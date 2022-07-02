An Ode to Old White Men

I like ‘old white men’: Socrates, Abe Lincoln, Moses, even Ronald Reagan. As an ‘old black man’ once said, we should judge people based upon their character, not their race. The so-called “progressive” faction of the Democratic Party, known for their “Holier Than Thou” brand of political rhetoric: “Political Correctness,” CRT and their signature achievement in “Wokeness,” and “Cancel Culture,” never miss an opportunity to tell the world of the sins and imperfections of “old white men.” By using this collective epithet they have committed three acts of bigotry in one short statement: ageism, racism, and sexism. How ironic that a political party that never tires of espousing the virtues of multiculturism, inclusiveness, diversity, and tolerance, rarely finds anything good to say about “old white men.”

This is, of course, not by accident. Theirs is a malicious mindset that forgoes serious, objective analysis. They are not interested in taking the time to look at facts or even to fairly consider the opinions of others. For them It is much easier to smear, slander, or libel their opponents. It is far easier to attack another person’s unknown motives, call them racists, misogynist, or white supremacist. By using this radical tactic, they get a jump on their opposition. The opposition hesitates to respond and spends valuable time trying to defend their good name. The radical mindset is not interested in a search for truth. People like Karl Marx, Vladimir Lenin, and Adolf Hitler had no need of other people’s truth. They claimed an omniscience that ordinary people only attribute to God. Who on America’s current political scene seems more certain of his or her personal version of truth than Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren? In the Democratic presidential debates which took place before the 2020 nomination, various Democrat candidates pointed out the cauldron of anger bubbling up in Sanders and Warren’s statements. This tendency towards the extreme is intrinsic to the Left, not just something based upon the personal failings of two left-wing politicians. Sanders and Warren’s anger are singular only in degree. Attempting to destroy the opposition by using extreme rhetoric has a long and ugly history on both the Left and the Right, but is uniquely systemic to the Left.

Theirs is a totalitarian mindset that refuses to recognize what people call an honest difference of opinion. It is a systemic characteristic of the Left’s analysis, part of their collectivist (Marxist) view of society. For them Individualism is ignored, while economic classes, racial groupings and other types of “Identity politics” rule supreme. The right wing also produces demagogues, but they are exactly that, evil individuals who abuse power. They are not part of conservative ideology. Edmund Burke in his “Reflection on the Revolution in France” brilliantly explained the conservative position on life and government. He prophetically explained the reasons why radicalism would fail in France and produce unnecessary human suffering. Inherent in conservatism is a basic recognition of the weakness, corruptibility, and limited wisdom of human beings. Based upon this primary starting point, conservatives value the lessons of history. They are highly suspicious of radical change and when change is needed, they prefer it to be gradual and prudent, not spasmodic, like Mao’s “Great Leap Forward” or his “Cultural Revolution.” The wise men who created our Constitution insisted on “checks and balances” and a “separation of powers,” all of which were intended to prevent a convulsive rush to popular judgement. They created a federal government that left most authority and political direction to the states. These “old white men” were wise enough to create a government that has withstood the test of time and become the envy of the world. As we see from the current protests over the Supreme Court decision on abortion rights, the youthful Left is running wild in the streets. They are calling for radical changes to be immediately implemented. They are calling for packing the Supreme Court and using federal lands as places to exterminate the unborn. These are the same highly emotional, poorly educated mobs who, after George Floyd’s death, took part in riots and wanted to smash our system of government and create a new society out of whole cloth. These are the same young people who without proof rushed to indict all white Americans as guilty of “systemic racism.” For these same people anyone who disagrees with “abortion on demand” is necessarily a hater of women. They arrogantly claim to have a clear window into the souls of other people. To quote Miguel de Cervantes, they believe that “Facts are the enemy of truth.” Like the bloodthirsty Parisian mobs which supported the radical government of the French Revolution, they don’t need facts, only strongly held feelings, of which they clearly have an abundance. The youthful response of “progressives” to the recent Supreme Court decision reveals just how close we are to the dangers of anarchy and radicalism in America.

William D. Howard is a freelance writer who had a long career as an educator. He holds degrees in philosophy and history and has traveled widely in over 40 countries. His essay have been published in American Thinker, Intellectual Conservative, LifeSiteNews, Narrow Path Ministries and other publications.

Image: Picryl