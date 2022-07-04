Resist, or Be Swept Away

There is a great deal of consternation in liberal precincts regarding the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. This is good. It is the right of every American to voice their grievances. Abortion is a contentious issue and worthy of debate. There are reasonable positions both sides may debate which will likely reverberate for years to come. Unfortunately, most of the noise from liberals isn't discussion the issue deserves, but a whirring, whining cacophony reminiscent of a fit a child might throw if told he can't do something he really...really...really wants to do.

Jill Filipovic joined the cacophony, writing in the Guardian, "[T]he US Supreme Court should officially be understood — a tool of minority rule over the majority, and as part of a far-right ideological and authoritarian takeover that must be snuffed out if we want American democracy to survive." Consider Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer's diatribe: "I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions." On June 22, a deranged man considered snuffing out Justice Kavanaugh and is awaiting trial for attempted murder. A near universal outcry from liberals contends that abortion is a "constitutional right." It is hard to see how the republic overcomes such radical mindsets and notions.

Constitutional rights are not discovered in a judge's chamber in an epiphany of constitutional oversight. Rights are documented in the Constitution and its 27 amendments. Rights are conferred by convention and legislators, not in judgments or executive orders. There is no legal means for any court or judge of the United States to amend the Constitution to deliver rights to the American people.

Many liberals were appalled when the Supreme Court ruled that gun-owners have a right to carry weapons in New York. State law required people applying for a license to provide "proper cause" to carry a gun. The majority, in a 6-3 opinion, ruled that the New York law "prevents law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms," a right granted by the Constitution.

There is no mention of abortion in the Constitution. This doesn't mean that abortion is legal or illegal. Most legalities are not mentioned in the Constitution. Per the 10th Amendment, "the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved by it to the States, or to the people." The majority decision in Dobbs v. Jackson doesn't make abortion illegal; it sends the matter back to the states, where legislatures will write laws as the Constitution directs. If citizens are unhappy with state laws, they are welcome to elect legislators who will change them. This is democracy in action.

Senator Elizabeth Warren echoes liberal elitists, saying, "This court has lost its legitimacy ... that means we need to add more Justices to the United States Supreme Court. ... We've done it before, we need to do it again." There is nothing illegitimate about the justices on the Supreme Court of the United States. Republicans and Democrats followed constitutional and legislative processes in selecting current Supreme Court justices. If Democrats believe that Republicans violated federal law in selecting judges, they should file suit in federal court and prove their case.

Liberals have convinced themselves that Republican presidents who win the electoral vote while losing the popular vote are illegitimate. Ms. Filipovic notes in her article that five of the conservative judges sitting on the Supreme Court were "appointed by Presidents who lost the popular vote." America is a constitutional republic. Presidential elections are decided by the Electoral College. This is the only legal method of electing the president. A presidential election decided any other way would be illegitimate.

What liberals are really saying is that conservatism is illegitimate. Liberals consider conservatism a bastard ideology, conceived illegitimately, existing to unravel democratic institutions so conservatives may invoke a fascist state. Conservatism must be "snuffed out" so democracy survives. Any strategy or tactic that avails liberals the slightest advantage or damages conservatives is endorsed. Ethics, morality, and the well-being of the American people are irrelevant. The ends justify the means. This is the pathetic ethos of liberalism today.

Subscription to this ethos isn't enough; the body politic must be purged of conservatism. Schumer's threat is real. Conservatives have "released the whirlwind and ... will pay the price." To be "snuffed out" and "pay the price" is language of trepidation and violence. Biden's Department of Justice (DOJ) has determined that parents displaying raucous behavior at school board meetings are enemies of the state while senators and citizens that threaten and intimidate Supreme Court justices are patriotic Americans participating in democracy. Looting, arson, and anarchy are to liberal protesters what nirvana is to Buddhist monks.

Liberals dominate the Executive and Legislative Branches of the federal government and many states. The federal bureaucracy is a cudgel used to benefit the liberal elite. Liberals dominate popular and news media. Corporations, increasingly leery of the bureaucratic cudgel, toe the line for liberals. Educators propagandize the country's youth with twisted liberal dogma. Conservatives are swimming upstream against a powerful liberal current to maintain their political, cultural, and commercial identity.

The Constitution is an island rising above this powerful stream. Americans must embrace the Constitution and the laws that underlie it because liberals won't be bothered by the rule of law. When liberal elites consider judicial decisions illegitimate and remedy the undesirable decision by packing the court with friendly judges, the rule of law is meaningless.

Conservatives are the bulwark of the republic, the last line of defense against a treacherous liberal ideology that seeks to dominate the body politic while destroying anyone that resists. The American people must elect politicians that will compete with this dangerous ideology, returning government to the people before the nation is swept away in a current of chaotic liberalism.

Image via Pixy.