately left behind over a thousand American citizens as well as untold thousands of Afghan allies. He abandoned, in usable form, over $7 billion dollars in military equipment for the Taliban to create one of the best equipped militaries in the world, thus, reconstituting an avowed terrorist state. His approval numbers and that of the Democrat party immediately cratered and have not recovered nor will they ever recover as long as Biden occupies the Oval Office.

On the 8th of August 2022, the Justice Department, responding to Biden’s edict to prosecute Donald Trump using any pretext possible, raided the former president’s home at Mar-a-Lago, using the guise of recovering highly classified papers. This unprecedented, anti-democratic and extra-judicial process has cast a permanent and irreversible shadow of corruption, ineptitude and malevolent authoritarianism on Joe Biden and the Democrat party that will eventuate in overwhelming political losses for the Party and the demise of the Biden presidency.

Before or around the 15th of August 2023, Joe Biden will be forced to resign. In a last-ditch effort to avoid a potentially devastating 2024 election and facing either Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis or Ted Cruz, the Democrat party hierarchy and the ruling class will abandon a feckless and grossly inept Joe Biden by forcing his resignation and thus his ultimate political demise.

Biden shakes hands with an invisible person after finishing a speech in April this year

(YouTube screengrab, cropped)

The disaster that was the withdrawal from Afghanistan coupled with the spectacle of a choreographed raid, with guns drawn, of a former president’s private residence as well as all the other innumerable economic and foreign debacles that Joe Biden has precipitated in just 19 months should not come as a surprise to anyone who has paid attention to his 50-year career as a politician.

It is a career littered with failures due to unforced errors, countless flip-flops, plagiarism, cupidity, mendacity and demagoguery, all brought about by overweening egocentrism and an inbred inability to admit he is wrong about anything. He has always been an arrogant, self-important demagogue with a short fuse who will slander and defame not only his political opponents but their supporters in the most hateful and over-the-top manner imaginable.

There is little doubt that Biden is suffering from progressive cognitive decline brought about by the aging process, but that should not be an excuse for his lifelong character flaws which have become more pronounced and exaggerated in old age, and in the case of a senescent president of the United States, exponentially more dangerous.

Nor should his cognitive decline be used as a cover to assume that he is willingly manipulated by those around him. That he is merely a puppet signing and regurgitating anything that is put in front of him. He is not a manipulated puppet as he refuses to acknowledge his receding mental capacity due to his implacable lifelong belief that he is always the smartest man in the room. As such he will always adamantly insist that he has the final say in any major decision that emanates from the Oval Office.

On foreign affairs, he sincerely believes he is infallible and will dismiss any and all contradictory opinions or analyses he does not agree with. Thus, it was he who insisted upon and unleashed the humiliating and haphazard surrender in Afghanistan. His arrogance extended to his unwavering belief that he could successfully negotiate with and trust the Taliban, whom he was certain would evolve to be who they are not.

The Afghanistan debacle, which was the catalyst for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the increasing belligerence of Communist China, has dramatically increased the possibility of a global conflict, empowered a terrorist state, emboldened Iran, and together with open borders exponentially increased the likelihood of massive terror attacks within the United States. All of which is solely due to the unbridled hubris of an exceedingly stupid and imperious man put in office by the ruling class.

The same is true of the decision to unleash Biden’s personal Gestapo, the FBI, against his predecessor and potential future opponent. The lack of foresight, the impetuousness, the deviousness, and most importantly the obliviousness to the potential fallout are the hallmarks of virtually all of Joe Biden’s major decisions over his 50-year career in politics. Thus, there can be little doubt that he either overtly or tacitly ordered the raid and that a spineless Merrick Garland, knowing there was no legitimate legal basis or precedent to justify a military-style raid of the private home of Donald Trump, meekly acquiesced.

By this inexplicable action, Biden has permanently changed the public’s perception of federal law enforcement, revealed to previously indifferent citizens the unbridled power of the federal government, exposed a Democrat party determined to institute a quasi-police state, massively animated Republican and independent voters to vote in November, and irrevocably changed the political landscape. The Democrat party, as presently constituted, is doomed to eventual oblivion.

Thus, the ruling class and it’s enforcers, the radical left-controlled Democrat Party, can no longer allow Joe Biden to remain in power. Biden has effectively empowered the America First movement to potentially become dominate and for Donald Trump to be more influential in American politics than at any time in his pre, post or actual presidency regardless of whether he runs for president in 2024. In 44 B.C. a soothsayer warned Julius Caesar to beware of the Ides of March, unfortunately in 2020 there was no one to warn America to beware of the Ides of August.