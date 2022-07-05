The ‘Ultra-MAGA’ Supreme Court: What Next?

As I was leaving the grocery store on Saturday morning, I noticed a NY Times headline: "Court's Term Was Its Most Conservative Since 1931." Well, NY Times, I'd say that after 91 years of rather middling educated liberal rule from you and your pals it is Time for a Change.

And now, do we have an "ultra MAGA" Supreme Court, or what? As Col. Pickering sang: "You Did It," President Trump.

I do find myself waiting for the other shoe to drop. Perhaps Vice President Kamala Harris should challenge former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to a duel: good old "gun violence," as in the olden time.

But seriously, what could our Democratic friends do in the next few months to roll back the horror of returning abortion back to the states and telling the administrative state to get its orders from actual legislation?

And while they are obsessing about "gun violence" and "right to choose" the average American just wants the government to Do Something about gas prices and meat prices. Is our ruling class completely out of touch, or what?

As I wrote a couple weeks ago: if you are an educated-class professional, your 401(k) or IRA and your home went up 40 percent during the year of "haha money printer go brrr." But the average American main street business was knocked for a loop, and young people were put on the dole. And as for the average Hispanic roofer…

But is the economic hurricane all part of the plan? I notice that my ultra-MAGA friends tend to ascribe the most villainous cunning to the deep state. Various people think the Green New Deal is a monstrous plan designed to utterly demolish the middle class.

But I suspect not. That's because I don't think our liberal friends are that smart. Even you, Klaus Schwab, George Soros & Co.

I mean: anyone with half a brain should have known that Job One on January 20, 2021 was to get the economy back on track after all the money printing and handouts and lockdowns of 2020. It doesn't take a Jewish economist like Milton Friedman to figure out that if you print money, you get inflation. And after inflation you get recession.

But the average liberal woman -- who tells you proudly about her new "EV" -- has no idea that "clean energy" is going to crash the economy. She just knows that buying an electric vehicle is what everyone else is doing. Bless her heart.

And the liberal guys? They sit around and boast how they get paid retail for the electricity that they generate with their roof-top solar panels.

And the average politician? She just knows that the Trans Bill of Rights is what gets you elected in the very upscale liberal district like WA-07 where I live.

My nickel says that "our community" of educated liberals in 2020 and 2021 had no idea what was coming down the pike on the inflation front and soon on the electric blackout front. All they knew was that fighting climate change and systemic racism was the right thing to do.

Seriously, what administration in its right mind would gussie up 10 percent inflation, a doubling of the price of gasoline, a doubling of mortgage interest rates, and the prospect of a nasty recession before it's all over? Like I said, most of them -- Joe Biden, I'm looking at you -- are too dumb-or-somep'n to see what is right around the economic corner.

So let's get all Sun Tzu:

If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles.

Do we know our liberal enemies friends? Check. Do we know ourselves? Check. So what's the next battle?

I think it should be education. Newt Gingrich agrees.

Really, this is a once in a century moment. Average moms all over America just got a look behind the curtain at the gubmint schools. They don't like their kids losing a year of education; they don't like the CRT grifters; they don't like the LGBT groomers; they don't like Big Education siccing lawyers on their "Moms for Schools" neighborhood groups.

So, the door is open for school vouchers, for school choice, for charter schools, for religious schools, for home schools. Go for it, you Moms of America!

Hey NY Times, my analysis of the last century is that it's been a total failure on the ruling class front. U.S. entry into WW I and the punitive Treaty of Versailles led to the Nazis. The New Deal needed WW II as a pick-me-up. The Great Society destroyed the black family; federal subsidies for mortgages set up the Crash of 2008. And as for liberal race politics…

After 91 years since the last conservative Supreme Court, I'd say it's time.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: Library of Congress