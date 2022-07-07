Lia Thomas’ ‘Woman of the Year’ Award Is More of the Left’s War on Women

There is a real war on women, and it’s by feminists and the Left. This is the real war on women: Fox News reported Friday that “the University of Pennsylvania nominated swimmer Lia Thomas for the NCAA ‘Woman of the Year’ award.” The award is supposed to recognize female student athletes who have done great things. The NCAA nomination page says: "Established in 1991, the award recognizes female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in their community, in athletics and in academics throughout their college careers." In announcing the award, UPenn said that NCAA member schools "are encouraged to celebrate their top graduating female student-athletes by nominating them for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award." Amid all this self-congratulation, one important fact has been overlooked: Lia Thomas is not a woman. Lia Thomas is a man.

Women must realize: the left is stripping us of everything that is uniquely ours. Women are being robbed of every good thing in our lives. First and foremost? Motherhood, our greatest joy and source of happiness. Our marital rights are being stripped, masculinity is rendered “toxic” (trust me, that hurts women), romance has been demonized, and femininity has been rendered politically incorrect (for proof of that, see how Victoria’s Secret has been killing its own brand).

Young women are being robbed of the greatest gifts life has to offer. And they don’t know it. But they’re unhappy and they don’t know why. It’s overwhelmingly depressing, these poisonous fruits of “women’s liberation.” The epidemic of single motherhood, the breakdown of the American family, the street vernacular of “bitches and hos,” the emasculation of men, the bone-crushing responsibility of one woman being mother, father, breadwinner, chief cook and bottle washer we owe to the feminists.

The destroyers have been at war against American values for forty years, and Lia Thomas, “Woman of the Year,” is just the latest proof that they have succeeded. Women have been diminished and dehumanized, all under the guise of “liberation” and “feminism.” All this shows the power of the art of propaganda.

The family is the basic building block of any successful society. Children born out of wedlock are more likely to struggle in school or suffer emotional and behavioral problems. Yet today, over fifty percent of births in this country to women under thirty are outside marriage. And an astronomical forty percent of women are not married when they have children. Back in 2016, Child Trends reported that “40 percent of births in the United States occur outside of marriage, up from 28 percent in 1990.” Since then, the percentage of births outside of marriage has only increased.

In the documentary, Oral Sex Is the New Goodnight Kiss, Sharlene Azam, a Canadian filmmaker, says, “If you talk to teens [about oral sex], they'll tell you it’s not a big deal. In fact, they don’t consider it sex. They don’t consider a lot of things sex.” In the documentary, teenage girls talk casually about their sexual experiences and even their forays into prostitution. One girl sums up the new attitudes: “Five minutes and I got $100. If I’m going to sleep with them anyway because they're good-looking, might as well get paid for it, right?”

This is how the phony feminist movement empowered women. More like enslaved women. Those men-hating parasites have ruined the glorious exaltation of women in 20th-century America.

I know. I grew up in it. All one has to do is watch movies from the twenties, thirties, forties, fifties, and sixties (before the left’s rout of American culture) to catch a glimpse of the status of women and see the seismic change in the dynamic between women and men. In those films, women were treated with respect and equality. We were then formidable, respected, treasured, and above all... revered. It was as good as it gets. Relationships had depth and were serious stuff. Look at today’s films. There is no dynamic between the sexes. It’s two people playing with sex toys.

The Femarxist movement uses “equalization” as a means of empowering castration by the female at the top while emasculating males at the bottom. The transgender craze is the apotheosis of this movement.

All this is no surprise, of course. A breakdown of sexual mores and a flouting of convention is part and parcel of the agenda in every society to which socialism has come. And here we are.

Pamela Geller is the President of the American Freedom Defense Initiative (AFDI), publisher of The Geller Report and author of the bestselling book, FATWA: Hunted in America, as well as The Post-American Presidency: The Obama Administration’s War on America and Stop the Islamization of America: A Practical Guide to the Resistance. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

