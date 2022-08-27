A Window on the Orwellian Dystopia of America

The intensity of leftist thought tyranny project has exploded in years, and continues to startle us. It has been explained quite well by a computer whiz named David Rozado, now a professor of computer science in New Zealand, on the pages of the Journal Academic Questions, published by a conservative association of Academics, the National Association of Scholars.

Dr. Rozado is, in effect, studying the structure of a PsyOps project on a wide scale. Rozado writes an incredibly important research paper on memes and themes in academic and popular literature -- how our Orwellian world is being created and people are taught what to think and what to consider important. He does it by way of technology that reminds me of Lexis on steroids.

The summer edition of the Journal features Rozado’s exhaustive study, a follow up on his 2020 study of the New York Times using a similar method, looking for progressive/Marxist buzzwords used by groups with an ideological agenda.

The key to Rozado’s research is doing a word or phrase search to assess frequency of use of phrases and word images and words that are the lingua indicative of an ideological mindset. In this case of the ruling class, this is oligarchy. The place to look for ruling class attitudes and buzzwords along with intellectual posturing is the academic and public media. When a habit and language pattern is identified, the next obvious thing is to evaluate the impact on the culture and politics of a society. How the word habits and manners create ripples and echoes of increasing impact on public discourse and attitudes of the populace, and also impact the political and cultural environment.

Dr. David Rozado (PhD Computer Science, Autonomous University of Madrid) outlines the growth and origins of double think and good think along with the speech and thought tyranny of the modern digital world. He tracks the number of times certain phrases and words appear in 175 million journal abstracts and 50 million public media articles over the last five decades, to display the explosion of the use of words associated with racial bias and prejudice, racialist Marxist advocacy yak yak that poses as serious research and argument for the progressive movement.

Along the way Rozado documents and measures the explosion of totalitarian intellectual activity and the effects that have happened since the presidency of Obama. The year 2010 was the initial year of an exponential increase in the appearance of Marxist rhetorical and political propaganda explosion as graphically displayed a number of times in his paper.

Rozado shows how the academic and media output of certain ideologically loaded words not only reflects an ideological wave in society, it also measures the increases in the size of that wave because of the echo and ripple effect, but mostly because of the widespread push of Marxist ideological themes.

The import of this paper and the methods used by Rozado are inestimable. This paper blew me away. However, since Rozado is not a social or political scientist, his conclusory remarks don't do his research justice. He has revealed what amounts to the guts of the New Orwellian World, complete with a memory hole, a rejection of tradition and history, and of course, a Ministry of Truth actuated by the thought police and the totalitarian left.

However I think he is a bit timid or humble about what I think he knows of the significance of his research -- he is studying the development of totalitarian culture dominated by Marxist/Collectivist projects run by oligarchs and tyrants. Here is what Dr. Rozado says, that I consider begging the question—what does it mean, Dr.Rozado?:

Interestingly, news media usage of terms denoting prejudice is predictive of the usage of such terms in academic content in subsequent years, which suggests that academics could be influenced in their choosing of research topics by the saliency of themes in news media. The relationship however appears complex, as for many prejudice types, words denoting new prejudice types seem to emerge first in academic content and spread afterwards to news media content. Future studies should try to quantify whether the trend of increasing usage of terms denoting prejudice and social justice discourse in academic and news media content has also spread to other influential social institutions such as political parties, think tanks, supranational organizations or the entertainment industry.

The paper reminds me of a very important book on how media and news sources move popular opinion to the left by a significant degree: Left Turn by Tim Groseclose (2012) who was run out of UCLA after he wrote the book because it exposed the academic/chattering class totalitarian thought police and leftist bias that impacted and influenced American politics to the advantage of the left. He now is at George Mason University’s Economics D epartment. Read his answers to questions about his research at the always interesting website Freakonomics

In testimony before the congress sociologist/political scientist, Dr. Robert Epstein made the case that Google and other internet powers could mightily influence elections on the order of as much as 10 million votes in the 2016 election. No one can deny or disprove his assertions. Epstein has been studying Google's use of technology and display and search protocols to influence elections. His conclusion is that Google swayed millions of votes in favor of Hillary Clinton. On the actual number of votes Google manipulated, Epstein said:

“The range is between 2.6 and 10.4 million votes depending on how aggressive they were in using the techniques that I’ve been studying, such as the search engine manipulation effect, the search suggestion effect, the answer bot effect, and a number of others. They control these and no one can counteract them. These are not competitive. These are tools that they have at their disposal exclusively.”

All three of these men, Rozado, Groseclose, and Epstein are treasures for anyone trying to assess the Gramscian march through the institutions and the successes of the progressive leftist oligarchs in politics.

