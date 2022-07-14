Democrats are openly the party of violence and death. Their policies fail so they must advocate violence to get them implemented.

Democrats and their spinoff-isms promote and glamorize abortion, the killing of human beings. Barack Obama notoriously stated that he didn’t want to see women being “punished with a baby.” Elizabeth Warren said that women who go to crisis pregnancy centers are met by people who “want to do them harm.” Liberals clearly believe that giving birth is not desirable but killing babies is.

They are big on defunding the police which increases the crime rate because criminals roam free to commit more crimes. This isn’t rocket science. And so the crime rate skyrockets. Chicago, the deadliest city in the country, kills more people per weekend than were killed in the Parkland shooting. Democrats running these high-crime cities do not seem the least bit perturbed by violent crimes. They make no effort to put repeat criminals in jail and in fact, liberal DAs refuse to bring charges against the people who are serially killing other people.

Democrat-run San Francisco and Los Angeles are suffering from huge spikes in the crime rate but the locals seem content to continue electing Democrats who clearly have a soft spot for criminals and crime.

Chuck Schumer called for violence against Supreme Court justices:

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

During the 2020 riots, Democrats in the media and in government actually praised rioters and arsonists and cheered them on.

Regarding same, Vice President Kamala Harris said,

"Protestors should not let up. They’re not gonna let up and they should not."

Overall, we have these other calls to violence going back to 2017. From Lauren Boebert's website:

In 2008, President Obama said, “I need you to go out and talk to your friends and talk to your neighbors. I want you to talk to them whether they are independent or whether they are Republican. I want you to argue with them and get in their face.” Source

In June 2018, Rep. Maxine Waters said, “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, at a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” Source

In June of 2018, then Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. And maybe there will be.” In June of 2018, then Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. And maybe there will be.” Source

Source In 2017, Senator Tim Kaine said, "So, the way we get outside the bubble is we take advantage of this tremendous public outcry against the administration… What we've got to do is fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets, fight online, fight at the ballot box, and now there's the momentum to be able to do this.” Source

In August 2020, Rep. Ayanna Pressley said, “There needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives.” Source

In October 2018, former Attorney General Eric Holder said, “If they go low, we kick them.” Source

In June 2017, Johnny Depp said, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?” Source

Source In September 2018, Carol Cooke said, “Where is John Wilkes Boothe when you need him?” Source

In January 2017, Madonna said, “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” Source

In August 2017, Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal said, “I hope Trump is assassinated!” Source

The question is this. Why are Democrats so married to the use of violence to get their agenda passed, or does the question answer itself? Democrats know in their alleged hearts that the people of America do not like their agenda, but that doesn't matter because Americans are too dim to know what is good for them.

Perhaps this is the answer: BlackRock CEO and WEF globalist Larry Fink publicly stated that force should be used where there is recalcitrance:

Behaviors are going to have to change and this is one thing we are asking companies, you have to force behaviors and at BlackRock, we are forcing behaviors.

This attitude is not limited to companies but like scum, it floats and covers the entire American landscape. We on the Right have got to understand that the Left has no inclination to gain our acceptance for their policies or for changing hearts and minds. They want to use force and they are using force to get acquiescence for their policies. It doesn't matter to them that we abhor their policies. They believe they are right and they want to rule. It's the age-old Lord Acton sentiment, "Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely."

The Left have abandoned the representative form of governance and have adopted an authoritarian form of government using violence when they think it's necessary. Millions of dollars are flooding the coffers of organizations that thrive on violence. The Constitution be damned.

These people must be jettisoned if America is to remain free. We're already on a knife's edge of liberty. We don't need the Left pushing us over.

Image: Robert Couse-Baker

Editor's note: An earlier posting of this item went out under an incorrect byline.