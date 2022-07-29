Making Sense of Our Crazy Times

You don’t have to be an old-timer to see how yesterday’s “conspiracy theories” have become today’s realities – how what was “unthinkable” yesterday has become law today. The list of flip-flops between what is “unacceptable” and “acceptable” is very long.

Since I predate television and computers, my perspective of what has been going on in America is also very long. Over the many decades of my observation, I’ve become aware of some of the major impediments to sanity and humanity in this country. They are important enough to harp on, against the growing censorship that would keep them out of view.

In today’s “post-truth world,” any information that varies from the “official narrative” is of course off limits – which is itself a foremost obstacle to human progress. But before an Orwellian Truth Force takes full charge of our thoughts and a Huxleyan Medical Force takes full charge of our bodies, here is my necessarily brief report regarding what has descended upon America.

A key impediment to our Constitutional Republic became clear in 1944 when Alexander Trachtenberg (1885-1966) declared at the National Convention of Communist Parties held at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in 1944.

When we get ready to take the United States, we will not take it under the label of communism; we will not take it under the label of socialism. These labels are unpleasant to the American people, and have been speared too much. We will take the United States under labels we have made very lovable; we will take it under liberalism, under progressivism, under democracy. But take it, we will.

This is in sync with what a liberal co-worker of mine said in 1964: “Everyone was a Communist in New York City in those days” (referring to the 1940s when we were both schoolboys in New York). I had already learned, when I heard this “confession,” that the college I attended, Brooklyn College, had been a meeting place for Communist activists during the 1940s.

If nothing more, the Trachtenberg declaration identifies a bloc of enemies of America that have been active in this country for at least a century – the Communists, the Marxists, the liberals-in-name-only of the political left. Their mission to impose a global dictatorship on Americans has become especially obvious in this century.

Next are the futurists, who for decades have been lecturing, writing and organizing for a global utopia whose outlines have also become clear in this century – a world transformed through technology in which people think and act according to an imposed-from-on-high rulebook – voice of the people be damned. A molecular biologist named Joshua Lederberg is quoted by Alvin Toffler in his 1970 book, Future Shock, as saying that “We are going to modify man experimentally through physiological and embryological alterations, and by the substitution of machines for his parts.” Fast-forward to World Economic Forum advisor Yuval Noah Harari who rants with a dead-serious face that society as we know it is over, that mega-technology will alter everything in the coming ultimate Master/Slave World.

The enormous conceit of futurists, past and present, shows in their speech and writings. The following excerpt from what Buckminster Fuller said at a convocation held at Southern Illinois University in 1965 regarding the necessity to “reshape the substance and meaning of reality” highlights the arrogance – and the hubris – typical of the futurist mindset. [Source: Spring 1966 issue of The American Scholar]

Man is beginning to transform from being utterly helpless and only subconsciously coordinate with important evolutionary events. We have gotten ourselves into a lot of trouble, but at the critical transformation stage we are getting to a point where we are beginning to make some measurements – beginning to know a little something. We are probably coming to the first period of direct consciously assumed responsibility of man in [the] universe.

If you believe this, then you also have to believe that the discoveries and contributions of the intellectually gifted of the past and the present were/are without merit or relevance to the progress of the world. And you must also believe that our ancestors have been waiting for these self-appointed lords and saviors of humanity to set the world and its people straight. After all, the futurists now have “the needed measurements” – get it?

A third and shadowy impediment to sane and humane progress are the secret societies. Among the most notorious are Skull and Bones, the Illuminati, and the Freemasons. Now if you love life, why the death symbol in the first of these? If members of the second are imbued with light, why keep what they know in the dark? If good works is the substance of the third, why the necessity for secrecy in any part of its operations? Why the cultish rituals in all of them? Why do high-ranking public figures join them? If the goal is to benefit society, why the subterfuge and the absence of open and honest discussion beyond their inner circles? What sort of people are they who cannot agree with President John F. Kennedy’s opinion that there is no place in America for secret societies? Is the secrecy of these organizations necessary because people whose first allegiance is to God might foil their operations?

A most alarming barrier to sane and humane progress is the abandonment of the original mission of Christian church leaders. I witnessed the growing apostasy to the Gospel during my years as a church organist. I noticed how the Word of God got “updated,” how sin was dropped from Christian teaching, how reference to the original meanings became “bible thumping.” One preacher got herself tongue-tied trying to explain the biblical commandments. What happened in the several churches that I provided music for (including a Catholic one) was clearly a departure from the Word of God and an attempt to dismantle the faith. What clearer indication of heresy in Christendom is there than the appearance of a pope who is more concerned with saving the planet than saving souls, who vilifies the most faithful in his flock, and who pursues goals of the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, notorious for their amoral, God-free leadership?

The enormity of this anti-Apostolic impediment to the wellbeing of humanity cannot be overstated. Christians-in-Name-Only have created a backlash that is forming lines of battle between followers of God and followers of “Elites.” Full blame for this rupture in the churches rests upon the shoulders of pastors who have forgotten their mission to lead the times, not follow them.

Obsessed by a passion for lordship over you and me, leaders of obstructive movements to human justice and wellbeing never learn that playing god is a role not fit for them because they are neither omniscient nor omnipotent and (alas!) they are mortal.

We may never know what the operative facts are behind our crazy times, but no conspiracy theory is needed to see the treachery against us by Marx-minded leaders and technocratic heavyweights with little regard for human life and less for truth.

Anthony J. DeBlasi is a veteran and life-long culture warrior.

Graphic credit: Twitter