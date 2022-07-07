The Mass Psychosis of Liberals

It’s been my lifelong observation that liberals are a mostly conflicted, tormented group suffering from mass psychosis. They wrap themselves up in do-good, virtue-signaling knots and then attempt to rationalize positions even they know are indefensible by putting forth the most tortured, illogical explanations imaginable. Merely calling those positions “lies” doesn’t go anywhere near far enough. Liberals have mastered the art of wanting to believe in a false reality, constructing a Bizarro Universe, while at the same time, excusing themselves for committing the very same transgressions against society and nature that they accuse others of doing.

Let’s look at a few examples. Some of these are constants across the decades, while other situations are more transitory in character, driven by the events of the day. But the factor that remains the same in each circumstance is the liberal approach to twisting facts and reality, excusing their own bad behavior while ascribing to others the very “crimes” they are, in fact, guilty of committing.

The Rich Don’t Pay Their “Fair Share”

This one is especially risible, because it’s so easily disproved with just the barest minimum of effort. The top 1% of earners collect 21% of all the income earned in the country, yet they pay an astonishing 40% of all the income taxes paid in America. As the most ridiculous of Squad members adorns herself in a designer dress costing several thousand dollars brandishing the words “Tax the Rich,” she doesn’t even realize that the rich already pay far more than their fair share, nor does she make the connection that her congressional salary puts her squarely in the “rich” category she so fervently disparages.

Anthropogenic Global Warming is Real

Anyone with even 1/100th of a functioning average brain can look at the mounds and mounds of scientific evidence and see that this is nothing more than a giant PR hoax, designed to cast conservatives in a bad light, to paint them as “anti-science” and “not caring about the earth” in order to convince the inattentive sector of the American electorate (a slice far too big, unfortunately) to vote against Republicans. According to the dire warnings made in the late 1990s, Manhattan was supposed to be under water by now, yet the latest reports are that it hasn’t yet lost Parking Space One. And those polar bears? Still surviving and their numbers are actually increasing. We have our intrepid reporters on the scene, studying both situations, and we’ll let you know the minute anything changes. Just don’t hold your breath.

The Al Gores and John Kerrys of the world know that anthropogenic global warming is a fraud. They simply leverage it to increase their personal wealth, as they sidestep their own wasteful lifestyles. But to the outside world, they pretend to believe it with all their heart.

The COVID Vaccines Work

This will go down in history as the ultimate example of the cliché “Moving the goalposts.” Let’s give some credit to the pharmaceutical companies for coming up with something in such short order. But whatever they were, they weren’t vaccines. Vaccines prevent a person from contracting the disease in question. There are a lot of really good ones, vaccines that work well and have minimal negative side effects. Polio, TB, and many other vaccines have transformed our daily existence on earth and immeasurably improved the quality of life.

Unfortunately, the COVID vaccines are not in that category. Leaving aside why a “vaccine” was even necessary to begin with for a disease that has a 95%+ recovery rate for people under 70, it became painfully obvious very quickly that the so-called COVID vaccines were close to worthless. Very soon, the second dose became mandatory in order to be considered “fully vaccinated.” Oops, not quite. Within months after the second shot, you needed Booster One. Then you needed Booster Two. Plus, the goalposts were now on the move, with the CDC, Dr. Fauci and virtually all high-profile Democrats suddenly saying that the four shots would not prevent the disease. “We never said it would,” they lied. Now, according to them, the four shots are intended to merely lower the severity and reduce the probability of needing hospitalization. Very convenient, since each succeeding COVID variant is far milder than the one before it, and hospitalizations are naturally less prevalent.

None of this prevents committed liberals from insisting that the COVID vaccines work beautifully and anyone who opts to not take this experimental drug (that has more documented bad side effects than all the other vaccines combined) is an ignorant Neanderthal, unworthy of medical care. Liberals at all levels -- be they politicians, media people, or partisan voters -- have convinced themselves that the COVID vaccines work perfectly. They truly believe it.

President Trump Needs to be Criminally Prosecuted

For something. Anything. The January 6th Committee is merely the latest straw that liberals are grasping at. Liberals -- completely dismissive of the astonishing accomplishments achieved under the Trump administration that redounded to the benefit of every single demographic group in the country -- believe that the former President needs to be prosecuted and jailed. His real crimes? Being right about everything: the economy/jobs/taxes, energy independence, illegal immigration, bad international trade deals, NATO shirking its commitments, exposing the Fake News once and for all and then being all-too-happy to post daily mean tweets rubbing his opponents’ noses in their own ineptitude.

Watching and listening to liberals trying to convince themselves to believe their own lies would be an amusing exercise if their actions weren’t so damaging to the country. Liberals have given us $6.00/gallon gas, grocery bills that are up hundreds of dollars a month for the average family, and they’ve made baby formula unavailable. A few years from now, the specific situations may change but their overall methods will be the same.

Liberals perpetrate incredible flights of fancy, and then tell the outside world that they really believe the preposterous things they say. It is indeed a mass psychosis. They put forth one idiotic proposal after another (gender-fluid bathrooms, CRT, shutting down U.S. energy production, defunding the police, etc.), refuse to live by their own rules and try to convince outside observers that they truly believe their own rubbish. To any sane person, the liberal mindset is truly incomprehensible.

Image: P. Breugel