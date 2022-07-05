Bombshell Tonight: The Infamous Jan. 2, 2021, Trump-Raffensperger Phone Call

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state."

--Donald Trump, transcript of Jan. 2 audio of phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan and several others.

They’ve got him now. None of the other hoaxes perpetrated on the American people over the past five years by the Democrat-media alliance, including the Russia collusion hoax that was actually paid for by the Democrat-media darling and alleged “most qualified person who has ever run for president,” Hillary Clinton, the Lafayette Park Bible photo-op hoax, the Ukraine phone call hoax that they actually spun into an entire presidential impeachment, etc., have panned out and they (think that) have a new one now.

To be more precise, they do not have the entire phone call but they do have one sentence from it that they believe can be turned into a new Trump criminal scandal.

Specifically, Trump said to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, with many others listening in on the call, that he “wanted to find [the] 11,780 votes” that he needed to win the State of Georgia. Of course, this can only mean one thing—that Trump wanted the Georgia Secretary of State to fabricate enough votes for him to win the state and Trump was stupid enough to say this on an open call with numerous people including several lawyers listening.

In fact, it is quite easy to see what else it could mean if one actually listens to the entire phone call. For, if Trump makes anything clear in the call it is that he believes passionately that there are many more legitimate votes for him out there than he needs to win fairly and squarely and that one need only to make a serious effort to find them. He begins the call as follows:

"[W]e've spent a lot of time on this and … it's pretty clear that we won … very substantially in Georgia. … [I]f you [have] a real check of the signatures … in Fulton County you'll find at least a couple of hundred thousand of forged signatures of people …. And we are quite sure that's going to happen."

Trump then proceeds to list additional layers of alleged fraud in the Georgia election:

1.) There were at least 50,000 people who went to vote and were told they could not vote because someone had already cast their vote.

2.) There were about 4,502 voters who voted but who weren't on the voter registration list.

3.) There were 18,325 vacant address voters.

4.) There were 904 people who voted but only had a post office box number which is “not allowed.”

5.) There were 18,000 voters associated with “a professional vote scammer and hustler” that he names.

6.) There were “suitcases or trunks” of votes put in the counting rooms while there were no Democrat or Republican poll watchers or law enforcement present.

7.) There were 4,925 people who voted in Georgia but were from out of state.

8.) There were 2,326 absentee ballots sent to vacant addresses.

9.) There were drop boxes that were picked up but not delivered for three days during which “all sorts of [shady] things could have happened to that box,” etc.

It is possible Trump is not correct about these claims. There are some people who believe Trump is right about voter fraud in Georgia, and there are others who think that he is not right about any of these claims (at least in significant enough numbers to change the outcome in Georgia).

Brad Raffensperger is one of the doubters. Indeed, he responds to Trump as follows:

"[W]e don't agree that you have won. … I didn't agree about the 200,000 number that you'd mentioned"

...and...

"Mr. President, … the data you have is wrong. We talked to the [Republican] congressmen and they were surprised."

However, despite Raffensperger’s protests, it is quite likely that Trump actually believes that he won Georgia. Towards the very end of the call, Trump states his goal:

"We just want the truth. It's simple. And everyone's going to look very good if the truth comes out. It's OK. It takes a little while but let the truth come out."

Trump repeats this several times. He states that it takes a bit of time but he just wants to “let the truth come out.” Imagine that, he wants the truth to come out! Surely that is a crime, or at least an impeachable offence in Washington D.C. where no one ever wants the truth to come out, where everything is smoke and mirrors and spin. No wonder everyone wants Trump out!

Despite those who quote a tiny part of the Trump-Raffensperger phone call in order to create the narrative that Trump wanted fellow Republican Raffensperger to cheat for him, the call makes very clear that Trump never asked for that and clearly believed he had won the state. If Trump sincerely believed that he had won the state, then he did not commit the fraud the Democrat-media complex needed for their latest narrative.

The Democrat-media selective editing of the text of the call in order to insinuate that Trump did something criminal is simply one more manifestation of their efforts to criminalize disagreeing with them. They, of course, can say whatever they want to, from the fake Russia-collusion hoax paid for by Hillary Clinton that did so much damage to the country, to the fake charges that someone is a white supremacist simply because they have conservative views.

If, however, one is permitted to use common sense, which is becoming ever less and less permissible in the United States, it is clear that, just as Trump said in the call, it takes time, and these things called “investigations,” for the truth to come out. One would assume that the Democrat-media complex knows what investigations are because they feel entitled to investigate everything Trump.

However, quite astonishingly, as if by magic, the Democrat-media complex knew with absolute certainty a few weeks after the election, almost as if they had all been handed the same script, before any serious investigation of the 2020 election had been carried out, that Biden won. It took Mollie Hemingway well over a year to develop the case she made in her book Rigged and Dinesh D’Souza roughly the same amount of time to develop the case he makes in his documentary 2000 Mules. Needless to say, as if they all had crystal balls, the all-knowing Democrat-media complex knew immediately, before any serious investigation could possibly be done of Hemingway’s or D’Souza’s new claims, that these were wrong as well.

In the United States one is supposed to investigate the crime, not the man. Unfortunately, the Democrat’s, supported by their media propagandists, have in a most dangerous and un-American way, reminiscent of lawless totalitarian regimes, gone on one fishing expedition after another in the effort to discover or fabricate some Trump crime.

"You bring me the man. I'll find you the crime." --Lavrentiy Beria, chief of the Stalin’s Soviet secret police

