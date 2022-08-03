Al Zawahari's Death is a Victory for Americans, But a Failure for Joe Biden

Things are going so poorly for the Biden administration that the CIA had to carry out a drone strike to kill a terrorist -- not just any terrorist, the terrorist. Ayman al Zawahiri was the most wanted terrorist; an al Qaida leader who was not only one of the masterminds behind the September 11th attacks, which killed more than 3,000 innocent Americans, but who was Osama bin Laden’s number two.

According to CNN, the drone strike that killed Zawahari on his balcony in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan was “the product of months of highly secret planning by Biden and a tight circle of his senior advisers.”

While the execution of al Zawahari is certainly a victory, it’s also a clear and desperate effort by the Biden administration to give Biden a victory. But the execution of one mass murderer doesn’t erase Biden’s failures -- past, present, or future.

The irony of the Biden administration’s successful execution of an al Qaida leader is that it highlights the failures of the Biden administration.

Exactly one year ago, in August of 2021, Biden defended his hasty, chaotic, and irresponsible withdrawal from Afghanistan: “What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaida gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaida in Afghanistan as well as -- as well as -- getting Osama bin Laden. And we did.”

One year later, the Biden administration is celebrating killing an al Qaida leader in Kabul, Afghanistan. I thought that al Qaida was gone, Joe? Furthermore, one year ago, Biden claimed that our business in Afghanistan was finished after we got Osama bin Laden.

After the execution of al Zawahari, COVID-positive Biden wandered in front of the teleprompter to read that “people around the world no longer need to fear the vicious and determined killer.” But I thought that we already got rid of al Qaida, Joe? We got rid of bin Laden.

Again, it’s a good thing that al Zawahari is dead, but CNN reports that U.S. Intelligence had been monitoring the most wanted terrorist in his safe house in Kabul since April. What does that tell you about the state of Afghanistan? After Biden’s botched withdrawal, Afghanistan not only became a Taliban stronghold, but a safe haven for bin Laden’s number two.

While we can all celebrate the death of the monster al Zawahari in Kabul, was it worth the deaths of 13 American servicemembers, who were killed by a suicide bomber during Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan? Had the U.S. not handed Afghanistan over to the Taliban, would al Zawahari have sought and found refuge in Kabul?

The truth is, Biden created the circumstances by which al Zawahari came out of hiding and assumed residency in Kabul, where he presumed he would be safe.

The propagandist media is doing everything in its power exploit the drone attack that killed al-Zawahari to counteract the truthful narrative that Biden is an empty suit, feebly wandering the halls of the White House, searching for his next nap stop.

This media wants us to believe that Biden was intimately involved in the planning of this victory. CNN reports that “throughout the months-long effort to plan this weekend’s strike, Biden repeatedly tasked his officials with ensuring civilians -- including members of Zawahiri’s family -- weren’t killed.”

However, one year ago, in retaliation for the murder of 13 American service members, the Pentagon carried out a drone strike that left 10 innocent Afghans, including seven children dead. The Pentagon lied, saying they’d killed two high-level ISIS-K planners. That drone strike also took place in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul.

I don’t recall reports from the propagandist media back then of Biden’s intimate involvement with that drone strike, or the media’s efforts to paint Biden as cautious and concerned with potential civilian casualties.

The Biden administration’s latest ‘victory’ is nothing more than a desperate effort to rebrand Biden as a capable and energized leader. But Biden himself undermined that very narrative when he attempted to claim victory on Monday.

Biden appeared more feeble and unprepared than ever before as he read the victory speech some staffer wrote for him. He repeatedly touched his face and looked confused. As Biden struggled and slurred, it seemed evident that he was hearing the words written for him for the first time as they tumbled out of his mouth.

A speech that should have rallied a nation was delivered with zero enthusiasm. Biden was dull and robotic. He turned a celebration into a funeral, a brilliant firework display into a mundane and forgettable moment more akin to watching the paint dry on the wall.

While al Zawahari’s execution was a victory for Americans, it was yet another failure for the Biden administration. The most wanted terrorist may be dead, but so is our economy, thirteen of our service members, and ten innocent Afghan civilians. Joe Biden is responsible for that, too.

Drew Allen is the host of “The Drew Allen Show” podcast and a widely published columnist and political analyst. He is the Vice President of Client Development at Publius PR and also the Editor of the Publius National Post. His work can be read and seen and heard at drewallen.substack.com. Twitter: @drewthomasallen

Image: Hamid Mir