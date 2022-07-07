Thanks to Dems, Trump is Still Winning

For decades, conservatives ceded the cultural battlefield to the likes of John McCain, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, and John Boehner. We were told, that if we wanted to win, to shut up on social issues such as abortion, religious freedom, immigration, gay marriage, gun rights, etc. – because to argue for life (and against abortion), for heterosexual marriage, for public prayer, for school choice, for secure borders, or for any other rights was far too contentious. Doing so would anger half the electorate.

Instead, our faux leaders said we must focus only on taxes, balanced budgets, and other fiscal issues. In the process, a few battles were won but the war was being lost. America, as our forefathers and the Greatest Generation knew it, was being destroyed one progressive victory at a time – cultural death by a 1,000 cuts. If you were disgusted with misogynist rap lyrics on the radio, killing of babies in the womb, sexual grooming of young children, and racism openly taught in schools, tough; get used to it because that’s the new norm. You must accept the most abhorrent behavior or be called racist, homophobe, misogynist, and on and on. Learn to love it because more’s coming. And it did.

Having been neglected by neocons, denigrated by Obama for “clinging to our guns and Bibles”, and punked by way too many Republicans for far too long; conservative voters were disgusted with the GOP and looked for someone/anyone who talked straight and talked to them. Then, MAGA Man descended the escalator, and everything changed. Donald Trump spoke to the people because he talked about issues that concerned the people. He was unabashedly “America First”, unashamed about his wealth (unlike Romney), and talked directly to us “deplorable” Americans. Candidate Trump blasted fake conservatives such as Jeb “low energy” Bush, and “little Marco” Rubio. Everyone knew exactly who Trump was and what we were getting – an unfiltered politician who promised to “make America great again” starting with overturning Roe v. Wade.

A week after the November 2016 election, President-elect Trump did a 60-Minutes interview with Leslie Stahl. She asked him about potential Supreme Court (SC) nominees. Trump responded, “I’m pro-life, and the judges will be pro-life, and they’re going to be very pro 2nd Amendment.” Being very prescient, he continued, “Having to do with abortion, if it ever were overturned, it’s going to go back to the states.” Trump predicted what would happen. During his 4-year presidency, President Trump nominated (and confirmed) three SC justices – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. All three are pro-life, pro-Second Amendment but more importantly, pro-Constitution as it’s written. Last week was the culmination of Trump’s presidency. How so? Roe was overturned, abortion was sent back to the states, the federal bureaucracy was reeled in, Rights guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment were strengthened, and the SC confirmed that religious freedoms cannot be denied.

Bravo to President Trump who continues winning. To be fair, give credit where credit is due. Others helped him with his SC nominations and confirmations. Most credit goes to Trump, to the pro-life movement and a few Reps. However, he had outstanding support from Dems, libs, progressives, leftists, and other radicals who are pro-abortion, anti-2nd Amendment, anti-religion, and who hate him. How, you ask? I’ll explain beginning with:

1. Senators Harry Reid, Senate Majority Leader and Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader. It was Reid who, in 2013, ended the filibuster rules for federal court nominations. He did so because Obama was having trouble getting several federal justices confirmed, as Republicans threatened to filibuster those nominees. Reid killed the filibuster which, had it still been in place during President Trump’s presidency, would likely have prevented Trump’s SC nominees from being confirmed. Thank you, Harry. Then, in 2016, McConnell refused to allow Merrick Garland’s nomination to be voted on by the Senate, saying the next president should be allowed to nominate a candidate. Fortunately, Trump won, and he nominated Gorsuch. Additionally, when Trump nominated Kavanaugh (in 2018), McConnell refused to allow the Dems to destroy Kavanaugh’s character. Thank you, Mitch.

2. Dr. Kermit Gosnell and Planned Parenthood (PP) who showed us the evil and depravity of the abortion industry by killing thousands (Gosnell) and millions (PP) of babies. Gosnell’s abortion clinic was described as a “house of horrors.” When authorities searched his clinic, they found bags and bottles of fetuses scattered throughout. The grand jury that heard testimony of Gosnell’s horrors discovered that he used scissors to severe the spines of hundreds of born-alive babies. And PP sold aborted baby body parts. Yes, this is as disgusting as it sounds but that’s exactly what PP did. Undercover video proves that PP officials sold aborted baby parts. They used abortion techniques to preserve fresh, intact organs from late-term abortions, and sold them. Such repulsive behavior turned people against abortions.

3. Our “woke” Dems and leftists -- for decades, lied about abortion. Ever since Roe legalized abortions, they sold us that abortions should be “safe, legal, and rare.” Perhaps at one time that was their goal, but no longer. If Dems had maintained their safe, legal, and rare position - meaning abortions in cases of rape, incest, or the mother’s life at risk, the pro-life uproars might have died down. However, Dems abandoned “safe and rare” and have turned abortions into a sacrament that are bragged about by women who had one (here, here, here, and here), and longed for by those who haven’t. Abortion activist Amelia Bonow boasted, “I had an abortion at Planned

Parenthood and it was a great experience.” Then, Lena Dunham admitted, “I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

Democrats, such as Stacey Abrams, embrace a revolting love, hate, and death culture. They are narcissists and so absorbed in their own irrelevant existence that they hate the “inconvenience” of children and love that they can extinguish such inconveniences by killing the baby in their womb. Others, like Barack Obama, support abortions so women aren’t “punished with a child.” Many other Dems helped Trump overturn Roe, including Ralph Northam (former VA governor who discussed killing babies born alive), Kathy Tran (current VA Delegate who introduced a bill that allowed killing babies while being delivered), and almost every Hollywood A-list actor.

4. Finally, special thanks must go to Dr. Fauci, who proved the hypocrisy and the dishonesty of the “right to privacy” argument when he insisted you don’t have a right to body privacy and must get Covid jabbed but women have a right to privacy to kill her baby.

Humanity loves babies, and most would die to protect theirs. Not Dems; they claim children are punishment (and must be aborted), are an inconvenience (and should be aborted), or babies simply don’t fit their lifestyle (and can be aborted). Wrong; and because of that, Trump continues to win.

Photo credit: Michael Vadon CC BY-SA 4.0 license