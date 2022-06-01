What Predisposes Jews to Vote for Democrats?

Why are so many Jews Democrats? It has been hard to fathom why the Jews, thought by many to be so intelligent and overrepresented in science, medicine, literature, music, and sociology, would embrace Democrat ideology so as to plant the seeds of their own economic and cultural destruction. Jews are voting Democrat in numbers that far outpace Gentiles and people have been wondering why for a very long time. It makes no sense if Jews are as intelligent as they are reputed to be. Democrat ideology mitigates against the best interest of Jews in America.

Seventy-three percent of American Jews say they are liberals who support Democrat candidates. What is puzzling is that you would think their affluence would lead them to choose Republicans, who are far better poised to serve Jews' economic interests. But no.

One New Jersey rabbi proposed that Jews vote Democrat because it’s in their DNA. Jews were slaves in Egypt, which all good Jewish families still talk about. They were victims of the Holocaust where they were slaughtered wholesale. As a result of this history, so it is thought, Jews have historically been motivated by a drive to “do good” in the world. There is no doubt Jews were and are still victims of anti-Semitism, but being a victim should not mean one is beholden to victimhood. Victimhood is how we got where we are today, with ethnic groups warring against white people and each other. Jews don't have to embrace toxic victimhood in order to remember their history.

Until recently Democrats have always been “for the little guy.” In my own Jewish family that was the case, but that was back in the 50s when socialism and Marxism were mostly hidden from public scrutiny and no one could calculate the socialist damage being done. This is a different time. An acquaintance of mine proposed the notion that it is not in their DNA but in the colleges where this indoctrination toward liberalism and Democrat voting begins. Since Jews have a high rate of college attendance compared with other demographic groups and are exposed to socialist/Marxist ideas there, the college explanation makes some sense.

In 2016, the Pew Center released a study which listed Jewish people as the most educated religious group in the world. In the U.S., another 2001 survey of Jews and college students revealed that of all U.S. Jews, 53% of them identify as liberal or Democrat. Of Jewish college students, 54% are Democrats. By contrast, only 22% of all U.S. Jews identify as conservative, the same percentage of college students who identify as conservative. What is college doing to Jews? Or maybe it is more a case of Jews flocking to liberal colleges; a chicken-egg question, perhaps. (Jordan Peterson thinks that personality-type defines if you are a liberal or a conservative. This makes great sense to me, but is another discussion entirely.)

I am not certain that college attendance is the only cause of Jewish liberalism, but it is probably the most likely culprit. Many colleges are festering pustules of regressive socialist/Marxist thinking. Our Jewish youngsters are being groomed intellectually to be perversely liberal.

Malcolm Muggeridge opined that modern man is abolishing himself through education. His famous quote so eloquently and accurately albeit unknowingly predicted why America's prospects in 2022 look so tenuous:

So the final conclusion would surely be that whereas other civilizations have been brought down by attacks of barbarians from without, ours had the unique distinction of training its own destroyers at its own educational institutions, and then providing them with facilities for propagating their destructive ideology far and wide, all at the public expense.

Muggeridge goes on to describe American education and culture, that colleges would become havens not of education but of nihilism and self-absorption:

Thus did Western Man decide to abolish himself, creating his own boredom out of his own affluence, his own vulnerability out of his own strength, his own impotence out of his own erotomania, himself blowing the trumpet that brought the walls of his own city tumbling down, and having convinced himself that he was too numerous, labored with pill and scalpel and syringe to make himself fewer. Until at last, having educated himself into imbecility, and polluted and drugged himself into stupefaction, he keeled over–a weary, battered old brontosaurus -- and became extinct.

Muggeridge, way back then, presciently managed to address many of our present-day problems in one fell swoop: abortion, pornography, unearned affluence, population demographics, drug use, and our pathetic education system. The prospect that Muggeridge is right that the bastions of education are causing this decline in American civilization is turning out to be not just the most reliable answer as to why Jews vote Democrat but also why non-Jews do as well.

It is in the education system where young minds are most often shaped, not in the home. If a child raised in a conservative home is sent to public schools at say, four years old, he may well begin to list to port, shaped by forces diametrically opposed to most parental desires. If that child goes to college, the odds of cranking out a shiny new sexually perverse little socialist rise dramatically. Any parent wanting to maintain a child’s conservative and/or Christian upbringing sabotages himself or herself by sending the child to a public indoctrination system or to many colleges.

What predisposes Jews to vote for Democrats? When Jews were asked what values and political beliefs drive them, by far the most important thing was "equality." Not Israel, not persecution, but "equality." Today, that would mean "equity," a different animal, but Jews still are voting for Democrats in outsized numbers where they sabotage their own prospects of success. Democrats are not for equality. Just the reverse. Democrats are for some groups doing better than other groups despite qualifications, and Jews are not among the Democrats' favorite people, if judged by some of the more vocally hostile politicians and platforms in our Congress.

Jews would do well to realize that the Democrat Party is not their friend and in fact, often stands for ideologies Jews should be seriously against.

Image: Picasa 2.7