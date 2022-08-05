How to Pin Down Leftist Lies

Leftist liars recently have been trying to cover for the Biden regime's abject failures by redefining the word "recession," going so far as to flag as false those who reject Biden's recession wordplay.

Aside from the obvious answer of protecting the dear leader, what is their justification for doing this?

For the sake of argument, let's say they might have had some theoretical point in playing games with the facts about COVID. We cannot fathom what that was, but that was their "emergency justification" at the moment. But what is their rationale for doing this now? No one is going to make an incorrect medical decision based on this definition, so why are they doing this?

We know exactly why. In fact, this is why we have labelled them the anti-liberty left: because their ideology cannot stand the people exercising their basic freedoms under the Bill of Rights.

The problem for the enemies of liberty on the left is that while they think they can run around and offer an alternate version of reality — that changes every five minutes — there is a whole slew of documentation that is piling up showing they are nothing but abject liars.

You almost get the impression that they think George Orwell's socialist-fascist Utopia in 1984 has become real, and we'll believe nonsense phrases such as "War Is Peace," "Freedom Is Slavery," and "Ignorance Is Strength."

You know you're ahead of the game in understanding those people when you have a complete copy of George Orwell's novel 1984 in a text file for quick reference (available here) — along with several hardcopy versions for safekeeping.

Having read it the first time around because that year was coming up and then recently, it has some stunning revelations, many of which are doubleplusungood.

However, there are things that George Orwell got wrong. One of these is the infamous "memory hole":

When one knew that any document was due for destruction, or even when one saw a scrap of waste paper lying about, it was an automatic action to lift the flap of the nearest memory hole and drop it in, whereupon it would be whirled away on a current of warm air to the enormous furnaces which were hidden somewhere in the recesses of the building.

The big problem for the left is that the situation we have today is quite the opposite, and we need to take advantage of that. Think of this as a short tutorial on just how to do it.

Two of our favorite tools aside from TOR (The Onion Router) and Proton Mail to try and stay two steps ahead of "Big Brandon" (you can't be too careful these days) are the Wayback Machine of the Internet Archive and archive.today webpage capture sites.

Does everyone realize that all of the shenanigans taking place on sites such as Wikipedia are almost being documented in real time on these sites? They specifically say they save images of these pages at certain times, not when they are being changed. However, there are enough snapshots of these sites to show these changes, and it's hilarious to behold.

It's even more enjoyable that we can all participate, in a couple of ways, in the fun of flummoxing the fascist far left's attempts at rewriting the dictionary in real time. For those of you that are old hands at trying to cover your internet tracks, please excuse a little divergence into a couple of tutorial points:

1. Fake them out.

First of all, you're going to want to set up a good semi-anonymous email and VPN setup. These won't be perfect, but nothing in this life ever is.

You'll want to find a site that randomly generates fake ID data, the idea to get user names and passwords, and other information for this purpose, such as the Fake Name Generator.

2. Encrypted email, Virtual Private Networks, and TOR.

We've already mentioned some good examples of these. The idea is to prevent or at least slow down the ability of "Big Brandon" to see what we're doing. Remember the old saying of strength in numbers: the more pro-freedom patriots use these services, the less the authoritarians will be able to keep control of the situation.

3. Now it's time to have some fun.

Let's face it: the anti-liberty left's socialist national agenda is based on a number of false premises and lies. Remember, it's rooted in authoritarian socialism with forced wealth redistribution and a centrally controlled economy, no matter how they try to dress it up with flowery labels. They can never be honest, always having to lie to hide the facts. Lies always lead to contradictions because the story keeps changing. Anti-liberty leftists are at war with logical reality, so they also have to change dictionary definitions. George Orwell predicted "Newspeak" in 1984; he just underestimated when this would happen.

The great thing about all of this is that everyone can play along and do their part showing how they are abject liars. In our present example, it's just a matter of searching for the Wikipedia entry for "recession" in the Wayback Machine search box. Copy and paste the URL — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Recession — or you can just go to this web page.

Alternatively, you can also use the Wayback Machine and search for the same entry, and you'll see all the times that page has been archived. Try it yourself. It's hilarious to see how many "snapshots" of that page have been taken over time, and you can have the system save it another time if you want. The same holds true for the archive.today webpage capture.

The fun thing is that we can also use the same tools to document other definitions that they might be thinking of changing and trip them up because they won't be able to "memory hole" the old definitions. So start anticipating their next move, and document the definitions ahead of them. Then, when they try that, you'll be able to cite your documentation showing that they are lying.

We'll leave it to someone else to document what just happened with the definition for "recession," but all you'll have to do is grab those snapshots and start comparing to show how the liberty-denier leftists have been lying over time.

Image: Mark Hillary via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.