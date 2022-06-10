Why Do Democrats Hate Our Children?

One of the most difficult psychological transitions is facing hatred of self or loved ones by significant people in our lives. The challenge of admitting when we are hated makes it difficult to take steps to protect the vulnerable from that hatred. The normal mind projects onto others the degree of acceptance and respect that it naturally grants to others. The healthy mind must learn through unhappy experience when mutual acceptance and respect are absent. Therefore, it has been hard to admit that over time Democrats have succumbed to beliefs and policies based on hatred of us and our children.

Why do Democrats advance policies that inflict death and psychological debasement on American children? Democrats hate America's children -- yours, not theirs -- because evil hates innocence, because they follow a climate cult that promotes human sacrifice, because they fear the children who come through us will be resistant to political subjugation. We must face the purpose of Democrat hate, and grasp its spiritual causation, if we are to introduce vital remedies to protect our children.

Nancy Pelosi venerates the murder of viable babies as, “Sacred ground to me.” How can we deny that Democrats passion for perinatal infanticide amounts to hatred

Biden's FDA shuttered a vital baby formula plant in February with no plan to reopen. Even the Democrat propaganda machine found no evidence the plant needed to be shut down. Nevertheless, Democrats are stockpiling formula for their favorite children -- post-American replacement babies -- while blocking production for yours.

When an old man sits on the stoop with candy and talks to little boys about their pee-pees he belongs in prison. When Dems entrain theories of sexuality into a captive audience of schoolchildren, that too is criminal. A child wholesomely integrates developmental changes in sex consciousness given human love and the influence of God-based moral truth. "Don't Say Gay?" Sign me up!

Democrats celebrate high-price designer babies purchased by wealthy men like Pete Buttigieg. That is a form of non-labor child enslavement.

Ketanji Brown Jackson called cutting in line to the Supreme Court "diversity," but her appointment subverts diversity. There has never been an Asian-American, Native-American, or Hispanic man on the Supreme Court. Brown decorated herself in motherhood while defending her enablement of pornographic baby torture. That's what they do. They don't hate their own children -- just yours.

What is the worst example of Democrat child mistreatment? “Gender” theory that inflicts confusion and sex-identity disorders? Über-Dem Mayor Adams mummifying five-year-olds in useless masks while sparing adults? For me, it's zero progress in understanding the devastating childhood neurological disorder of autism. Democrats control the universities, NIH, and public research programs. They spent billions for HIV-AIDS research because that disease mainly spreads through culturally privileged adult lifestyles. For autism zero progress.

As a psychotherapist, I help people understand the difference between purpose and causation of problematic behavior. For example, the purpose of dysregulated anger may be to control other people, while the cause may be prior trauma. Democrats’ purpose in every position they take is to accrue power, to weaken the American economy and people, to undermine the operation of law and justice. Democrats destroy the natural family, undermine the love-based authority of parents, sicken the minds and bodies of children, and ultimately destroy faith in God. It is in their thirst for power that Democrats functionally hate our children.

To understand the causation of Democrat hatred of our children, as distinct from its political purpose, we ask from whence Democrat hatred of any child? Does it arise from an independent source of pure evil, a Satan who rivals God? Perhaps, but I think not. If Democrats hatred of children was an expression of pure evil, they would be evil in all purposes, and they are not. Furthermore, my mother was a Democrat, and she was neither a tool of Satan nor lacking in moral stamina, this I can tell you. What happened between my mom’s Democrat party of the 1950s and today? It disappeared over time, replaced not by pure evil, but by a belief system progressively disconnected from God, therefore with no source of unconditional love for all children. Democrats now express the lowest degree of love for our children, which is indistinguishable from hate.

It has been given with divine authority that loving your own child requires neither God nor goodness. Even cruel people can love a child who loves them back. There is one source in creation of love for every child, of universal and infinite love for all, and that is God. Without God, human beings invariably without exception create division and strife because without God there is no source of love for all.

For example, the Democrat imperative that it is sacred ground to kill babies developed over years. First, God's love for all was diluted, seemingly compassionately, because the mother may be poor or sick. Today Democrats worship the right to murder a fully viable baby.

The central focus of Democrat politics since my mother’s day has been special rights and privileges based on the intrinsic characteristics of race and sex. Equal justice for all dwindled as Democrats brainwashed the weak-minded to the dogma of special rights for voluntary behaviors, especially for sexuality minorities. Behaviors that had traditionally been considered spiritually dangerous by the permanent theistic religions, became venerated, and religions had to be destroyed. Frank hatred of God entered political conversation and public prayer was abolished. Despite mouthing scriptural sound bites, Democrats champion anti-moral philosophies to rationalize their architecture of cultural privileging against God and life.

Today, Democrats hold our children in the least degree of love, which amounts to hate. Children do not vote or make political contributions, they are the least politically powerful group in America. Having booted God’s presence from public praise, Democrats have rejected the source of love for all, and all children are no longer precious to them.

The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas has nothing to do with guns. It resulted from decades of tearing down the integrity of our civilization, marginalizing father-led families, and culturally and chemically poisoning our children. Barack Obama's monstrous tweet exploiting nineteen unnamed murdered children encapsulates the mechanics of Democrat hatred The leader of the Democrats remains devoted to Trayvon Martin and George Floyd, both of whom died while drug-affected and committing a crime. These men are the weapons he uses against our children to blame America, disrespect the police, and accept that they are either hated or hateful. Democrats work to weaken drug laws, normalize the debilitating drug cannabis, and flood America with lethal drugs across an open border. Democrats have worked tirelessly to pull patriotism and faith out of public schools.

How many of the school shooters attended a religious service during the week of their crime? It is imperative to reinstate daily prayer in public schools. Every school should have a weekly assembly, including prayer, which builds the sense of community and sanctity of life of every student. Elementary schools must reinstate released time in which every student is released to religious training of the parents’ choice. Recreating the awareness of God's love as the only source of love for all children, across American public institutions, is the first best antidote to hate.

Dr. Tyler writes Psychology Reoriented at Substack.

