The Leftist Strategy: Take America Down before Anyone Notices

Admiral Grace Hopper once said it's "much easier to apologize than to get permission." She's right. To ask is to risk being endlessly bounced through the bureaucracy or swamped in useless, redundant forms. Even worse, you could be told no.

Today many in position to make laws or issue orders are fully embracing this plan: push ahead, ignore the law, and just get it done. The beauty of this plan is that it's much harder, if not impossible, to undo something already in place. Thus the Deep State, globalists, insurgents utilize the "don't ask, can't fail" strategy, where even an unlawful or unconstitutional order is treated as real law until the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) says otherwise.

Thus, these racketeers can enforce their illegitimate orders for months, even years while the case makes its way through the judicial maze. If they lose the case, they can appeal to a higher court and appeal again and again until the case finally reaches SCOTUS. Watching our illustrious court system in action is like watching grass grow in a drought.

Case in point: The "pandemic" caught the American people off guard, and governors-turned-dictators trampled the Constitution. They closed schools, imposed martial law, shut down small businesses, even churches and synagogues. When businesses could "reopen," they were restricted on how much of their space could be utilized, how many customers allowed in at a time.

This autocratic takeover shows how the "just do it" scheme can quickly bring an entire nation to heel. Government can issue any order, even one that blatantly defies existing state law or the Constitution because no one can stop them real time.

Insurgents used this "just do it" game plan to rig the 2020 presidential election. They illegally set up drop boxes, bypassed state legislatures to eliminate signature verification, sent mail-in ballots to everyone despite special requirements in some states, and instituted the "count 'til you win" policy.

Resident Biden used this ploy to cancel the Remain in Mexico order, to cancel oil and gas leasings on federal land, to enact the eviction moratorium, push the federal vaccine mandate,, and the list of the almighty pen goes on.

Then Biden created a new Disinformation Governance Board, a censorship department openly in defiance of the 1st Amendment. While free speech is under attack by the federal government, we wait for the courts to confirm that attacking free speech is indeed unconstitutional. And we wait and wait and wait.

Even when SCOTUS finally gets the case, slaps hands, and says the law can't stand, the defendants can simply refuse to obey. Example: A Supreme Court decision shot down New York's concealed carry gun permit law that set a high bar for concealed carry licenses. Yay! Or maybe not.

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul fired back, "We are not powerless in this situation." And she wasted no time defying the Court. She called the Legislature back for an "extraordinary session," where they passed a new law far more restrictive than the first.

Applicants for a license to carry a handgun will be required to provide four character references and take 16 hours of gun safety training and two hours of shooting practice at a range. They'll be subject to periodic background checks and will have to turn over social media accounts and contact information for adults living in their household. Concealed weapons will be prohibited from a number of areas, including Times Square, subway buses, bars, government buildings, churches, schools, libraries, playgrounds, parks and homeless shelters.

In other words, the 2nd Amendment is dead in New York. Yeah, yeah — this will be knocked down in court someday, maybe. But meanwhile, New York is forced to live outside the Constitution.

And now our illustrious Congress has passed the people's disarmament bill (Safer Communities Act). This bill expands background checks on gun-buyers ages 18–20, prevents people convicted of domestic abuse from owning a gun, and provides funds to bribe states to pass red flag laws.

Thus, legislatures and governors can violate the SCOTUS ruling (Caniglia v. Strom). In that decision, Justice Thomas wrote that the very core of the Fourth Amendment is the right of a person to retreat into his home and "there be free from unreasonable governmental intrusion." But now it's law, so again we give an illegitimate law safe harbor from the Constitution as government again plays the "oh, yeah, who's gonna make me" game.

As of now, SCOTUS will "make them," but what if Democrats find a way to make liberal activists the majority? What if they pack the Court, which they're trying to do, or kill off a conservative justice, which some are also trying to do? That could tip the balance once Justice Roberts finally openly declares his allegiance to the new world order. Then the Constitution will be but a memory.

Will we wait for these scoundrels to find a way to make their coup d'état lawful? Will we accept any and all of their fake decrees as legitimate? We think we're doing the right thing as we patiently wait for a judge to swoop in and save the Constitution?

In the end, it's not up to a judge to save our Republic. It's up to the people. And we have a moral duty to defy unlawful edicts.

"One has not only a legal, but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws."

—Martin Luther King, Jr.

Americans must stop waiting for permission from the government to protest the government, must stop obeying unconstitutional orders until we get permission to stop obeying unconstitutional orders.

"A strict observance of the written laws is doubtless one of the high duties of a good citizen, but it is not the highest. The laws of necessity, of self preservation, of saving our country when in danger, are of a higher obligation...To lose our country by a scrupulous adherence to written law would be to lose the law itself, with life, liberty, property and all those who are enjoying them with us; thus absurdly sacrificing the ends to the means."

—Thomas Jefferson

The people must resist this piecemeal tyranny with every ounce of our energy. Let this government know we won't live outside the Constitution; we won't recognize blatant unconstitutional orders. The Constitution and the Bill of Rights are the only true laws in these United States. Any "law" that defies these founding documents is illegitimate on its face. We must impugn every single one of these unconstitutional trespasses.

"When the People once surrender ... their Right of defending the Limitations upon the Government, and of resisting every Encroachment upon them, they can never regain it."

—John Adams

Don't be afraid to resist, America. The ultimate prize — liberty, our Republic — is worth any risk. Too many have suffered, lost everything, even died for our freedom. We cannot simply let it slip away.

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

—Edmund Burke

Image via Pixnio.