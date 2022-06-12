Who's the Real Radical Individualist?

The political left, all those who aren't Christian, conservative, Republican, or any combination of the three, are fond of accusing Christians, conservatives, and Republicans of, among other things, extremism, white supremacy, and something called "radical individualism."

I have to admit the last one was a bit difficult to get a handle on the first few times I encountered it. In all honesty, it still is, in large part because there's no agreed upon definition for it. Some thinkers use the words "individualism" and "radical individualism" interchangeably, as if they were identical; others do the same with "rugged-radical individualism." Many posit it as the antithesis of a supposedly beneficent and caring socialism or communism. Still others acquaint it with the destruction of morality.

The only thing all the different thinkers and writers have in common is that they accuse Christians, conservatives, and Republicans of being guilty of it, as if it were some heinous crime, a blasphemy against all that is good and true in the world.

The left tries to pretend that radical individualism describes Americans who care more about protecting their personal liberty than the health of their communities. If you want to be left alone to make your own decisions about vaccinations, masks, guns, morality, how to take care of your children; if you think abortion is murder; if you refuse to bow down to the claims of the LGBTQ-whatevers; if you insist there are only two sexes — in short, if you disagree with anything the left supports, you're engaging in dangerously radical individualism. Furthermore, they claim that radical individualism harms everyone, even those who practice it.

But, as is frequently the case with those on the political left, they're indulging in the art of projection, accusing someone else of the very thing they're guilty of themselves.

For one thing, the word radical means "very different from the usual or traditional, extreme." Conservatives are absolutely dead set against anything very different, extreme, or non-traditional. It's kinda their reason for existing — Christians even more so, as our morals and values, individual or otherwise, come from an unchanging God who is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Grassroots Republicans are mostly the same, although big-city Republicans and those in elected office tend to be more of the RINO persuasion and will do anything to avoid being ostracized by the left and their Mafia media lapdogs.

Left Not Right

Any honest person would be forced to admit it's not those on the right who are involved in radical individualism, but those on the left. In the Bible, in the Book of Judges, there's a phrase that is repeated several times and captures perfectly the zeitgeist of the modern left: everyone did what was right in his own eyes.

While most people picture the left as a single entity all moving in lockstep like walking hammers in a Pink Floyd video, the truth is somewhat different.

The left is more like an amoeba. Although it has boundaries, they're constantly changing, moving, and adapting. They're never the same twice. It flows over, under, and around everything it encounters, absorbing everything like the science fiction monster in the 1958 movie The Blob. The left refuses to acknowledge anything good outside itself and insists on forcing everything to join it or die.

Inside that leftist amoeba is an underground rave, complete with earsplitting music, strobe lights, sex, drugs, rock-n-roll, and everyone doing his own thing — i.e., doing what is right in his own eyes. No two people are on the same page — indeed, they're often in direct conflict with each other. Witness the recent dispute between radical lesbian feminists and the men calling themselves women. Lesbians are outraged that men pretending to be women are being treated as if they were women, even going so far as to alter a rape victim's quotes to avoid "misgendering" her rapist.

The borders of the amoeba are constantly changing because the contents of it are constantly changing. Victim groups are continually being added, new causes are being discovered, and language is always evolving to meet the needs of the hive and keep the opposition off balance.

Within the cell walls of the metastasizing blob attacking our civilization, it's the left that's engaging in radical individualism. Anything and everything is allowed, even encouraged, except God, Christianity, family, love, and law and order. No perversion is too extreme, nothing is too grotesque, there's no evil too debauched for the left to celebrate. Murder babies in the womb or even outside it? Sure, go right ahead. Pretend to be something your biology isn't and expect and force everyone around you to pretend right along with you? Absolutely. Outlaw freedom of speech on anything you don't like or don't want to hear about? Not a problem. Steal elections, then accuse anyone who objects of being a traitor? Go for it. Disarm the people so they can't defend themselves against criminals or tyrannical governments? Hallelujah, brother/sister/they/them/it. Groom innocent children to become Sodom-and-Gomorrah sexual perverts who've turned their backs on God for all eternity? Whoo-hoo!

Think they've gone as low as they can go? Don't kid yourself. At the rate they're going, in less than five years, incest and bestiality will be added to the list of behaviors you can't object to without being denounced as a hater who deserves to be canceled, fired, harassed, arrested, and thrown in prison. I'll take any bet on that at any odds anyone cares to name.

Then, as a friend of mine with bad grammar used to say, "After it gets worse, it gets worser."

Rejecting God and doing what is right in your own eyes — that's radical individualism.

Michael V. Wilson is a Christian, author, freelance writer, curmudgeon, and husband who writes for the joy of it at Scribe of Texas.

Image via Pxhere.